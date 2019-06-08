快訊／米格-29K戰機起飛「油箱掉跑道」！機場猛冒黑煙關閉　起降全暫停

▲ 事發後，現場飄出陣陣黑濃煙。（圖／翻攝自推特＠SpokespersonNavy）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

印度西部的果阿國際機場（Goa Airport）8日冒出濃濃黑煙，目前機場的飛航起降作業全數暫停。根據海軍稍早在推特發出的聲明，這起事故與米格-29K戰機（MiG-29K）有關，在稍早一次行動當中，一架戰機執行起飛動作時，可拆式油箱掉落跑道，燃料溢出，且起降跑道受到輕微損壞。

根據機場發言人的說法，印度海軍人員稍早已趕抵現場清理跑道上的燃料，並執行相關維修作業。據了解，機場在短時間內就能恢復營運。

Flash. #GoaAirport closed temporarily for a few hours view incident of fire caused by a drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off. All efforts in hand to resume flights ASAP. MiG 29K fighter ac is safe. @aaigoaairport @AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/5iDRT8r6BX