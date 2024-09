巴西足球隊「飛艇撞房子」墜毀！　畫面曝光

▲飛艇撞上房子之後墜毀。(圖/翻攝自X,下同)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

巴西足球隊聖保羅足球俱樂部(São Paulo FC)租用飛艇作為宣傳使用,但25日升空試飛期間突然墜毀,撞上建築物,飛行員獲救後送醫。如今事故發生當下的瞬間畫面也曝光。

NEW: Brazilian Soccer Team's Blimp Crashes into Houses During Test Flight in São Paulo.



A massive blimp rented by São Paulo FC to promote their team crashed into houses in São Paulo, Brazil, during a test flight before their game. The pilot was rescued from the cabin and… pic.twitter.com/16PVw9DDMw