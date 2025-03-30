緬甸學校倒塌6樓剩1層半　瓦礫堆傳出女師求救聲：請幫幫我

▲緬甸28日發生芮氏規模8.2大地震，第二大城曼德勒傳出災情。（示意圖／路透）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
緬甸強震把6層樓高的智慧別墅私立中學（Wisdom Villa Private High School）震倒，如今高度只剩下1層半，救難人員爬進瓦礫堆試圖救人，卻被一道卡住的門擋住去路。已知26歲女教師受困，一度發出呼救聲，說著「我在裡面，我還活著，請幫幫我」。
Rescuers clamber into the wreckage of the Wisdom Villa Private High School on the outskirts of Mandalay on Saturday until a jammed door blocks their passage. They call out to possible survivors -- but there are no sounds.https://t.co/5jriphnbwq by @slhberger pic.twitter.com/Cf3tfInkQF— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 29, 2025
法新社報導，智慧別墅私立中學位在第二大城曼德勒郊區巴里克（Paleik），在地震發生後，倒塌的學校建築一支支鋼條外露。已知學校總共有2棟建築，其中一棟全員逃出，另外一棟倒塌，讓當時在5樓教室練習舞蹈的師生受困。
依據當地人的說法，在地震發生數小時之後，現場已有7人死亡，但成功拉出2名生還者。只不過仍有至少7人受困，其中一人就是26歲女教師亞敏（Yamin Shwe Zin，音譯），救難人員一度聽見她的求救呼喊聲，說著「我在裡面，我還活著，請幫幫我，我口渴」。
MANDALAY - Rescuers clambered into the wreckage of the Wisdom Villa Private High School on the outskirts of Mandalay on Saturday until a jammed door blocked their passage.— The New Vision (@newvisionwire) March 29, 2025
DETAILShttps://t.co/V708y36HK2 #VisionUpdates pic.twitter.com/my8gGEEIsx
28日晚間，也就是強震發生的那晚，亞敏的母親尹努（Yin Nu，音譯）就來到現場苦苦等待，「我像個瘋子一樣在大樓外面轉著」，哭喊著女兒的名字，但卻什麼也做不了。許多家屬、鄰居靜靜等待著，盼能聽到好消息傳來。
報導指出，這所學校平時會有大約200名學生，不過大多數學生已經離校，因為學期已經結束。
讀者迴響