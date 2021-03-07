　
緬甸軍「夜間突襲抓人」爆槍響！示威者白天被盯上　男星也被帶走

▲▼緬甸軍警夜間突襲。（圖／翻攝自推特／@Crystal21051631）

▲緬甸軍警6日晚間在仰光多個地區進行突襲行動。（圖／翻攝自推特／@Crystal21051631）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

緬甸軍方對反政變示威進行的血腥鎮壓越演越烈，他們除了在仰光三橋區6日的示威活動上使用催淚瓦斯和閃光彈驅趕抗議人士外，安全部隊也在晚間進行突襲，趁著夜幕來臨逮捕了不少白天時被盯上的人們，甚至還有目擊者表示，軍警曾在現場開槍射擊。

據路透社報導，軍警人員在6日深夜對仰光數個地區進行了夜間突襲，甚至還傳出開槍射擊事件。凱奧克他達區（Kyauktada）居民指出，軍方在6日晚間至少逮捕了3名當地人，但他們不知道這些人士被逮捕的原因，只聽見街上傳來家屬們的哭喊聲。

一名無助的女子在其父兄被帶走後，大聲哭道，「他們要帶走我的爸爸和哥哥，難道沒有人會來幫助我們嗎？你別想碰我爸和我哥，如果你非要帶他們走的話，那你把我們也帶走好了。」據悉，這名女子的父親是一名演員，但他目前下落未明。

ပန်းဘဲတန်းမြို့နယ် လမ်း ၃၀ အလယ်လမ်းထဲက မြို့နယ် NLD EC အချို့ နေအိမ်များကို စစ်တပ် ရဲ နှင့် ပန်းဘဲတန်းထွေအုပ်...

Posted by Sithu Maung on Saturday, March 6, 2021

緬甸無黨籍議員西圖貌（Sithu Maung）在Facebook上po文指出，軍方也曾前往班貝坦區（Pabedan）尋找為翁山蘇姬的全國民主聯盟（NLD）效力的一名律師。在找尋未果後，律師的兄弟慘遭軍人毒打，現場有傳出槍聲。

軍方發言人至今尚未就此事作出任何回應，但緬甸政治犯援助協會（AAPP）統計顯示，軍方已逮捕超過1700人；聯合國也表示，目前已有50多名抗議者死亡。儘管如此，7日早上仍有成千上萬的抗議人士在緬甸街頭遊行示威。

聽Podcast掌握國際局勢

緬甸東南亞要聞緬甸政變

