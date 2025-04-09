　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

抬棺下葬變「陪葬」眾人摔進墓坑　亡者兒子被棺材重壓

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國一戶家庭近日舉辦葬禮送亡者最後一程，沒想到眾人抬棺進行下葬儀式時，墓地突然整片塌陷，眾人瞬間掉入墓坑中。

ABC6等報導，這起事件發生在北費城，男子阿維萊斯（Benjamin Aviles）3月21日因心臟疾病在家中過世，家人4月4日替他舉行葬禮，沒想到卻發生墓地塌陷事故。

當時抬棺的人全都掉進墓地坑中。阿維萊斯繼女羅德里格斯（Maribelle Rodriguez）透露，負責抬棺的男性全都受傷，受傷的地方包括腿部、手部、背部等，死者阿維萊斯兒子班傑明（Benjamin）傷勢最為嚴重，因為他整個人被棺材壓住。

家屬把這起事件歸咎於墓園與殯儀館，認定墓地狀況不佳。羅德里格斯表示，對方應該要為此道歉，且葬禮儀式因為發生狀況被打斷，應該要給一些補償。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

04/08 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
589 2 1975 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
快訊／陳怡君挫咧等！羈押出來恐串供　士檢今聲請延押
張菲3天蒸發近4千萬！　千張鴻海持股慘跌
創意私房驚見北市警察會員！　超變態偷拍手法曝
搞錯人了！徐巧芯踢爆還有1共諜　照片誤植同名同姓外交官員
尪被曼谷大樓壓死！緬甸女徒步4天跨國領屍　才發現亡夫早外遇
快訊／前味全龍董秉軒確定轉戰台鋼雄鷹

