我們能幫忙！紐西蘭總理po口罩機器影片「有亮點」　原來是來自台灣！

I’ll admit, I have watched this video more than once. This is a factory in Whanganui churning out face masks to help keep our essential service workers safe. They can produce at least 80,000 masks a day (including those our frontline health workers need) and with new machinery due in coming weeks and months they will be able to double production. Add to that the 18million masks we already have in our national reserves and we’re well stocked. The Ministry of Health is working to get those distributed as we speak (more than 600,000 went out to DHBs yesterday). In the meantime, enjoy watching them roll off the line right here in NZ