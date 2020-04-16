　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

快訊／蔡英文投書《TIME》雜誌全文曝光：揭台灣防疫成功關鍵

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

▲▼總統蔡英文入選時代雜誌全球百大領袖。（圖／翻攝TIME）

▲總統蔡英文入選時代雜誌全球百大領袖。（圖／翻攝TIME）

記者陶本和／台北報導

總統蔡英文接受時代雜誌邀請撰寫專文，標題為《台灣總統：我的國家如何預防COVID-19大爆發》向國際社會分享台灣面對新冠肺炎的成功防疫經驗。總統在專文中強調，台灣防疫成功最大的原因在於台灣人民願意團結在一起，攜手合作共度難關。

蔡英文投書全文：

President of Taiwan: How My Country Prevented a Major Outbreak of COVID-19

Taiwan is an island of resilience. Centuries of hardship have compelled our society to cope, adapt and survive trying circumstances. We have found ways to persevere through difficult times together as a nation, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no different. Despite the virus’ highly infectious nature and our proximity to its source, we have prevented a major outbreak. As of April 14, we have had fewer than 400 confirmed cases.

This success is no coincidence. A combination of efforts by medical professionals, government, private sector and society at large have armored our country’s defenses. The painful lessons of the 2003 SARS outbreak, which left Taiwan scarred with the loss of dozens of lives, put our government and people on high alert early on.

Last December, when indications of a contagious new respiratory illness began to appear in China, we began monitoring incoming passengers from Wuhan. In January, we established the Central Epidemic Command Center to handle prevention measures. We introduced travel restrictions, and established quarantine protocols for high risk travelers.

Upon the discovery of the first infected person in Taiwan on Jan. 21, we undertook rigorous investigative efforts to track travel and contact history for every patient helping to isolate and contain the contagion before a mass community outbreak was possible.

In addition to the tireless efforts of our public health professionals, spearheaded by Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, our informed citizens have done their part. Private businesses, franchises and apartment communities have initiated body temperature monitoring and disinfection steps that have supplemented government efforts in public spaces.

To prevent mass panic buying, at an early stage the government monitored market spikes in commodities and took over the production and distribution of medical-grade masks. With the cooperation of private machine-tool and medical-supply companies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs coordinated additional production lines for surgical masks, multiplying production capacity. Supported by technology experts, pharmacies and convenience stores, we devised a system for distributing rationed masks.

Here, masks are available and affordable to both hospitals and the general public. The joint efforts of government and private companies— a partnership we have deemed “Team Taiwan”— have also enabled us to donate supplies to seriously affected countries. 

Taiwan has one of the world’s top health care systems, strong research capabilities and transparent information that we actively share with both the public and international bodies. Indeed, Taiwan has effectively managed the containment of the coronavirus within our borders.

Yet on a global level, COVID-19 is a humanitarian disaster that requires the joint efforts of all countries. Although Taiwan has been unfairly excluded from the WHO and the U.N., we remain willing and able to utilize our strengths across manufacturing, medicine and technology to work with the world.

Global crises test the fabric of the international community, stretching us at the seams and threatening to tear us apart. Now more than ever, every link in this global network must be accounted for. We must set aside our differences and work together for the benefit of humankind. The fight against COVID-19 will require the collective efforts of people around the world.

Taiwan is no stranger to hardship, and our resilience stems from our willingness to unite to surmount even the toughest obstacles. This, above all else, is what I hope Taiwan can share with the world: the human capacity to overcome challenges together is limitless.

Taiwan can help.

中文譯稿全文：

台灣總統：我的國家如何預防COVID-19大爆發

台灣是「堅韌之島」，數百年來歷經滄桑，終究能克服逆境並生存下來。我們全國上下總能堅忍共度，面對新型冠狀病毒疫情也是如此。儘管病毒傳染性非常高，而我們又與病毒發源地近在咫尺，不過，我們還是成功遏止了境內的大流行。截至4月14日止，累計確診病例不到400例。

台灣的成功並非偶然。在醫療人員、公私部門及整個社會的共同努力下，我國做好了防疫的準備。在2003年的嚴重急性呼吸道症候群（SARS）疫情中，我們痛失了數十條人命。這個慘痛經驗讓政府及民眾在疫情初期階段就保持高度警戒。去年12月，當中國開始出現新型呼吸道傳染性疾病的跡象時，我們就開始管控從武漢入境旅客的健康狀況。今年1月，我們成立了中央流行疫情指揮中心，推動防疫措施，實施旅遊限制，並針對高風險旅客訂定隔離處置流程。

1月21日，台灣出現首例確診病例後，即進行嚴密的疫調，追溯每個病例的旅遊及接觸史，防堵大規模社區傳染於未然。除了衛生福利部陳時中部長帶領公衛專家不懈的努力外，國人都能充分掌握資訊並配合。私人企業和住宅社區也啟動體溫監測及消毒措施，呼應政府在公共空間的防疫努力。

