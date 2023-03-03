　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

極端暴風雪！加州13郡進入緊急狀態　3.6公尺積雪覆蓋全社區

實習記者任庭儀／編譯

美國加州近日極端冬季風暴肆虐，暴雪導致交通癱瘓、10萬家戶斷電，民眾受困家中面臨物資短缺的困境。州長紐森（Gavin Newsom）2日宣布，加州13郡進入緊急狀態，其中聖貝納迪諾郡（San Bernardino）受災最為嚴重，內華達山區積雪更是高達3.6公尺。當局警告部分山區有雪崩風險，呼籲民眾切勿前往。

▲▼加州聖貝納迪諾郡。（圖／路透）

▲加州聖貝納迪諾郡社區被高達2米積雪覆蓋。（圖／路透）

綜合CNN、福斯新聞等報導，因極端氣候的影響，向來陽光明媚的加州遭不尋常冬季風暴侵襲。據加州大學雪實驗室統計，今年是有史以來降雪量最多的一年，本季總降雪量達13公尺，積雪量高於冬季平均。

美國國家氣象局警告，民眾在惡劣天氣下避免駕車上路，部分山區有雪崩風險，強烈不建議登山活動。

州長紐森2日宣布，加州13郡進入緊急狀態，州政府人員已開始救災行動，將物資運送給山區受困居民。

聖貝納迪諾郡社區被210公分積雪覆蓋，居民受困家中寸步難行，治安官出動直升機緊急運送食物及藥品。消防局長蒙西（Dan Munsey）指出，截至2日晚間，當局已出動100次救援行動，協助受困車輛、建築物倒塌、居民疏散等，目前尚未接獲任何重傷或死亡事件。

內華達山脈部分地區幾天內就降下數英尺的新雪，許多民眾在社群媒體分享社區被12英尺（約3.6公尺）積雪覆蓋的景象。

ET快訊
快訊／普悠瑪出軌18死　司機員尤振仲判4年6月定讞
放慢「蔥多餅搓鈔片」　他2關鍵逆風問：要砍得這麼真切嗎
快訊／點火驅蛇燒死5親人　台中阿公2罪起訴
快訊／交流道下車禍慘死　手遊畫面還在跑
以為中1.5億大樂透！　男控彩券行「掉包」結果曝
酒店妹上班4個月慘死　父母崩潰：她說還在待業中
快訊／《日經》台北辦公室　遭潑尿抗議
猴痘疫苗「增2類人可打」　再加購1萬劑

