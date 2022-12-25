美國恐怖冰封！宛如災難片「明天過後」一片慘白　直擊畫面曝光

▲美國紐約州水牛城地區24日一間餐廳被冰封。（圖／路透，下同）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國面臨數十年來最猛烈「炸彈氣旋」冬季風暴侵襲，迄今奪走28條人命，數十萬戶停電，數千個航班取消，破壞性大風與暴雪連續3天冰封美國大部分地區，超過2億人受凍。依據外媒捕捉到的直擊照片，一間餐廳被冰整個覆蓋，宛如電影「明天過後」場景。

綜合福斯新聞、每日郵報報導，紐約州第二大城水牛城（Buffalo）23日晚間有數百輛汽車受困，就連消防車也被雪困住，一天降雪量達到22.3英吋（約56.6公分），幾乎是1976年最高紀錄12.6英吋（約32公分）的兩倍。美國國家氣象局數據顯示，截至當地24日晚間7時，水牛城尼加拉國際機場（Buffalo Airport）積雪已超過28英吋（約71公分）。

依據水牛城當地機構與各地網友的回報，街道滿是積雪，車輛早被白雪覆蓋，部分地區積雪高度，已來到身高180公分男子的頸部位置左右。居民的住處與家門前的樹木也被冰封。

Now that the heart of the lake effect band has shifted north of the area a bit and visibilities have improved to a whopping 1/8th of a mile, we can finally get a better look at some snow drifts outside the office.



For reference, our Observation Program Leader is 6ft tall. pic.twitter.com/NAPFONZpiB