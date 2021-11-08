　
【英語多益通】 元宇宙崛起！　virtual 世界是科技新紀元

▲▼元宇宙（Metaverse）示意圖,臉書（Facebook）。（圖／路透）

▲ 元宇宙（Metaverse）示意圖。（圖／路透）

文／Buffy Kao

繼臉書在10/8正式宣布改名為Meta，即所謂的元宇宙（Metaverse），微軟也宣告將要開發元宇宙的虛擬辦公室服務，這些科技巨頭紛紛開啟元宇宙的新世紀，但是究竟元宇宙對一般人來說代表什麼意義呢？本次就讓我們看看元宇宙的新科技世紀對於使用者的影響，並從相關報導學英文吧！

virtual虛擬的、實質的

A virtual world: this is, in my opinion, the most important characteristic of a metaverse. You could explore it using a computer, gaming console, mobile, wearable technology or other device, experiencing 3D graphics and sound along the way. The idea is that this makes you feel more present in the metaverse, and presumably less present in the everyday world. (The Conversation)
（一個虛擬的世界：我認為這是元宇宙最重要的特徵。你可以使用電腦、電玩遙控器、手機、穿戴式科技或其他器具探索元宇宙、體驗3D的視覺聲光效果。這個概念是要讓你在元宇宙感覺更真實，並假設在真實世界能感受不在場。）

virtual (adj.)「虛擬的」，這個單字在近年非常夯，主要是形容以電腦技術為核心，創造出逼真的視覺、聽覺、觸覺一體化的虛擬環境，經常出現在多益測驗中。由於科技不斷進步，促使VR（虛擬實境）的技術越發成熟，這個單字的全名就是virtual reality。

除此之外，virtual也可以用來形容某件事物是非常接近事實，但又差了一點的意思，與pratically相似，因此許多人會將其解釋為「實質上、實際上；幾乎」。

Ten years of incompetent government had brought about the virtual collapse of the country's economy.
（無能政府十年的執政已經把這個國家帶到了經濟實質上的崩潰。）

Their twins are virtually identical.
（他們的雙胞胎長得幾乎一模一樣。）

另一個經常出現的單字，也就是我們所熟知的augmented reality（擴增實境），簡稱AR，augment (v)是「擴增、提升」的意思

He would have to find work to augment his income.
（他將必須找工作來擴增他的收入。）

characteristic (n)來自於名詞character「角色、性格」，因為每個人都有屬於自己的性格特色，因此character加上「-istic」變化，就是「特徵、特色」的意思。而characteristic當作形容詞時，解釋為「特有的、典型的」的意思。be characteristic of 要加上介系詞，of的後方加上有特色的對象，前方則是有特色的內容，和中文表達順序正好相反。動詞變化characterize則是在後面「-ize」動詞變化字尾。

Unfortunately, a big nose is a family characteristic.
（不幸的是，大鼻子是家族特徵。）

The creamy richness is characteristic of the cheese from this region.
（有著濃鬱的奶香是出產於該地區起司的特色。）

characterize somebody／something as (something) 「將某件事項的特徵歸類為…」，使用介系詞as加上後方歸類的結論。

In her essay, she characterizes the whole era as a period of radical change.
（她在文章中將整個時代的特徵歸納為一個急劇變化的時期。）

presumably (adv.)「推測地、大概、可能」來自於動詞presume「假定、推定、認定」。presumed後方加上形容詞，形容詞是主詞補語，修飾前面的you，用法和remain、find等特殊動詞加上形容詞是一樣的。

They can presumably afford to buy a bigger apartment.
（他們大概買得起一間大一點的公寓。）

In British law, you are presumed innocent until you are proved guilty.
（按照英國法律，你在證明有罪之前，一律假定是無辜的。）

presume另外一個常見的用法則是在後方that加上名詞子句。這裡的that可以省略。

I presume (that) they‘re not coming, since they haven’t replied to the invitation.
（鑒於他們沒有回覆邀請，我認為他們不會來了。）

avatar虛擬化身、bot機器人

The metaverse is social. There are lots of other people there, represented as avatars. Some of these avatars might be bots, virtual agents and manifestations of artificial intelligence.
Metaverse fans and some researchers believe communication may be more natural than with video conferencing because, for example, you can use gaze to show who you are addressing.
（元宇宙是有社交性的。有許多人用虛擬角色在這個世界裡，有些可能是機器人、虛擬代理人、人工智慧的展現。元宇宙的粉絲和一些研究員相信在那裡溝通可能會比線上會議更自然，因為你可以用凝視功能來表達你在和誰說話。）

