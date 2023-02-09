　
土耳其強震後網友痛批「政府救災不力」　推特突遭全面封鎖

▲▼土耳其強震，南部哈泰省（Hatay）遭到重創。（圖／路透）

▲ 土耳其南部哈泰省（Hatay）遭到重創。（圖／路透）

文／中央社伊斯坦堡8日綜合外電報導

土耳其本週發生強震後，民眾們紛紛在網路上批評政府對於災情的因應。值此之際，土耳其推特用戶今天變得無法透過國內主要電信業者使用這個社群媒體。

法新社報導，土耳其警方自這場地震發生以來已拘捕18人，理由是他們在社群媒體發布「煽動性」貼文，或是批評土耳其總統艾爾段（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）政府處理災情的方式。

法新社記者目前無法在土耳其各地連上推特，但透過翻牆軟體VPN可以連上。根據監測網路故障事件的非政府組織Netblocks.org，推特在土耳其受到限制，遭到所有主要電信業者完全封鎖。

Netblocks.org也警告：「在經歷週一（6日）的致命連環地震後，這項過濾措施可能影響進行中的社區救援工作。」

Netblocks.org指出：「土耳其過去發生國家緊急情況和安全事件期間，曾有限制社群媒體的悠久歷史。」（譯者：陳正健）

土耳其地震

