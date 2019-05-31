　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

對墨西哥商品加5%關稅！川普：6月10日起課徵　直到移民問題都解決

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼川普在中美貿易戰中熱衷拿關稅當武器。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲美國總統川普（Donald Trump）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國總統川普（Donald Trump）30日在推特上表示，自6月10日開始，美國將對墨西哥所有進口商品加徵5%關稅，直到非法移民停止從墨西哥入境美國。

川普表示，墨西哥的關稅將逐步增加，直到非法移民的問題得到解決。稍後白宮會公布實施細節。

白宮發表聲明指出，若非法移民人口沒有改善，美國將從7月1日起將關稅上調至10%、8月1日起調至15%、9月1日調至20%，最後在10月1日調漲至25%。而若墨西哥政府一直無法解決非法移民問題，那麼關稅就會維持在25%；高關稅的壓力下，美國企業將把工廠移回國內，而墨西哥將面臨高失業率的後果。

另外，川普稍早也公布，邊境巡邏隊逮捕了有史以來最大的一批「非法偷渡客」：凌晨4點左右，有1036人在艾爾帕索（El Paso）非法越境。他呼籲，民主黨需要支持這些厲害的邊境巡邏隊，修復美國邊境的漏洞。

ET快訊
「告吳子嘉誹謗」謝震武提醒韓國瑜：萬一如果有，後面也別混了
川普：6月10日起對墨西哥商品加5%關稅　直到移民問題解決
蘋果iPhone摺疊成「G形」　最新專利設計圖曝光

