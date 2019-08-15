費城緝毒警匪槍戰持續中！槍手藏身大樓　6警中彈送醫

▲ 消息指出，警方曾試圖讓槍手保持平靜走出來，但失敗收場。（影片取自YouTube，如遭刪除請見諒。）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國第五大城費城14日下午爆發緝毒槍戰，至少6名員警中彈受傷，所幸並未危及性命，稍早2名受困員警已在SWAT小組的護送下安全撤離。據瞭解，槍手目前仍藏身在一棟大樓內，線上直播槍戰現場，儘管警方透過電話試圖進行溝通交流，但對方始終沒有發表言論，而是繼續朝著SWAT小組車輛及周邊建物開槍。

▲▼ 槍戰消息傳出後，大批警力趕到現場 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社，下同）

綜合CNN、CBS等外媒報導，事發於當地14日下午4時30分左右，當時警方正在執行緝毒行動，不料對方卻突然開槍，警方也開火正面回擊。消息傳出後，大批警力趕到現場鎮守，2名婦女與2名小孩也在警力護送下撤離現場。

Philly Police Commissioner: Police have been attempting contact with suspect. He has picked up his phone but has not spoken, instead continued to fire shots hitting the swat vehicle and nearby structures.

Believes the officers inside the home are OK. @CBSPhilly #philadelphia — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 15, 2019

根據稍早的直播畫面，警方已經拘留一名男性嫌疑人，但現階段仍不清楚該名男子在這起事件當中的角色為何。

雙方對峙現正持續中，持有長槍的嫌犯目前還躲在大樓內，周邊街區已被當局封鎖，美國總統川普稍早已聽取相關簡報。

▲ 影片取自YouTube，如遭刪除請見諒。

費城警察局長羅斯（Richard Ross）表示，槍手開槍的行為幾乎持續整個晚上，似乎是沒有受傷，「但已經有一段時間沒有開槍了」，「這讓我們樂觀認為，他似乎已經開始理解…他出來投降是有好處的。」

Update: 2 PPD Officers who were in house with shooter have been safely evacuated by PPD SWAT. Suspect is still armed and inside house. Continue to avoid the area. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019