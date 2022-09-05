美國驚傳墜機已知1死8失蹤　失事前飛行路線曝光

▲事故班機失事前的飛行路徑曝光。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國海岸警衛隊（U.S. Coast Guard）表示，一架載著9人的水上飛機4日墜毀於華盛頓州普吉特海灣（Puget Sound），目前已尋獲一具遺體，仍有8人下落不明。外媒記者麥德森維德（Madison Wade）援引南惠德比消防局說法指出，推測這起事故無倖存者。

美聯社報導，這架事故飛機自聖胡安群島的星期五港（Friday Harbor）起飛，原定飛往西雅圖塔科馬國際機場（Seattle-Tacoma International Airport），但卻在西雅圖西北方約64公里處的穆特尼灣（Mutiny Bay）墜毀。

已知機上載有9名乘客，包括8名成人與1名孩童。當局目前已尋獲一具遺體，其餘8人下落不明。追蹤班機消息的RadarBox稍早公布失事班機墜毀前的飛行路徑。



#BreakingNews #USCG crews responding to report of a float plane that crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, with 8 adults & one child aboard. More to follow with updates. #ProtectingThePNW