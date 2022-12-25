　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美國恐怖冰封！宛如災難片「明天過後」一片慘白　直擊畫面曝光

▲▼ 美國紐約州水牛城地區24日，一間伊利湖畔旁的餐廳被冰封。。（圖／路透）

▲美國紐約州水牛城地區24日一間餐廳被冰封。（圖／路透，下同）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國面臨數十年來最猛烈「炸彈氣旋」冬季風暴侵襲，迄今奪走28條人命，數十萬戶停電，數千個航班取消，破壞性大風與暴雪連續3天冰封美國大部分地區，超過2億人受凍。依據外媒捕捉到的直擊照片，一間餐廳被冰整個覆蓋，宛如電影「明天過後」場景。

▲▼ 美國紐約州水牛城地區24日，一間伊利湖畔旁的餐廳被冰封。。（圖／路透）

綜合福斯新聞、每日郵報報導，紐約州第二大城水牛城（Buffalo）23日晚間有數百輛汽車受困，就連消防車也被雪困住，一天降雪量達到22.3英吋（約56.6公分），幾乎是1976年最高紀錄12.6英吋（約32公分）的兩倍。美國國家氣象局數據顯示，截至當地24日晚間7時，水牛城尼加拉國際機場（Buffalo Airport）積雪已超過28英吋（約71公分）。

依據水牛城當地機構與各地網友的回報，街道滿是積雪，車輛早被白雪覆蓋，部分地區積雪高度，已來到身高180公分男子的頸部位置左右。居民的住處與家門前的樹木也被冰封。

▼ 美國冬季風暴來襲。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 美國冬季風暴來襲。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▼美國密西根州23日發生交通事故。（圖／CFP）

▲▼美國密西根州23日發生交通事故。（圖／CFP）

▲▼美國密西根州23日發生交通事故。（圖／CFP）

▼ 美國威斯康辛州密爾沃基河（Milwaukee River）。（圖／CFP）

▲▼ 美國威斯康辛州密爾沃基河（Milwaukee River）（圖／CFP）

▼ 美國肯塔基州23日被冰雪覆蓋。（圖／CFP）

▲▼ 美國肯塔基州23日被冰雪覆蓋（圖／CFP）

►滴...答...滴..答..大金冷暖氣現折最高4000倒數中

ET快訊
快訊／林智堅消失1個月！　終於發聲了
美國恐怖冰封！　如災難片「明天過後」畫面曝光
害新自強號撞破一個大洞！　女三寶慘了
急凍3.3度！　創今年入冬全台最低溫
寒流發威！　河面急凍現「夢幻蒸氣霧」奇景
選票大烏龍！　這張選票候選人只有1個字
快訊／藍營3人跑票！副議長人選轉投民進黨　全場驚呼