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

6月大女嬰在家「遭比特犬活活咬死」！　鄰居目睹：頭上都是血

抬棺下葬變「陪葬」眾人摔進墓坑　亡者兒子被棺材重壓

遊印尼注意！峇里島新規定上路　禁止經期女性進入寺廟

滅絕1.2萬年「恐狼」復活了！　美生技公司目標2028年復育長毛象

尪被曼谷大樓壓死！緬甸女徒步4天跨國領屍　才發現亡夫早外遇

梅根自揭產後隱疾　稱「極度罕見且可怕」

多明尼加夜店98死崩塌驚悚畫面曝光　生還者：如海嘯來襲

奧運金牌也崩潰！　社群求助「現在能進場了嗎」

扯！日航客機「偏離跑道中心線30m」滑行起飛　機長撞壞指示燈

曾力挺川普　華爾街大咖表態「反對關稅」！他怒批：又蠢又錯

花10年打造 #大里溪橋下小人國 ！景點遭破壞...阿公不敢再去 #台中

【是誰的假睫毛？】男友被問到露出痛苦面具XD

上百道菜色吃到飽！直擊全台最大間我家牛排

【猴友誼】男意外跟獼猴成為朋友 牠爬上肩幫抓蝨畫面超有愛～

許允樂遭長期抹黑「崩潰到胃出血」　張兆志怒揭主謀「是30年好友的老婆」

【自己都聽不下去】李多慧中文教唱應援曲　突笑場自虧：好難聽

GD：李洙赫你到底要不要唱～　錄音室上演真實好友鬥嘴

【1人1碗】阿嬤出招想多拿試吃！老闆無奈攔不住

【誰也不讓誰】2車匯入匝道併排行駛險釀碰撞

【原來是鋼琴高手！】在工地見廢棄鋼琴她現場大秀琴藝超驚豔

6月大女嬰在家「遭比特犬活活咬死」！　鄰居目睹：頭上都是血

抬棺下葬變「陪葬」眾人摔進墓坑　亡者兒子被棺材重壓

遊印尼注意！峇里島新規定上路　禁止經期女性進入寺廟

滅絕1.2萬年「恐狼」復活了！　美生技公司目標2028年復育長毛象

尪被曼谷大樓壓死！緬甸女徒步4天跨國領屍　才發現亡夫早外遇

梅根自揭產後隱疾　稱「極度罕見且可怕」

多明尼加夜店98死崩塌驚悚畫面曝光　生還者：如海嘯來襲

奧運金牌也崩潰！　社群求助「現在能進場了嗎」

扯！日航客機「偏離跑道中心線30m」滑行起飛　機長撞壞指示燈

曾力挺川普　華爾街大咖表態「反對關稅」！他怒批：又蠢又錯

吳克群悲遇「2重大打擊」！　崩潰躲樓梯間爆哭：痛不欲生

中痛批美「錯上加錯！」　萬字白皮書仍留空間：平等對話合作共贏

初對決老同學張育成　朱承洋笑出來：他真的變超壯

剴剴案首開庭「保母姊妹拒認罪」　吳淡如點名轟：輕判等於承認合法

總統府：藍委自證提案刪預算！還用刪除未遂來掩飾　遺憾都難逃通刪

快訊／議員陳怡君挫咧等！涉貪羈押出來恐串供　士檢今聲請延押

公屋鐵門被綁「神祕黑繩」　港男發文求助：我想平安過日子

台南社造有成：我們這一「佳」　建構青年交流平台編起少年ㄟ青春夢

士林轎車暴衝片！駕駛誤踩油門一路撞　橫掃汽機車撞歪柱子

火腿孫易磊二軍首先發4.1局失1分最速149　樂天陽柏翔安打+盜壘

停讓 #救護車 衰遭撞！闖禍騎士倒地 救護員緊急止血 #台南

國際熱門新聞

川普提台積電：不來美國建廠課100%關稅

川普「對等關稅」生效　對台影響一次看

川普對台32%關稅中午生效！白宮不甩50國談判

關稅來襲！美好市多11商品恐先漲價

路透：台積電恐遭美罰款330億元

白宮將收中國104％關稅　美股開盤飆千點後翻黑

打臉川普！　雷根38年前早示警關稅戰最慘結局：看似愛國實則危險

川普證實通話韓悳洙　美韓有望達成協議

勸退關稅失敗　馬斯克嗆川普顧問「白癡」：比磚頭還蠢

即／5.6地震沖繩同時搖晃　日本未偵測海嘯

對等關稅上路！　這5國有望最先達成協議

白宮證實：對中國加徵關稅達104%　4／9準時生效

川普關稅核心是台灣　專家：中國侵台後果更慘

川普關稅撐不久？共和黨「業力引爆」通膨民怨

更多熱門

相關新聞

緬甸強震救援難度高！救難隊員估：至少百人死亡

緬甸強震救援難度高！救難隊員估：至少百人死亡

緬甸在28日遭遇強烈地震侵襲，美國地質調查所（USGS）最初測報規模為7.7，隨後泰國氣象總局更新數據，上修至8.2。這場突如其來的災害重創多地，包括第二大城曼德勒、實皆市、首都奈比多、勃固及南撣邦等地，造成電力與網路大範圍中斷，嚴重影響救援進展。

亞航AK128班機疑遇緊急事故！折返吉隆坡

亞航AK128班機疑遇緊急事故！折返吉隆坡

狂灌能量飲　28歲「健身女王」心臟病驟逝

狂灌能量飲　28歲「健身女王」心臟病驟逝

「狂飄燒焦味」卻找不到來源！她突碰行動電源嚇壞

「狂飄燒焦味」卻找不到來源！她突碰行動電源嚇壞

台南13歲國中生疑遭餵毒亡　校方偷改聲明被罵翻

台南13歲國中生疑遭餵毒亡　校方偷改聲明被罵翻

關鍵字：

墓地塌陷葬禮意外家庭悲劇北費城突發事件

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

川普提台積電：不來美國建廠課100%關稅

川普「對等關稅」生效　對台影響一次看

王思佳老公爆「其實是司機」不是富商

「全聯先生」消失2年多…近照曝光帥成這樣

正妹實習醫捷運斷片！慘被7旬翁溫泉旅館性侵

快訊／國家警報響！發生有感地震　台北感受搖晃

7度性侵大哥16歲孫女　假名醫遭黑幫追殺

快訊／總統府怒列資料：赴美談判旅費、扶持產業預算　被藍白凍刪了！

男友「吸太大力」出事！嫩妹親熱一半中風倒地

新光三越氣爆原因大逆轉　瓦斯總開關沒關

上膛實彈舉T91步槍瞄準長官　中士被起訴

他負120萬快掛了！苦主「被1檔害慘」：賠100多萬

快訊／9:53宜蘭蘇澳規模5.8地震　最大震度4級

玖壹壹師弟持毒＋販毒遭收押　經紀公司強硬回應

6.4萬股民注意！2檔交不出財報　最快11／18淪壁紙

更多

最夯影音

更多

花10年打造 #大里溪橋下小人國 ！景點遭破壞...阿公不敢再去 #台中

【是誰的假睫毛？】男友被問到露出痛苦面具XD

上百道菜色吃到飽！直擊全台最大間我家牛排

【猴友誼】男意外跟獼猴成為朋友 牠爬上肩幫抓蝨畫面超有愛～

許允樂遭長期抹黑「崩潰到胃出血」　張兆志怒揭主謀「是30年好友的老婆」

熱門快報

新聞雲APP語音新聞

新聞雲APP語音新聞

一鍵開聽！解放雙手雙眼，隨時隨地掌握新聞，輕鬆接收最新消息！

防詐最前線！行動刻不容緩

防詐最前線！行動刻不容緩

2025 ETtoday斥詐風雲論壇 4/17 盛大舉行，串連政府x企業，聯手E網打盡詐騙陷阱！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面