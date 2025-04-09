抬棺下葬變「陪葬」眾人摔進墓坑　亡者兒子被棺材重壓

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國一戶家庭近日舉辦葬禮送亡者最後一程，沒想到眾人抬棺進行下葬儀式時，墓地突然整片塌陷，眾人瞬間掉入墓坑中。

ABC6等報導，這起事件發生在北費城，男子阿維萊斯（Benjamin Aviles）3月21日因心臟疾病在家中過世，家人4月4日替他舉行葬禮，沒想到卻發生墓地塌陷事故。

當時抬棺的人全都掉進墓地坑中。阿維萊斯繼女羅德里格斯（Maribelle Rodriguez）透露，負責抬棺的男性全都受傷，受傷的地方包括腿部、手部、背部等，死者阿維萊斯兒子班傑明（Benjamin）傷勢最為嚴重，因為他整個人被棺材壓住。

家屬把這起事件歸咎於墓園與殯儀館，認定墓地狀況不佳。羅德里格斯表示，對方應該要為此道歉，且葬禮儀式因為發生狀況被打斷，應該要給一些補償。

A funeral burial went terribly wrong for a grieving family in Philadelphia. Video shows the casket catastrophe as the burial site collapsed under the pallbearers’ feet, sending them plunging into the burial hole. None of the injuries are considered serious.https://t.co/5fnpP0TfK9 pic.twitter.com/rutR5uzNFV