為預防大眾恐慌性採購，政府初期就密切監控商品市場的波動，並接管醫療用口罩的製造與分配。經由工具機與醫療用品公司的合作，經濟部協調擴增口罩生產線，加倍產能。另外又在科技專家、藥局及便利商店的支持配合下，我們設計出一套配售口罩的機制，讓台灣的醫院和民眾都買得到也負擔得起。在我們政府與民間企業合組的「國家隊」通力合作下，使台灣有餘力捐贈物資給疫情嚴重的國家。

台灣除了擁有全球數一數二的醫療體系以及強大的研發能力外，我們也致力於資訊的公開透明並積極與民眾及國際組織分享。台灣確實已有效遏阻國內疫情，但在國際社會，新型冠狀病毒是一場人道災難，需要所有國家的通力合作。儘管台灣遭受不公平待遇，被排除在世界衛生組織和聯合國之外，但我們仍然願意並發揮我國在製造、醫藥與科技的強項，與全世界攜手合作。

全球危機考驗整個國際社會的韌性，要打擊並撕裂我們。因此，現在比以往更須要重視全球網絡中的每一個連結。我們必須擱置歧見，只有全球人民齊心努力，才能對抗新型冠狀病毒，也才能共同為人類謀福。

台灣飽經苦難，堅忍不拔，因為大家願意攜手團結，共度任何難關。最重要的是，我希望台灣能讓世界了解：人類共同克服挑戰的潛能是無限的。

台灣能幫忙。

ET快訊
遺體太平間抬出竟在動！她就診2hrs死亡　夫：醫生沒想治
祥富水產驚傳倒閉！「公司跳票」員工氣炸：2個月薪水、年終飛了
蔡英文投書《TIME》揭「台灣防疫成功關鍵」　雜誌全文曝光
德國收100萬口罩「避談台灣」　外交部霸氣回應了
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

來台深耕54年！天主教神父甘惠忠紐約病逝…賴清德緬懷：他有三個願望

北市聯醫被爆降薪…柯文哲稱「沒聽陳佩琪說」　許淑華批：請搞楚狀況

快訊／蔡英文投書《TIME》雜誌全文曝光：揭台灣防疫成功關鍵

亞洲唯一元首　蔡英文登《時代》百大國際領袖特刊

德國收100萬口罩竟「避談台灣」　外交部霸氣回應了

快訊／陸軍269旅中尉排長疑自戕身亡　國防部證實了

紓困「發現金」朝野三度協商無共識　下週一續戰

「每次救都那些人！」　李來希嗆「紓困幹嘛排富」：是要救急還救窮？

簡舒培爆市府增7約聘⋯黃瀞瑩「未核定先上班」　柯文哲：搞不清楚

護照名可「China改Taiwan」　時力：不需立院決議外交部點頭就可處理

台灣廣告登紐時反擊譚德塞　世衛大動作13點聲明回應了

街頭狠殺小燈泡！王景玉確定逃死 最高法院駁回上訴「無期徒刑定讞」

熊熊「超誠意爆乳」跨坐KID.小鬼身上　天堂路拚命狂奔...視角好邪惡～

《想見你》伍佰真的來唱《Last dance》　2020年李子維 黃雨萱 莫俊傑坐台下一起看！！

楊丞琳真的登上《綜藝玩很大》！！　穿紅隊衣服現身300集「錄2天1夜」

杜力、戴維斯「黑人身分」為台發聲 怒嗆譚德塞該做事：別在那哭哭！

政壇響應戴粉紅口罩！陳玉珍怒批　「沒看到民眾在排隊？覺得很悲哀」

萬華房仲路邊撿刀...隨機捅18刀 無辜運將刀插左手腕拖行1m命危

女選手《DD52》表演「可愛→熱舞」　楊丞琳、潘瑋柏驚呆：大反差耶！

周杰倫隔空將「珍珠移轉」　驚呆現場所有人...黑人驚呼：真的假的!?

