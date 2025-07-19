Coldplay演唱會抓包「CEO偷吃HR」！傳雙雙停職　公司證實調查中

▲ Coldplay演唱會成抓姦現場。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

英國天團Coldplay（酷玩樂團）波士頓演唱會意外揭發一樁不倫戀，主角為美國資料軟體新創公司Astronomer已婚CEO安迪．拜倫（Andy Byron）與人資主管克里斯汀．卡博特（Kristin Cabot），被Kiss Cam捕捉後尷尬躲避的畫面引發全球關注。該公司董事會對此已啟動正式調查，兩人也傳出已被停職處分。

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM

綜合《衛報》等外媒，Astronomer於18日透過社群平台X聲明表示，該公司「始終致力於維護創立以來的核心價值與企業文化，人們期望我們的領導層在行為操守與承擔責任方面樹立標竿。董事會已對此事展開正式調查，我們很快將公布更多細節。」

Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.



The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional… pic.twitter.com/rfrAQ5bygy