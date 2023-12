人質喪命「滿地都是血」畫面曝光　哈瑪斯宣稱擊退以軍特種部隊

▲以色列先前宣布,地面行動擴大至加薩全境。(示意圖/路透)

記者詹雅婷/綜合外電報導

巴勒斯坦武裝團體哈瑪斯分支8日發布影片宣稱,以色列軍方在加薩地帶企圖營救人質的行動失敗,造成一名人質死亡。畫面顯示,事發現場地上除了有大量血跡及哈瑪斯聲稱繳獲的軍事裝備,還有一具血腥屍體。

The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast scenes of the failure of the operation to free a captured Israeli soldier today, and the occupation soldiers were killed and wounded. The captured soldier was killed and the Zionist soldiers’ weapons were seized. #Gaza#Gaza_under_attack #Isreal pic.twitter.com/ULcF8v441L