費城緝毒警匪槍戰持續中！槍手藏身大樓　6警中彈送醫

▲ 消息指出，警方曾試圖讓槍手保持平靜走出來，但失敗收場。（影片取自YouTube，如遭刪除請見諒。）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國第五大城費城14日下午爆發緝毒槍戰，至少6名員警中彈受傷，所幸並未危及性命，稍早2名受困員警已在SWAT小組的護送下安全撤離。據瞭解，槍手目前仍藏身在一棟大樓內，線上直播槍戰現場，儘管警方透過電話試圖進行溝通交流，但對方始終沒有發表言論，而是繼續朝著SWAT小組車輛及周邊建物開槍。

▲▼ 美國第五大城費城14日下午爆發緝毒槍戰 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 槍戰消息傳出後，大批警力趕到現場 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社，下同）

▲▼ 美國第五大城費城14日下午爆發緝毒槍戰 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

綜合CNN、CBS等外媒報導，事發於當地14日下午4時30分左右，當時警方正在執行緝毒行動，不料對方卻突然開槍，警方也開火正面回擊。消息傳出後，大批警力趕到現場鎮守，2名婦女與2名小孩也在警力護送下撤離現場。

根據稍早的直播畫面，警方已經拘留一名男性嫌疑人，但現階段仍不清楚該名男子在這起事件當中的角色為何。

雙方對峙現正持續中，持有長槍的嫌犯目前還躲在大樓內，周邊街區已被當局封鎖，美國總統川普稍早已聽取相關簡報。

▲ 影片取自YouTube，如遭刪除請見諒。

費城警察局長羅斯（Richard Ross）表示，槍手開槍的行為幾乎持續整個晚上，似乎是沒有受傷，「但已經有一段時間沒有開槍了」，「這讓我們樂觀認為，他似乎已經開始理解…他出來投降是有好處的。」

▲▼ 美國第五大城費城14日下午爆發緝毒槍戰 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 美國第五大城費城14日下午爆發緝毒槍戰 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 美國第五大城費城14日下午爆發緝毒槍戰 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

關鍵字：槍戰,費城,緝毒,北美要聞

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

女乘客情緒不穩...搭高鐵爆哭1小時 暖心服務員「雙膝跪地」安撫幫擦淚

最強小三搶鑽戒爆哭演苦媳婦 正宮憋笑反擊：叫妳老公買R

霸氣媽叫姐拿零食...全家沒人動 汪討吃失敗向媽告狀：妳看她啦

郵差大雨中送信摔農田險滅頂 200郵件泡水...他一封封烘乾！

男子壓抑10多年坦承「想變女孩」妻崩潰失去老公...卻同意讓他做自己