avatar是知名電影《阿凡達》的英文，但這個單字其實就是「虛擬化身」的意思，常見於電動遊戲玩家選擇角色扮演時的會用到的英文。

You can talk to other avatars with your words displayed in a cartoon bubble.
（你可以用卡通對話方塊打字和其他玩家的虛擬化身交談。）

bot (n)這個單字看起來非常熟悉，因為就是robot（機器人）的非正式說法，在未來元宇宙中會經常使用。

address常見的解釋為「地址」，而當動詞使用時，則是「對…說話，發表演說，致詞：處理、應付」等意思，當名詞時，則代表「正式的演說」。

He addressed a few introductory remarks to the audience.
（他向觀眾說了幾句開場白。）

She gave an address to the Royal Academy.
（她在皇家藝術院作了場演講。）

The issue of funding has yet to be addressed.
（資金問題尚未得到解決。）

【多益模擬試題】

From: Lettore Books Online [order-info@lettorebooks.com]
To: Andrea Polokov [apolokov@amail.com]
Subject: Order Confirmation

This is to inform you that we are in receipt of your order placed on December 2.

Your order confirmation number is YB-145970. Should you have any questions regarding your order, you will be asked to refer to this number.

Two of the titles you requested are currently in stock; these materials should ship within 1-3 days. However, the video title is on backorder. We expect that it should be available and shipped to you within the next 3 weeks. When your order is shipped, you will receive an email detailing the date and method of shipment as well as the estimated delivery date.

For your convenience, you can track the status of your order online by visiting your account link at http://www.lettorebooks.com/acctinfo/login. There you can track shipment status, review estimated delivery dates, cancel unshipped items, and contact customer service 24 hours a day.

You can also call our customer service number at 1-800-555-2346. Service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.

Thank you once again for shopping with us.

Sincerely,
Lettore Books online


1. What does this email confirm?
(A) An order is being processed.
(B) A delivery method has been changed.
(C) An item has been discontinued.
(D) A shipment has been sent.

2. What information are customers asked to have available if they have questions about their orders?
(A) A delivery address
(B) A confirmation number
(C) Shipping details
(D) A credit card number

3. What is NOT listed as a service available through the account link?
(A) Stopping shipment of an item
(B) Returning merchandise
(D) Tracking delivery status
(C) Contacting customer service


解析：

1. 正解(A)。本題問「這封電郵要確認什麼？」根據電郵的開場白This is to inform you that we are in receipt of your order placed on December 2.（這封電郵是要告知你，我們已經收到你在12/2所下的訂單。）第二段又再次確認Your order confirmation number is YB-145970. （你的訂單確認號碼是YB-145970）證實此封電郵主要是和顧客確認對方的訂單已經在處理中。故(A) 為正解。

2. 正解(B)。本題問「如果顧客對於訂單有任何問題，他們應該準備什麼資訊？」根據第二段提到Should you have any questions regarding your order, you will be asked to refer to this number.（如果你對於訂單有任何問題，你將需要告知你的（訂單）號碼。）本句使用if you should…的倒裝句，意思為「要是…，如果…」是較為正式的說法，常用於正式信件中。故(B) 為正解。

3. 正解(B)。本題問「藉由帳戶連結提供的服務不包含下列哪項？」根據第四段的內容提到For your convenience, you can track the status of your order online by visiting your account link at http://www.lettorebooks.com/acctinfo/login. There you can track shipment status, review estimated delivery dates, cancel unshipped items, and contact customer service 24 hours a day.（為方便您查詢，您可拜訪帳戶連結來追蹤你的訂單狀態。您可以追蹤運送狀態、查詢預估運送日、取消還未寄送貨物訂單，並且聯繫24小時客服。）只有Returning merchandise（退回貨物）並未提及。故(B) 為正解。

北市一名林姓人妻瞞著丈夫與崔姓股市投資老師搞曖昧，被人夫從家用電腦臉書帳號不斷跳出的甜言蜜語揪出，林女和崔男遭提告求償精神慰撫150萬元，堅稱彼此僅為師徒、絕無曖昧，反指人夫疑似變造對話截圖，但台北地院法官比對臉書帳號個人簡介戳穿2人辯詞，認定2人幽會擁吻，判決應賠人夫共35萬元，可上訴。

