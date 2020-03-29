　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

我們能幫忙！紐西蘭總理po口罩機器影片「有亮點」　原來是來自台灣！

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

▲▼紐西蘭總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）po出台灣機器生產口罩影片。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Jacinda Ardern）

▲紐西蘭總理阿爾登po出台灣機器生產口罩影片。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Jacinda Ardern）

記者董美琪／綜合報導

紐西蘭總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）日前曾大讚台灣抗疫反應，近日更在臉書分享口罩生產的影片，裡頭的製造機具就是台灣來的。新北市鶯歌的一家業者坦言，除了紐西蘭，已經有超過12個國家下單排隊等購買口罩製造機，已經排到8月。

阿爾登在接受《1 News》連線專訪時，強調台灣、新加坡和香港「這些國家都控制住了疫情」，相信紐西蘭也能做到。

請繼續往下閱讀...

她日前在時事評論節目「問與答」（Q+A）中更大讚台灣防疫，「我們將要相當緊密地跟隨台灣模式，他們（台灣當局）針對公眾集會所建立的因應架構，是相當成功的。」她還向《紐西蘭前鋒報》（The New Zealand Herald）解釋，本國之所以至今尚未下令中、小學停課，同樣是因為比照台灣模式。

阿爾登近日在臉書PO出影片，只見一台機器正在製作口罩，但仔細一看，機台上頭寫著「國碼+886」開頭的工廠電話，原來這部口罩製造機是台灣出產的。

▼ 紐西蘭總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 紐西蘭總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）。（圖／路透）

根據《三立》報導，新北鶯歌口罩製造機公司、「權和機械」董事長蕭鴻彬表示，紐西蘭還加訂2部機器，因為口罩製造機訂單爆增5倍，出貨已經排到8月，另外還有泰國、沙烏地阿拉伯、美國、日韓、菲律賓等12個國家在訂單上排隊。

蕭鴻彬說，各國口罩價格高，因此都打算自己添購設備，自產口罩，台灣對他們幫助很大，他也很開心能因此做國民外交。此外工廠員工也努力幫忙，能加班就加班，希望讓MIT機台能幫到需要幫忙的地方。

I’ll admit, I have watched this video more than once. This is a factory in Whanganui churning out face masks to help keep our essential service workers safe. They can produce at least 80,000 masks a day (including those our frontline health workers need) and with new machinery due in coming weeks and months they will be able to double production. Add to that the 18million masks we already have in our national reserves and we’re well stocked. The Ministry of Health is working to get those distributed as we speak (more than 600,000 went out to DHBs yesterday). In the meantime, enjoy watching them roll off the line right here in NZ

Jacinda Ardern 發佈於 2020年3月26日 星期四
ET快訊
全球已62萬人確診！4種「救命藥」何時好　WHO譚德塞回應了
急凍14℃返冬「最冷時間點」出爐！鋒面+擾動+冷空氣接力到
強尼戴普前妻「偷情影片外流」緊纏馬斯克　豪宅淪砲房綠爆
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

我們能幫忙！紐西蘭總理po口罩機器影片「有亮點」　原來是來自台灣！

老闆蹭鼎泰豐開店…「7天慘倒閉」！永康街排隊人龍消失　狂印優惠券

案269桃機接返台「神秘貴賓」竟是官員兒子！　2人都確診新冠肺炎

在家自製次氯酸水超便宜？化學老師警告：可能產生有毒氣體

急凍14℃返冬「最冷時間點」出爐！鋒面+擾動+冷空氣接力到　彭啟明：下周變天

謊稱買優酪乳！三重男居家檢疫趴趴走「擅離+欺騙」新北重罰20萬

台北檢疫男逃跑高雄闖出國「不繳100萬」　市府31日將狠發催繳令

案268發病一個月才確診！國內已有8例本土個案「感染源不明」

5萬kg「黑心噁培根」竄全台小吃、早餐店！桃園工廠重製過期3個月豬肉繼續賣

獨／熱到快中暑！24歲女機上「8hrs全穿防護衣」　一抵達台灣淚崩：14天絕不出門

許效舜憂心辛龍「不可以有錯誤的想法」　庹宗康不捨：他覺得他沒做好所有的事..