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

極端暴風雪！加州13郡進入緊急狀態　3.6公尺積雪覆蓋全社區

佛心老闆「供洗碗換餐40年」　才退休2年！心疼失業青年重出江湖

傳美國將宣布123億烏克蘭新軍援　以彈藥為主

「1隻手臂」插出雪堆！他遭雪崩活埋6hrs奇蹟獲救　鷹眼搜索畫面曝

爸養的比特犬抓狂！20歲妹子「整塊鼻頭肉」咬掉　開刀4次面目全非

北韓年輕人受韓流影響！使用「南韓語調」當遊戲ID　恐服勞役3個月

俄羅斯艦隊日本海演習　發射巡弋飛彈「擊中1000km外目標」

研究曝：小孩常做惡夢　老年失智、帕金森氏症風險高出85%

醫師誤診「切掉陰莖」才知沒長腫瘤　男病患要求賠償

人妻出軌尪表弟！私奔被抓回　遭公婆「鐵棍燒下體」割掉耳鼻

電烤盤自製水果糖葫蘆　裹糖衣療癒滋滋聲ASMR

杜拜「豪華跑車」水上飆！　搭造型快艇男爽喊：像在飛

店員拿新品給客人驗貨　打開空的...她笑：錶呢？

LuxyGirls啦啦隊「一字馬」干擾罰球　認「球隊沒再管」：少管閒事！

阿翰誇林柏宏好香：是我的！　陳庭妮撒嬌嚇壞施名帥XD

宋茜聽到觀眾提起雪莉　「因網友的嘴抑鬱去世」轉身落淚

楊祐寧老婆質問「下廚給誰吃過？」　警告他：有你就死定了！..超可愛XD

菲機場安檢員偷旅客財物　塞口袋被抓包還求刪影片

蔡健雅開唱...林依晨直接蹲著聽　48歲拒遮白髮「想要優雅的老化」

妹子環球影城化身魔法師　用「魔杖」施咒球直接飄起

極端暴風雪！加州13郡進入緊急狀態　3.6公尺積雪覆蓋全社區

佛心老闆「供洗碗換餐40年」　才退休2年！心疼失業青年重出江湖

傳美國將宣布123億烏克蘭新軍援　以彈藥為主

「1隻手臂」插出雪堆！他遭雪崩活埋6hrs奇蹟獲救　鷹眼搜索畫面曝

爸養的比特犬抓狂！20歲妹子「整塊鼻頭肉」咬掉　開刀4次面目全非

北韓年輕人受韓流影響！使用「南韓語調」當遊戲ID　恐服勞役3個月

俄羅斯艦隊日本海演習　發射巡弋飛彈「擊中1000km外目標」

研究曝：小孩常做惡夢　老年失智、帕金森氏症風險高出85%

醫師誤診「切掉陰莖」才知沒長腫瘤　男病患要求賠償

人妻出軌尪表弟！私奔被抓回　遭公婆「鐵棍燒下體」割掉耳鼻

傳黃國昌列民眾黨不分區　柯文哲：他戰鬥力很強

東森購物Strawberry益菌棉限時促銷熱賣　月月抽萬元提貨券

普悠瑪出軌案18死　司機員尤振仲判刑4年6月定讞

瑪丹娜大談嬤孫戀！　緊貼「小35歲壯碩新歡」

警車送醫救回一命！家屬抱男嬰致謝　所長回贈2媽祖禮保佑

台南正副議長涉賄10人遭起訴　民進黨：支持司法嚴辦到底

英飛凌斥資8.3億美元收購GaN Systems　強化電源系統領域領導地位

日經報導台9成退役軍官赴中賣情報　陳建仁：子虛烏有、謠言止於智者

蘋果阻郵件App更新ChatGPT功能　憂AI造成風險

Aston Martin「新電動車」確定夏季亮相　Vantage、DBS迎來大改款

兩貓打架...被「強迫和好」黏TT　鬆手後秒破功！網笑：更好打了

國際熱門新聞

閃電擊中　飛機3.7萬英呎自由落體

高中女生桌上「騎乘式」　呻吟20秒影片流出

大學生遭兄弟會欺凌致死　遺體認不出

日本發現「新領土」！　暴增7000多座島嶼

中國贏了！　37項關鍵技術研究「輾壓美國」

男大生狂嗑報廢便當　痛風腳腫無法走

整群伴娘「她1人堅持素顏」被新郎臭罵

馬雲好麻吉！　泰國「卜蜂集團」家族揭密

充電手機「電池突然爆炸」　男接電話被炸死

爽擁3妻爆紅！他再娶「小20歲嫩妹」進門

人妻剁煮丈夫「熬成人肉咖哩」分鄰居吃

炸射影片曝！在鞭炮車旁放鞭炮　炸死1人

便秘男將「活跳跳鰻魚」放入肛門釀腸穿孔

更多熱門

相關新聞

傳美將宣布烏克蘭新軍援　總價123億元

傳美將宣布烏克蘭新軍援　總價123億元

俄烏戰爭持續370多天，依據美國兩名官員與一名知情人士2日的說法，華府準備在3日宣布新一波烏克蘭軍事援助計畫，價值約4億美元（約新台幣123億元）。此次援助主要為彈藥，包括用於「海馬士多管火箭系統」的導引多管火箭。

爸養的比特犬抓狂　她「整塊鼻頭」被咬掉

爸養的比特犬抓狂　她「整塊鼻頭」被咬掉

美韓3月中實施11天「自由之盾」聯合軍演

美韓3月中實施11天「自由之盾」聯合軍演

男嬰出生20天細菌感染　引發癲癇死亡

男嬰出生20天細菌感染　引發癲癇死亡

數百隻鯊魚激烈進食　驚人畫面曝光

數百隻鯊魚激烈進食　驚人畫面曝光

關鍵字：

北美要聞氣象雲氣象加州聖貝納迪諾郡

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

即／0:48發生有感地震　台北深夜明顯搖晃

太羞辱人！員工遲到1分鐘「拔1根陰毛」

「紅豆餅女神」閃亮亮認愛YTR男友

搭捷運被誤認國軍　年輕人當面辱罵：可恥！國家養你們一輩子

他揭2跡象「老公100%出軌」！網吵翻了

身分證「238」中2碼升級胭脂蝦吃到飽

台北近5年最冷　冷氣團發威一天暴跌10°C

閃電擊中　飛機3.7萬英呎自由落體

妻拒行房「丟6000嗆去買春」！老公奔出門神展開

辱連千毅用嘴幫受刑人排毒　勾惡被起訴了

快訊／白沙媽托夢　腦萎縮童找到了

「日本1感冒藥」服了恐驗出毒品反應！原因曝

車違停人行道無法檢舉　網紅開戰綠委

即／酒客框女公關不成「6刀砍死對方」再自殘

好市多這商品119漲到175元　會員卻群起感謝

更多

最夯影音

更多
電烤盤自製水果糖葫蘆　裹糖衣療癒滋滋聲ASMR

電烤盤自製水果糖葫蘆　裹糖衣療癒滋滋聲ASMR
杜拜「豪華跑車」水上飆！　搭造型快艇男爽喊：像在飛

杜拜「豪華跑車」水上飆！　搭造型快艇男爽喊：像在飛

店員拿新品給客人驗貨　打開空的...她笑：錶呢？

店員拿新品給客人驗貨　打開空的...她笑：錶呢？

LuxyGirls啦啦隊「一字馬」干擾罰球　認「球隊沒再管」：少管閒事！

LuxyGirls啦啦隊「一字馬」干擾罰球　認「球隊沒再管」：少管閒事！

阿翰誇林柏宏好香：是我的！　陳庭妮撒嬌嚇壞施名帥XD

阿翰誇林柏宏好香：是我的！　陳庭妮撒嬌嚇壞施名帥XD

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

2023兔潮來襲添好運

2023兔潮來襲添好運

爽過2023兔年全攻略，無論開運招財、走春旅遊，新年好康等大小事，一手掌握不漏接！

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

【寵物】寵愛毛情人送好禮

【寵物】寵愛毛情人送好禮

寵物王國2/8-2/28全館滿$3000送寵物保健品，滿$999送肉泥

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面