快訊／土耳其伊朗邊界5.7地震「大樓倒塌7死」　土耳其證實：多人受困

▲這起規模5.7地震深度僅5公里。（圖／翻攝usgs）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

土耳其與伊朗邊界地區23日上午發生規模5.7地震，深度僅5公里。土耳其內政部長索魯（Suleyman Soylu）23日表示，在地震發生後，凡城（Van）建築物倒塌，多人受困，至少造成7人死亡，其中3名死者為孩童。

綜合路透社、TRT World報導，土耳其政府已派出小組前往凡城災區，要救出受困殘骸之下的人，至少有5名土耳其人被緊急送往醫院。另據歐洲與地中海地震中心（EMSC）收集到的各地回報，這起地震震感非常強烈，持續搖晃至少15秒以上。

據了解，主震威力強大，接著發生多起餘震。根據推特流傳的現場畫面，凡城的建築物倒塌，街道出現大面積瓦礫堆殘骸。

An #earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the #Turkey -Iran border region (35 km southeast of the city of Salmas in #Iran ). pic.twitter.com/0ZWBdYd9CI

Rescue teams continue with their efforts in rescuing those injured in Turkey by tremors from 5.7-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Iran pic.twitter.com/moiUvgSyON