兒偷刺青露「霸氣手臂」惡整媽 她看傻走人...爆氣罵：我心已死

曾國城不捨辛龍「他太愛劉真」　聶雲曝最美回憶：永遠記得她

Lisa《青你2》親自示範帥氣舞蹈　練習生一旁讚嘆：好好看！

劉真深愛老公「講到辛龍都會笑」　 陳美鳳不捨9年老弟：留下來的人更辛苦

塵世情未了？和尚美女前任求復合　「別喊我歐巴！」隔壁情侶笑到崩潰

防疫新招？英國女怕爆新冠肺炎　躲「太空球」逛超市...網：誇張

防疫新招？他自製「頭戴雨傘防護罩」吃麵、搭捷運完美隔離...畫面超羞恥

天天跑步機報到！肉哥慢跑7個月 狂削22公斤鮪魚肚、竹筍奶bye～

伯賢TMI「喝酒屁股會很燙」　自豪很會吹直笛：哺～哺哺哺～

我們能幫忙！紐西蘭總理po口罩機器影片「有亮點」　原來是來自台灣！

老闆蹭鼎泰豐開店…「7天慘倒閉」！永康街排隊人龍消失　狂印優惠券

案269桃機接返台「神秘貴賓」竟是官員兒子！　2人都確診新冠肺炎

在家自製次氯酸水超便宜？化學老師警告：可能產生有毒氣體

急凍14℃返冬「最冷時間點」出爐！鋒面+擾動+冷空氣接力到　彭啟明：下周變天

謊稱買優酪乳！三重男居家檢疫趴趴走「擅離+欺騙」新北重罰20萬

台北檢疫男逃跑高雄闖出國「不繳100萬」　市府31日將狠發催繳令

案268發病一個月才確診！國內已有8例本土個案「感染源不明」

5萬kg「黑心噁培根」竄全台小吃、早餐店！桃園工廠重製過期3個月豬肉繼續賣

獨／熱到快中暑！24歲女機上「8hrs全穿防護衣」　一抵達台灣淚崩：14天絕不出門

不斷更新／美國確診破10萬！州長古莫：紐州將建4緊急醫療點　擴增4千床位

我們能幫忙！紐西蘭總理po口罩機器影片「有亮點」　原來是來自台灣！

不斷更新／義大利死亡人數「突破1萬人！」　累積確診92472例

快訊／和首相「坐同一張沙發」　3天後發燒！英國內閣大臣宣布：自我隔離

老闆蹭鼎泰豐開店…「7天慘倒閉」！永康街排隊人龍消失　狂印優惠券

美國確診破10萬人「世界最嚴重」　他3月初就預言：1個月後肯定很糟糕

「台美軍艦罕見同框」！　美神盾艦通過台海照曝光

WHO高層受訪　一聽到台灣「畫面秒斷掉」...尷尬9秒回：中國做得很不錯

睡前左右抬腿50秒消除內側贅肉！仙女超模每天5動作瘦出大腿縫

男老師伸狼爪！遭反抗崩潰「課堂歇斯底里辱罵婊子」…女星痛揭陰影：永遠忘不了

羅志祥見村姑選手：妳要幹嘛？　音樂一下全場秒傻眼

生活熱門新聞

台北檢疫男逃跑不繳100萬　將發催繳令

急凍14℃返冬！鋒面+擾動+冷空氣下周到

5萬kg噁培根竄早餐店！過期豬肉重製賣

案269接待「神秘貴賓」　竟是官員兒子

酒精、肥皂洗手除菌率高　清水沖洗幾乎沒用

蹭鼎泰豐開店7天慘倒閉！永康街排隊潮消失

國內感染源不明本土病例已8例

熱爆！24歲女機上「8hrs全穿防護衣」　一抵台淚崩：14天絕不出門

口罩2.0又進化了！他實測推貼心新功能

爸買女兒口罩撲空！下秒暖現曙光

越晚越冷！氣象局曝最冷時段

2本土案例「破百接觸者」時間軸曝光

英情侶「造謠」領不到補償金　莊人祥曝「判定關鍵」

三重男居家檢疫趴趴走「謊稱買優酪乳」重罰20萬