來台深耕54年！天主教神父甘惠忠紐約病逝…賴清德緬懷：他有三個願望

北市聯醫被爆降薪…柯文哲稱「沒聽陳佩琪說」　許淑華批：請搞楚狀況

快訊／蔡英文投書《TIME》雜誌全文曝光：揭台灣防疫成功關鍵

亞洲唯一元首　蔡英文登《時代》百大國際領袖特刊

德國收100萬口罩竟「避談台灣」　外交部霸氣回應了

快訊／陸軍269旅中尉排長疑自戕身亡　國防部證實了

紓困「發現金」朝野三度協商無共識　下週一續戰

「每次救都那些人！」　李來希嗆「紓困幹嘛排富」：是要救急還救窮？

簡舒培爆市府增7約聘⋯黃瀞瑩「未核定先上班」　柯文哲：搞不清楚

護照名可「China改Taiwan」　時力：不需立院決議外交部點頭就可處理

iPhone SE 2代CP值爆表！　劉沛抓出「唯一缺點」失望：它不該叫SE

日本萬代資助1億日圓給WHO　網友傻眼：這是捐錢給中國

中古家電留給他們維生！1萬8罰單沒繳200萬房遭法拍　宜行政執行署深夜聲明

來台深耕54年！天主教神父甘惠忠紐約病逝…賴清德緬懷：他有三個願望

中職／桃猿「最速男」陳晨威單場3盜　安打開張找回笑容

「非要清零不現實」　鍾南山：少數、個別病例不應妨礙復工復產

李佳歡、許維芳「尬聊→閨密」...甜曬「牽手照」告白彼此！

閃黃燈暫停路邊…貨運貼近開門「碰」撞凹他車！　郭彥均回絕賠償嘆：已經第4次

中職／個人首勝開張！　王溢正7局好投解救桃猿牛棚

癡情夫不知她出軌！日日問警「找到我老婆沒？」　4天後…妻已成袋屍

政治熱門新聞

快訊／陸軍269旅中尉排長疑自戕身亡　國防部證實了

李文亮醫師吹哨救到台灣　護國神文原PO感謝

欠1.8萬罰單房遭法拍　監委要查了

德國避談台灣　外交部霸氣回應了

何晶貼青蛙圖諷台灣　寶傑笑：現在學泰國人

快訊／蔡英文親口反擊WHO：台灣70%會議被拒！

快訊／蔡英文投書《TIME》雜誌全文曝光：揭台灣防疫成功關鍵

紓困發現金！蘇貞昌：勞工薪資補貼「每月最高兩萬」

阿滴《紐時》廣告全文一次看：沒有人能孤立台灣！

紓困政策排富　李來希嗆：每次救都那些人

華航改名恐遭大陸斷航　陳柏惟：要斷就斷

TVBS民調／2022北市長黑馬　陳時中狂勝蔣萬安、黃珊珊

台灣「捐贈200萬片口罩」助日抗疫

蔡英文：紓困發現金、振興發酷碰

更多熱門

相關新聞

蔡英文登《TIME》百大國際領袖特刊

蔡英文登《TIME》百大國際領袖特刊

台灣防疫新冠肺炎表現受到世界矚目，總統蔡英文也接連登上《富比士》雜誌，還有《CNN》的首頁頭版，不僅如此，在最一期的《時代雜誌》中，蔡英文被列為全球百大最有影響力的人物，也是亞洲唯一入選的國家元首。

新華社：華航正名是老戲新編

新華社：華航正名是老戲新編

蔡英文不全面灑幣思考曝光　 5大族群、300萬人可領現金

蔡英文不全面灑幣思考曝光　 5大族群、300萬人可領現金

PTT「護國神文」超前部署關鍵曝光

PTT「護國神文」超前部署關鍵曝光

蔡英文：國民黨搞混紓困、振興

蔡英文：國民黨搞混紓困、振興

關鍵字：

讀者迴響

發燒話題

志村健 武漢肺炎 N號房 劉真 捷運環狀線 口罩 梨泰院 WHO 尹衍樑 想見你 Kobe 王令麟 眼霜 反送中 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 台北捷運廣告刊登 香港 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

說不出「台灣」！德100萬片口罩到手竟取消捐贈儀式

載女輔導長進摩鐵3小時　陸專教育長遭爆偷情部屬

兒欠單1.8萬房屋被法拍　　老母下跪求情但…

《紐時》廣告成功了！「美國2大咖名人」轉發讚爆

祥富水產驚傳倒閉！

熊熊19歲「蓬萊仙山影片」外洩！

名字叫ㄐ一ㄚ　ㄌㄧㄥˊ免費喝迷客夏

方志友4年婚早爆危機！4個月前認「夫妻對未來沒希望」

機車代步超平民　甜美女輔導長火辣身材包不住

被通知有狗外找　見走丟汪險飆淚

新iPhone SE終於亮相

閃亮亮「掉出E級豪球」0修圖照曝！

慶二度0確診！超商限時咖啡買1送1

600萬瑪莎拉蒂撞爛！輔仁男大生家境曝光

二伯疼嘎妹「深夜生日文」藏洋蔥

更多

最夯影音

更多
台灣廣告登紐時反擊譚德塞　世衛大動作13點聲明回應了

台灣廣告登紐時反擊譚德塞　世衛大動作13點聲明回應了
街頭狠殺小燈泡！王景玉確定逃死 最高法院駁回上訴「無期徒刑定讞」

街頭狠殺小燈泡！王景玉確定逃死 最高法院駁回上訴「無期徒刑定讞」

熊熊「超誠意爆乳」跨坐KID.小鬼身上　天堂路拚命狂奔...視角好邪惡～

熊熊「超誠意爆乳」跨坐KID.小鬼身上　天堂路拚命狂奔...視角好邪惡～

《想見你》伍佰真的來唱《Last dance》　2020年李子維 黃雨萱 莫俊傑坐台下一起看！！

《想見你》伍佰真的來唱《Last dance》　2020年李子維 黃雨萱 莫俊傑坐台下一起看！！

楊丞琳真的登上《綜藝玩很大》！！　穿紅隊衣服現身300集「錄2天1夜」

楊丞琳真的登上《綜藝玩很大》！！　穿紅隊衣服現身300集「錄2天1夜」

熱門快報

三分鐘幫你挑母親節最適好禮

三分鐘幫你挑母親節最適好禮

2020母親節禮物終極懶人包。 玩小測驗還有機會由東森新聞雲幫你寄卡片給媽咪。

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面