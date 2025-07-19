Coldplay演唱會抓包「CEO偷吃HR」！傳雙雙停職　公司證實調查中

▲ Coldplay演唱會成抓姦現場。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
英國天團Coldplay（酷玩樂團）波士頓演唱會意外揭發一樁不倫戀，主角為美國資料軟體新創公司Astronomer已婚CEO安迪．拜倫（Andy Byron）與人資主管克里斯汀．卡博特（Kristin Cabot），被Kiss Cam捕捉後尷尬躲避的畫面引發全球關注。該公司董事會對此已啟動正式調查，兩人也傳出已被停職處分。
Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025
綜合《衛報》等外媒，Astronomer於18日透過社群平台X聲明表示，該公司「始終致力於維護創立以來的核心價值與企業文化，人們期望我們的領導層在行為操守與承擔責任方面樹立標竿。董事會已對此事展開正式調查，我們很快將公布更多細節。」
Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.— Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 18, 2025
The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional… pic.twitter.com/rfrAQ5bygy
Astronomer也澄清多項網路謠言，否認另一名員工史托達德（Alyssa Stoddard）在場的傳聞，並駁斥拜倫已發表道歉聲明的不實報導，「史托達德並未出席活動，影片中也沒有其他員工。拜倫並未發表任何聲明，相關報導並不正確。」
知情人士向《Axios》透露，拜倫和卡博特都在事發後立即被停職。另一名知情人士則爆料，Astronomer之所以遲遲未出面回應，部分原因在於拜倫的離職協商進展緩慢。拜倫自2023年起擔任CEO，而卡博特去年加入，擔任人資總監，當時拜倫曾公開大讚她的「卓越領導力」。
