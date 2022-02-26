　
烏克蘭總統沒有逃跑！　自拍闢謠影片曝：我們都在這

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

戰爭開打後關於烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）和政府高層出逃基輔的傳言滿天飛，但澤倫斯基和其幕僚不斷透過社群媒體和官方管道對外表示，「總統人在基輔」。

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝推特）

▲烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基證實人在基輔。（圖／翻攝推特）

澤倫斯基25日晚間PO出影片，親自闢謠表示高層和他都仍在基輔，「我們都在這裡，我們的士兵在這裡，這個國家的公民在這裡，我們都在這裡保護我們國家的獨立，我們會繼續這麼做。榮光歸於烏克蘭守衛者，榮光歸於烏克蘭。」

烏克蘭：俄軍攻擊黑海「日籍貨輪」　全面燃燒影片曝光

美國宣佈跟盟友一起制裁俄羅斯，台灣參與其中，跟著國際社會一起對俄羅斯發動經濟制裁，實際上作用有多大？接受《ETtoday新聞雲》記者訪問的多位大陸學者分析，台灣制裁俄羅斯只是政治跟風，跟美國表態忠誠度，實際影響很小。反倒是烏克蘭問題解決之後，美俄關係一定會重新修復，台灣未來在進口能源有沒有可能面臨報復？俄羅斯是否有把台灣當做對手？都是可以思考的問題。

