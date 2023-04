電鋸破門討租金！愛爾蘭房東怒嗆「要把房客劈兩半」　失控片瘋傳

▲愛爾蘭一名房東「電鋸破門」討租金。(圖/翻攝推特@LiqaDr)



記者吳美依/綜合報導

愛爾蘭高威郡(Galway)一名房東為了索討租金,竟使用電動圓鋸破壞租屋處大門,還瘋狂揮舞並撲向房客,威脅「我他X的要把你劈開!」醫師傑索(Dr Muhammed Raheel Jethel)差點遭到襲擊,嚇得拿出手機蒐證,並且崩潰大喊「你不能這樣做!」、「你瘋了嗎?」失控影片在社群媒體瘋傳。

傑索一家人來自巴基斯坦,已經向這名房東租屋將近4年。他宣稱,去年8月開始,房租匯款都被退回,似乎發生某種錯誤,卻無論如何也聯繫不上房東,未料上月再次見面,卻是惡夢開端。

Absolutely disgraceful!

"I'll split you up. I have Quran in my car to burn. I don't care about your family"



An immigrant doctor with a family of two young kids, was brutally attacked by his landlord threatened to evict his house. His and his family's life is in severe danger 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SY0k5rPxlT