緬甸學校倒塌6樓剩1層半　瓦礫堆傳出女師求救聲：請幫幫我

▲緬甸28日發生芮氏規模8.2大地震，第二大城曼德勒傳出災情。（示意圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

緬甸強震把6層樓高的智慧別墅私立中學（Wisdom Villa Private High School）震倒，如今高度只剩下1層半，救難人員爬進瓦礫堆試圖救人，卻被一道卡住的門擋住去路。已知26歲女教師受困，一度發出呼救聲，說著「我在裡面，我還活著，請幫幫我」。

Rescuers clamber into the wreckage of the Wisdom Villa Private High School on the outskirts of Mandalay on Saturday until a jammed door blocks their passage. They call out to possible survivors -- but there are no sounds.https://t.co/5jriphnbwq by @slhberger pic.twitter.com/Cf3tfInkQF