國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美國驚傳墜機已知1死8失蹤　失事前飛行路線曝光

▲▼ 墜毀的水上飛機飛行路線。（圖／翻攝自推特／水上飛機）

▲事故班機失事前的飛行路徑曝光。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國海岸警衛隊（U.S. Coast Guard）表示，一架載著9人的水上飛機4日墜毀於華盛頓州普吉特海灣（Puget Sound），目前已尋獲一具遺體，仍有8人下落不明。外媒記者麥德森維德（Madison Wade）援引南惠德比消防局說法指出，推測這起事故無倖存者。

美聯社報導，這架事故飛機自聖胡安群島的星期五港（Friday Harbor）起飛，原定飛往西雅圖塔科馬國際機場（Seattle-Tacoma International Airport），但卻在西雅圖西北方約64公里處的穆特尼灣（Mutiny Bay）墜毀。

已知機上載有9名乘客，包括8名成人與1名孩童。當局目前已尋獲一具遺體，其餘8人下落不明。追蹤班機消息的RadarBox稍早公布失事班機墜毀前的飛行路徑。
 

一架私人小飛機賽斯納551（Cessna 551）4日傍晚墜毀波羅的海，由於偏離航線、飄忽不定，引起北歐各國擔憂，當時在愛沙尼亞阿馬里空軍基地（Ämari Air Base）執勤的北約戰機也起飛追蹤。瑞典海事局官員沃爾斯特倫（Johan Wahlstrom）表示，德國及丹麥稍早派遣戰機升空偵查，卻未能和小飛機取得聯繫，「他們在駕駛艙看不見任何人。」

