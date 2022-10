影片曝！20歲女坐警車內慘遭火車撞飛　3警離譜反應全錄下

記者張靖榕/綜合外電報導

美國科羅拉多州一名20歲女性,日前在夜間被巡警拘留警車內進行調查,但是警車當時停在鐵軌上,一列火車突然出現鳴笛,警方不知所措竟把被反銬在車上的她丟下逃生去,害她連同警車被火車撞飛出去。猛烈撞擊導致她全身多處骨折,一度昏迷,警方釋出密錄器影片後也遭受輿論強烈抨擊。

A woman in Colorado was HIT BY A TRAIN while handcuffed in the back of a police car that the officers parked ON THE TRACKS.



The officers didn’t hear the woman screaming or the train’s horn(?) because they were so worried about saying she took so long to pull over 100 times. pic.twitter.com/UOPfuv1br4