波音737又出包！剛起飛「輪胎掉落」緊急折返　降落爆巨響畫面曝

▲ 掉落的是左起落架左邊輪胎。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

美國波音公司(Boeing)自年初一架737 Max 9客機半空掉艙門後大小事故不斷,南非薩法航空(FlySafair)一架737客機日前起飛時一顆輪胎竟當場脫落,飛機因此緊急返航,降落過程中起落架和右翼受損,現場傳出巨響及陣陣濃煙。

A Flysafair Boeing 737 lost one of its left rear wheels on take-off from Johannesburg to Cape Town today. Flight FA212 took off at 11.32AM and landed back safely at 2.06PM after burning fuel which included low fly past over OR Tambo Int for emergency services to assess damage pic.twitter.com/5pny2SR3Mt