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

美國恐怖冰封！宛如災難片「明天過後」一片慘白　直擊畫面曝光

急凍零下45度！「炸彈氣旋」襲美已28死　風速145km挾暴雪狂吹

北美冰封！體育記者「厭世站雪地」被迫播氣象　狂抱怨竟意外爆紅

找到最後1具遺體！救援隊見超臭屍水挖出腐屍　11歲童隨父露營喪命

男陰莖痛爆！癌細胞擴散「GG整根切掉」　醫院要賠200萬

CNN亞洲18大寶藏景點　「台灣唯一入列是墾丁」：這3美景必去

聖誕老人來了！「這時間」飛過台灣上空　最新足跡曝光

俄海軍部造船廠總經理驟逝　死因成謎！成今年第22起神秘死亡案

埃及籃球賽「看台崩塌」球迷慘摔27傷！　恐怖人踩人畫面曝光

塔利班再出手　禁止女性在非政府組織工作

嬤踹倒梯！緊抓懸掛30秒 4歲孫使勁吃奶力氣急救援

喊「愛韓GG」有折扣！　淡定客超大聲老闆尷尬

阿信見紅布條「五月天比周杰倫帥」　慌喊：收起來！我們不想被打XD

男搞笑演出「8+9KTV結帳」　1個人阿莎力、1群人凹折扣

1歲娃穿毛怪裝逛耶誕城　走路屁顛模樣神似阿布❤

怕蟑螂被笑！妹反測試　放一群假的哥嚇爛貼牆

薔薔飛東京...直奔「牛郎店」！　手摸「小兄弟」吐槽：沒多大XD

突凍冷！急收晾外面衣物　硬成「片」母女噴笑疊起

高雄64歲男鐮刀狂砍姪子　警連開15槍「中5槍」斃命

鹿角+羊頭！罕見天馬神獸　陸研究人員嗨翻：是四不像

美國恐怖冰封！宛如災難片「明天過後」一片慘白　直擊畫面曝光

急凍零下45度！「炸彈氣旋」襲美已28死　風速145km挾暴雪狂吹

北美冰封！體育記者「厭世站雪地」被迫播氣象　狂抱怨竟意外爆紅

找到最後1具遺體！救援隊見超臭屍水挖出腐屍　11歲童隨父露營喪命

男陰莖痛爆！癌細胞擴散「GG整根切掉」　醫院要賠200萬

CNN亞洲18大寶藏景點　「台灣唯一入列是墾丁」：這3美景必去

聖誕老人來了！「這時間」飛過台灣上空　最新足跡曝光

俄海軍部造船廠總經理驟逝　死因成謎！成今年第22起神秘死亡案

埃及籃球賽「看台崩塌」球迷慘摔27傷！　恐怖人踩人畫面曝光

塔利班再出手　禁止女性在非政府組織工作

不斷更新／全台議會選舉！各縣市「正、副議長」當選名單一次看

詐團扮家人借裝潢費　汐止警近2月攔8民眾匯款！止損256萬

特斯拉上海廠傳暫時停產　外媒：疫情對營運構成挑戰

軟銀「特大補強」簽前美聯救援王　今年在羅德繳出超殺成績

快訊／林智堅消失1個月！　終於發聲了

9無黨籍+2民眾黨相挺　謝典林、許原龍蟬連彰化正副議長

隔4年奪回議長寶座！康裕成：不會讓高雄市建設預算輕鬆過關

台灣反應兩極！YAMAHA「AUGUR旗艦速克達」國外網友大喊：想要

KARA回歸「奎利」5個失控發言　語出驚人：都搜奎利女神、我胸很有料

大直新商場開幕時間曝光　7大餐飲品牌、3運動場館吸客

小黃微笑躺水裡漂浮...他崩潰吶喊NO　結局震撼網：被騙了8秒

國際熱門新聞

露營山崩增至31死　包括11名兒童

女公務員下班跑風俗店兼職！半年賺191萬

日本暴雪13死80傷　1萬多戶停電

烏克蘭指責俄軍攻赫松　街上屍體橫陳

宛如災難片！美國冰封恐怖現況曝光

埃及籃球賽「看台崩塌」27傷　恐怖畫面曝

他曬「梅西親獎盃」刺青！　粗壯一根太害羞

露營山崩8死　「爺背孫女骨灰」太心酸

找巨乳妻拍性愛片！美大兵「稱霸Pornhub」

聖誕老人「這時間」飛過台灣　最新足跡曝

找到最後1具遺體！救援見超臭屍水挖出腐屍

她下體飄惡臭！醫驚見「2年前棉條」卡子宮

體育記者「厭世站雪地」播氣象　意外爆紅

確診聞不到味道原因曝　嗅覺神經元少了75%

更多熱門

相關新聞

體育記者「厭世站雪地」播氣象　意外爆紅

體育記者「厭世站雪地」播氣象　意外爆紅

北美近日迎來最強「炸彈氣旋」風暴，在暴雪的襲擊下，目前有180萬戶家庭停電，還有28人因大雪引發的交通事故死亡，紐約州更下令禁止車輛上路。但民眾關在家準備度過寒冬聖誕的同時，記者仍要在暴風雪下連線，就有一名支援的體育線記者，在live連線時大吐苦水，「我能回到日常的工作嗎？」

急凍零下45度！「炸彈氣旋」襲美已28死

急凍零下45度！「炸彈氣旋」襲美已28死

「頭塞馬桶」溺殺！6歲男童遭埋住處地下

「頭塞馬桶」溺殺！6歲男童遭埋住處地下

確診聞不到味道原因曝　嗅覺神經元少了75%

確診聞不到味道原因曝　嗅覺神經元少了75%

聽朋友建議買刮刮樂　男爽中1550萬

聽朋友建議買刮刮樂　男爽中1550萬

關鍵字：

炸彈氣旋冬季風暴水牛城北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

孫生聖誕節開罵Wendy：在外跟別人做愛

53萬追蹤正妹Coser驚傳過世　

女星演唱會3小時前宣布取消！歌迷氣炸

本土劇男星「進到假貨」直播爆哭道歉

露營山崩增至31死　包括11名兒童

鄰居「中邪式慘叫」30天　房東吐真相

徐小可夫妻也退出宋逸民教會！曝親身經歷

快訊／聖誕節晨3.3℃創新低！明轉雨　跨年天氣出爐

快訊／張峻當選花蓮縣議長！宣布：退出國民黨

鄧紫棋現身台上　當場打斷五月天...團員傻：好難控制

房貸扛20年！「夫妻不生孩」曝年薪：很少吵架

小倆口想信貸買房　「雙薪11萬↑」遭勸退

她花3800幫兒弄髮！表演被排角落氣炸

嘲笑姆巴佩　世足冠軍門神恐遭母隊開除

老公逆風挺教會！小甜甜經紀人發聲了

更多

最夯影音

更多
嬤踹倒梯！緊抓懸掛30秒 4歲孫使勁吃奶力氣急救援

嬤踹倒梯！緊抓懸掛30秒 4歲孫使勁吃奶力氣急救援
喊「愛韓GG」有折扣！　淡定客超大聲老闆尷尬

喊「愛韓GG」有折扣！　淡定客超大聲老闆尷尬

阿信見紅布條「五月天比周杰倫帥」　慌喊：收起來！我們不想被打XD

阿信見紅布條「五月天比周杰倫帥」　慌喊：收起來！我們不想被打XD

男搞笑演出「8+9KTV結帳」　1個人阿莎力、1群人凹折扣

男搞笑演出「8+9KTV結帳」　1個人阿莎力、1群人凹折扣

1歲娃穿毛怪裝逛耶誕城　走路屁顛模樣神似阿布❤

1歲娃穿毛怪裝逛耶誕城　走路屁顛模樣神似阿布❤

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【寵物】年終感謝祭

【寵物】年終感謝祭

毛毛商城年終感謝祭開跑！12/1-12/31全館滿額最高折12%，貓狗飼料用品囤貨趁現在～

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面