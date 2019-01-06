急煞導致車體翻覆！泰國雙層巴士出意外　已知6死逾50人傷

▲ 影片取自YouTube，如遭刪除請見諒。

國際中心／綜合報導

泰國當地時間6日凌晨3點20分時，一輛雙層巴士行駛在高速公路上時，司機急踩煞車避免與前方車輛相撞，導致車輛在大雨中不幸翻覆，目前已知6人死亡，超過50人受傷。

綜合外媒報導，這起意外發生在巴太省（Pathum Thani），這輛雙層巴士在5日晚間約7點時，離開黎逸府（Roi-et）開上高速公路，一名乘客表示，事發當時司機突然急踩剎車，以避免跟前方車輛追撞，隨後車子就翻覆，並倒在路旁的草叢內。

據悉，目前已知死亡的5人當中，包含一名男子、4名婦女和一名約3-5個月大的嬰兒，超過50個人受傷。

