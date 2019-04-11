　
藍寶堅尼貼滿「200萬顆水鑽」！24歲辣妹霸氣炫富：我有錢

▲▼24歲辣妹炫藍寶堅尼，鑲200萬顆水鑽「我有錢」。（圖／翻攝自instagram／dradionova） 

▲24歲辣妹拉迪諾娃的藍寶堅尼「Aventador」黑色跑車，上面鑲滿200萬顆施華洛世奇水鑽。（圖／翻攝自instagram／dradionova）

國際中心／綜合報導

英國倫敦24歲的俄籍辣妹拉迪若娃（Daria Radionova），日前豪氣炫出自己的藍寶堅尼，不過這可不是名車而已，上面足足貼了多達200萬顆的施華洛世奇水鑽，閃亮外觀讓民眾們全看的目瞪口呆，可以說是炫富的最高境界；她更霸氣地表示，「我沒有富爸爸，我就是我自己的金主。」

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

They call me Boss lady And I love it There are so many haters out there as well, I just don’t understand WHY? Not that it affects me, but makes me laugh “These money should have gone to charity”, “her sugar daddy spoiled her”, “she is spending father’s money” and so on.....GOSH seriously???? I didn’t waste your money, I didn’t affect your life by encrusting this car - I just did it because I like it! I don’t have sugar daddy, I’m my own sugar daddy LOL and it’s such a cool feeling not to depend on anyone and do dirty things in order to get new things *yahhhhh I work hard myself, trying to do better and better. Before I felt like owning a Lambo is impossible, now I feel like owning a Bugatti is possible Trust me that everything depends on the way you think. Think positively, give positive vibes, stop being a hater - start loving your life no matter what and you will see how your life will change! #justsaying

Daria Radionova（@dradionova）分享的貼文 於 張貼

據《福斯新聞》報導，英國倫敦市中心西部的騎士橋（Knightsbridge）街道以擁有超昂貴住宅區著名，每日停在此地的豪車不計其數，但近日一輛藍寶堅尼卻成功吸引住所有人的目光。

這輛藍寶堅尼豪氣的鑲上200萬顆施華洛世奇水鑽，大手筆的主人就是俄羅斯當地相當知名的女設計師拉迪若娃，為了妝飾愛車，總共費時了2個月、耗時長達700小時，原本就價值不斐的跑車要價27萬英鎊（約新台幣1080萬元），改裝前最高車速可達每小時350公里，但因為加上水鑽的重量後，美觀歸美觀，卻對性能造成不小的影響，因為車身上的氣流會被擾亂。

事實上，這並非拉迪若娃第一次改裝跑車，早些時候她就曾陸續為自家賓利Continental、 GT賓士CLS、藍寶堅尼Huracan做過類似「水鑽貼膜」的事情；不過前兩款車當時所耗費的施華洛世奇水鑽是各100萬顆、150萬顆，與此次藍寶堅尼的200萬顆有段距離。

年僅24歲的拉迪若娃炫起富來不落人後，面對外界欽羨與質疑的聲音，她則霸氣回應，「我沒有富爸爸，我有錢，我就是我自己的金主，這種感覺很棒。」

關鍵字：英國,Daria Radionova,Swarovski ,施華洛世奇,藍寶堅尼

點這裡，留個言吧!
※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

