國際

烏軍擊落俄敵機！殘骸撞入基輔民宅　現場起火畫面曝光

▲▼烏軍擊落俄敵機　殘骸撞入基輔民宅。（圖／取自Ukraine’s State Emergency Services Department）

▲烏軍擊落俄敵機後殘骸撞入基輔民宅。（圖／取自Ukraine’s State Emergency Services Department）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

烏克蘭內政部部長顧問格拉申科（Anton Gerashchenko）表示，烏克蘭軍隊25日凌晨在基輔擊落一架敵機，而敵機殘骸隨後撞入民宅中，導致一棟9層樓高的民宅起火燃燒，目前死傷狀況未知。

根據《路透社》報導，基輔稍早傳出多起爆炸聲響，也有民眾捕捉到導彈在空中爆炸的畫面，格拉申科指出，基輔是遭到導彈攻擊，隨後進一步表示，烏克蘭軍隊在基輔擊落一架敵機，飛機隨後撞入一棟9層樓高的民宅中，目前不知具體死傷，也無法確認機上是否有駕駛員。

烏克蘭國家緊急部門（Ukraine’s State Emergency Services Department）發布的照片和影片顯示，民宅遭飛機殘骸擊中後，正在不斷燃燒，消防員也立刻出動救援。

▲▼俄軍夾攻烏克蘭路線圖。（圖／林宜潔製）

烏俄衝突 烏克蘭 俄羅斯 軍武 國際軍武 基輔

