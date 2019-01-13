　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

暴風雪強襲美國中西部釀7死！　居民「慘卡車陣」：像災難片

國際中心／綜合報導

美國中西部12日遭到暴風雪襲擊，大雪覆蓋道路讓許多人卡在車陣當中，也釀成多起車禍，密蘇里州和堪薩斯州至少有7人喪命。此外，密州蘭伯特．聖路易（St. Louis Lambert）國際機場更取消了數十架航班。美國氣象公司AccuWeather的專家表示，「對於許多地區來說，這將是一場長時間的冬季風暴，持續時間預計超過12小時，在某些情況下可能長達48小時。」

▲▼ 美國中西部遭到暴風雪襲擊。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 大雪覆蓋了路面和多處設施，氣象專家表示，部份地區暴風雪預計長達48小時。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 美國中西部遭到暴風雪襲擊。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

擔任醫生助理的密州聖路易斯市（St. Louis）居民迪爾斯基（Adam Dylewski）表示，11日晚間自己試圖從一個緊急護理中心開車到另一個中心時，在路上花了3個多小時，當時有無數台汽車不斷轉動輪胎，但仍無法爬上坡，還有幾名司機放棄車輛、步行尋求幫助，「我看起來好像身在某種天災的世界末日電影中，人們都在逃難。」

氣象學家奧里森（Andrew Orrison）表示，暴風雪11日先襲擊了堪州和密州，12日延伸至伊利諾州、愛荷華州、印第安納州以及俄亥俄州的部分地區。《紐約時報》指出，這場風暴預計向中大西洋各州發展，華盛頓特區和維吉尼亞州的大部分地區將有幾英寸的降雪。國家氣象局（NWS）則表示，在密州中部地區降雪量可能達到17英寸（約43.18公分）。

關鍵字：暴風雪,北美要聞

