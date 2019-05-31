對墨西哥商品加5%關稅！川普：6月10日起課徵　直到移民問題都解決

▲美國總統川普（Donald Trump）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國總統川普（Donald Trump）30日在推特上表示，自6月10日開始，美國將對墨西哥所有進口商品加徵5%關稅，直到非法移民停止從墨西哥入境美國。

川普表示，墨西哥的關稅將逐步增加，直到非法移民的問題得到解決。稍後白宮會公布實施細節。

白宮發表聲明指出，若非法移民人口沒有改善，美國將從7月1日起將關稅上調至10%、8月1日起調至15%、9月1日調至20%，最後在10月1日調漲至25%。而若墨西哥政府一直無法解決非法移民問題，那麼關稅就會維持在25%；高關稅的壓力下，美國企業將把工廠移回國內，而墨西哥將面臨高失業率的後果。

另外，川普稍早也公布，邊境巡邏隊逮捕了有史以來最大的一批「非法偷渡客」：凌晨4點左右，有1036人在艾爾帕索（El Paso）非法越境。他呼籲，民主黨需要支持這些厲害的邊境巡邏隊，修復美國邊境的漏洞。

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,..