更多熱門

相關新聞

提醒「超市排隊要戴口罩」 北京72歲老翁被打死

提醒「超市排隊要戴口罩」 北京72歲老翁被打死

北京市東城區一間超市裡，郭姓男子因為在排隊結帳時脫下口罩，被一名72歲的段姓老翁勸告應遵守規定，心生不滿將老翁摔倒在地，並用雙手擊打老翁的頭頸部。逃離現場途中，又打傷兩名超市員工，後被當場抓獲。

免費預購口罩有2訣竅　22元銀行埋單

免費預購口罩有2訣竅　22元銀行埋單

陳其邁5分鐘影片感性喊話：非常時期我們要團結前行

陳其邁5分鐘影片感性喊話：非常時期我們要團結前行

「2片口罩慘糊掉」網揪錯誤：最貴一頓飯

「2片口罩慘糊掉」網揪錯誤：最貴一頓飯

藥局量血壓偷口罩　母女辯「以為口罩不要錢」

藥局量血壓偷口罩　母女辯「以為口罩不要錢」

關鍵字：

紐西蘭口罩鶯歌紐澳要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

武漢肺炎 N號房 劉真 捷運環狀線 口罩 梨泰院 韓國瑜 WHO 尹衍樑 想見你 Kobe 王令麟 眼霜 反送中 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 台北捷運廣告刊登 香港 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

快訊／桃警開槍擊斃女乘客　列過失致死被告

無法親自到靈堂…劉香慈悲痛：請原諒我

賴琳恩結婚3年突PO「一家3口照」

14歲小媽媽想揪友出去嗨　吊死1歲兒「塞嬰兒車底」

京都大學念4年「肥宅→花美男」

腦死病患家屬「想捐心給劉真」卡關2原因

台北檢疫男逃跑不繳100萬　將發催繳令

救命藥在哪　WHO譚德塞回應了！

強尼戴普監視器影片外流　安珀赫德婚內偷腥馬斯克

羅志祥、周揚青爆「終於和好了」！一段甜蜜影片隔空放閃

謝震武第1個奔劉真靈堂　曝「辛龍的難過超乎大家想像」

急凍14℃返冬！鋒面+擾動+冷空氣下周到

謝和弦出事前私訊瘦子：要去抽大麻！

5萬kg噁培根竄早餐店！過期豬肉重製賣

洛克把她刺在身上...本本「鬆口2人關係」曝私下互動

更多

最夯影音

更多
許效舜憂心辛龍「不可以有錯誤的想法」　庹宗康不捨：他覺得他沒做好所有的事..

許效舜憂心辛龍「不可以有錯誤的想法」　庹宗康不捨：他覺得他沒做好所有的事..
兒偷刺青露「霸氣手臂」惡整媽 她看傻走人...爆氣罵：我心已死

兒偷刺青露「霸氣手臂」惡整媽 她看傻走人...爆氣罵：我心已死

曾國城不捨辛龍「他太愛劉真」　聶雲曝最美回憶：永遠記得她

曾國城不捨辛龍「他太愛劉真」　聶雲曝最美回憶：永遠記得她

Lisa《青你2》親自示範帥氣舞蹈　練習生一旁讚嘆：好好看！

Lisa《青你2》親自示範帥氣舞蹈　練習生一旁讚嘆：好好看！

劉真深愛老公「講到辛龍都會笑」　 陳美鳳不捨9年老弟：留下來的人更辛苦

劉真深愛老公「講到辛龍都會笑」　 陳美鳳不捨9年老弟：留下來的人更辛苦

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面