我們能幫忙！紐西蘭總理po口罩機器影片「有亮點」　原來是來自台灣！

紐西蘭總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）日前曾大讚台灣抗疫反應，近日更在臉書分享口罩生產的影片，裡頭的製造機具就是台灣來的。新北市鶯歌的一家業者坦言，除了紐西蘭，已經有超過12個國家下單排隊等購買口罩製造機，已經排到8月。
阿爾登在接受《1 News》連線專訪時，強調台灣、新加坡和香港「這些國家都控制住了疫情」，相信紐西蘭也能做到。
她日前在時事評論節目「問與答」（Q+A）中更大讚台灣防疫，「我們將要相當緊密地跟隨台灣模式，他們（台灣當局）針對公眾集會所建立的因應架構，是相當成功的。」她還向《紐西蘭前鋒報》（The New Zealand Herald）解釋，本國之所以至今尚未下令中、小學停課，同樣是因為比照台灣模式。
阿爾登近日在臉書PO出影片，只見一台機器正在製作口罩，但仔細一看，機台上頭寫著「國碼+886」開頭的工廠電話，原來這部口罩製造機是台灣出產的。
根據《三立》報導，新北鶯歌口罩製造機公司、「權和機械」董事長蕭鴻彬表示，紐西蘭還加訂2部機器，因為口罩製造機訂單爆增5倍，出貨已經排到8月，另外還有泰國、沙烏地阿拉伯、美國、日韓、菲律賓等12個國家在訂單上排隊。
蕭鴻彬說，各國口罩價格高，因此都打算自己添購設備，自產口罩，台灣對他們幫助很大，他也很開心能因此做國民外交。此外工廠員工也努力幫忙，能加班就加班，希望讓MIT機台能幫到需要幫忙的地方。
I’ll admit, I have watched this video more than once. This is a factory in Whanganui churning out face masks to help keep our essential service workers safe. They can produce at least 80,000 masks a day (including those our frontline health workers need) and with new machinery due in coming weeks and months they will be able to double production. Add to that the 18million masks we already have in our national reserves and we’re well stocked. The Ministry of Health is working to get those distributed as we speak (more than 600,000 went out to DHBs yesterday). In the meantime, enjoy watching them roll off the line right here in NZ由 Jacinda Ardern 發佈於 2020年3月26日 星期四