關鍵字：川普,墨西哥,北美要聞

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

川金二會破局　傳金正恩處決愛將特使…口譯也關進牢中

「禁忌行星」首現海王星沙漠！地球3倍大　天文學家驚喜：沙漠比想像中綠

對墨西哥商品加5%關稅！川普：6月10日起課徵　直到移民問題都解決

「性愛島」50男床戰100女！　8月開始4天3夜：讓你幻想成真

「願川習G20取得貿易進展」美副總統彭斯：前提是中國同意改革

影片曝光！多瑙河觀光船被撞翻「7秒內沉沒」　警方展開犯罪調查

前美參議員柯克蘭病逝　享壽81歲！曾寫信給歐巴馬「強化台美關係」

超變態獸父　逼子女跟自己、妻子前妻＋狗狗發生性行為

通往天堂的高速公路？凍未條男女被直擊 邊開車邊口愛

彭博：中國再次「停購美國大豆」　關稅戰升級美中關係緊張

爆高雄副市長包庇親妹偽造文書　藍議員酸韓：我知你忙著選總統

熱血「指揮哥」遇火警支援疏導 霸氣守護消防水帶：不要壓管子

北宜超狂漂移！超車失控衝向山壁　華麗自轉「車頭炸裂」保桿噴飛

女騎士「起立蹲下＋忘情擺臀」高速狂飆下秒放開雙手做體操

明日花綺羅不滿意孫生Size　羞談持久度「感覺他時間比較短」

酒駕撞死2人「一直減刑」判7年　男大生父痛哭：這就是台灣的法律

潤娥難得大跳性感熱舞　TWICE.RV.BP的歌全都會！

蕭敬騰幫伴奏「照亮了我生命」　選手唱一半..王嘉爾.蕭敬騰.陳粒突上台

王彩樺跪地抱腿吳宗憲 　哭求「我的小孩還小」

林依晨錄影淚崩！　親弟擁抱吐真心：謝謝妳來當我姊

川金二會破局　傳金正恩處決愛將特使…口譯也關進牢中

「禁忌行星」首現海王星沙漠！地球3倍大　天文學家驚喜：沙漠比想像中綠

對墨西哥商品加5%關稅！川普：6月10日起課徵　直到移民問題都解決

「性愛島」50男床戰100女！　8月開始4天3夜：讓你幻想成真

「願川習G20取得貿易進展」美副總統彭斯：前提是中國同意改革

影片曝光！多瑙河觀光船被撞翻「7秒內沉沒」　警方展開犯罪調查

前美參議員柯克蘭病逝　享壽81歲！曾寫信給歐巴馬「強化台美關係」

超變態獸父　逼子女跟自己、妻子前妻＋狗狗發生性行為

通往天堂的高速公路？凍未條男女被直擊 邊開車邊口愛

彭博：中國再次「停購美國大豆」　關稅戰升級美中關係緊張

刷一張機票出發！泰國「柯基咖啡廳」12隻超萌短腿包圍你　感受大寫的幸福

川金二會破局　傳金正恩處決愛將特使…口譯也關進牢中

TOYOTA新牛魔王跑車6／2降臨台灣！hito流行音樂獎舞台首發

NBA冠軍戰／林書豪成首位亞裔美籍登總決賽　Drake穿柯瑞爸球衣

美中談判陷僵局電子股續彈、傳產股休兵　台股早盤狹幅震盪

「我和車子綁定出售」眼鏡妹賣車送自己　求30歲買家一起帶走

「我會在藍營勝出」　郭台銘：內部民調已贏韓國瑜

NBA冠軍戰／表弟G1重回戰場　杜蘭特G2可能持續缺戰

HTC出大包！U11用戶更新Android 9.0後竟「無法解鎖」

賭場抓內鬼…男被押到洗車場「虐打電刑」逼供　 全身抽搐丟包醫院不治

根本驚悚片！獨居女回家遭尾隨　恐怖噁男「差一秒」就強行闖入...

國際熱門新聞

「性愛島」50男床戰100女！..

化糞池裂縫害死3人　父女被毒殺

恐怖獸父逼子女跟自己和狗狗性交

狠父虐5歲女　扔進烤爐焚屍：這..

凍未條男女被直擊邊開車邊口愛！

多瑙河觀光船被撞影片曝！船長被..

美中緊張　彭博：中國再停購美國..

潑酸24歲妻「焦黑毀容」　帥警..

美副總統：願川習G20有貿易進..

美對墨商品加5%關稅　直到解決..

富二代遊戲打輸　砍好友27刀斃..

柯克蘭呼籲歐巴馬強化台美關係

174美女是小學生　跟同學合照..

「禁忌行星」首現海王星沙漠！

更多熱門

相關新聞

「性愛島」50男床戰100女！8月開幕

哥倫比亞應召公司「Good Girls Company」舉辦的年度性事「性愛島」(Sex Island)即將在8月登場，日前已公布地點在美國內華達州（Nevada）的一處私人場所，限定50名男性參加，期間內能1男擁2女瘋狂玩樂，「來賓將會在拉斯維加斯登上我們的私人直升機，到我們的私人場所享受100位漂亮女孩。」

美副總統：願川習G20有貿易進展

柯克蘭呼籲歐巴馬強化台美關係

美中緊張　彭博：中國再停購美國大豆

路上巧遇美容師　傻汪石化狂冒問號

讀者迴響

發燒話題

金曲獎 聖母峰 具荷拉 喬喬 王令麟 宋讚養 隨機殺人 Voice 日暈 黃捷 王令麟 秦偉性侵 王柏融 復仇者聯盟 生死接線員 地震 朴有天退演藝圈 王令麟 郭台銘 總統大選 張敏 許志安 陳偉殷 巴黎聖母院 王令麟 許瑋甯 高圓圓 我們與惡的距離 酒駕修法 中職轉播 愛山林 王令麟 曾沛慈 潤娥 山下智久 吳慷仁 歐陽娜娜 王令麟 雞排妹 TWICE 冰與火之歌 賴清德 荷蘭 王令麟 安以軒懷孕 統一發票 勝利退演藝圈 台新金控 甲山林 王令麟 自經區 王金平 中國信託慈善基金會 理科太太 王令麟 瀧正則吸毒 有馬妹 大S汪小菲 戴資穎 王令麟 蔡英文 張庭瑚 乙武洋匡 大金冷氣 王令麟 橋本有菜 國泰世華 國泰金 唐鳳家暴 王令麟 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 習近平 王令麟 長榮航空 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 王令麟 和泰汽車 東森房屋 防彈少年團BTS 中華航空 JHBL 優適活 王令麟 誰摔死了李新 味全 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 袁惟仁昏迷 王令麟 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 王令麟 林書豪 九二共識 信義房屋 董梓甯 韓國瑜 頂新 王令麟 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 王令麟 吉澤明步 宋仲基宋慧喬 大金空調 東森自然美 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 王令麟 颱風即時 聲林之王 孫安佐 王令麟 迪麗熱巴 希爾思評價 馬如風猝逝 林志玲言承旭 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 王令麟 川普 停班停課 東森購物 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 王令麟 波多野結衣 飛碟 信用卡比較 X檔案 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 周杰倫昆凌 隋棠 尼斯湖水怪 王令麟 聲林之王 希爾思 乃木坂46 新垣結衣 王令麟 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 張景嵐小煜 王令麟 Honestbee欠款 吳奇隆劉詩詩 微熱山丘 錦榮Akemi

熱門新聞

新竹單親爸猝死　14歲少年沒錢葬父

身著小蠻腰翹臀辣裝　工讀生升老闆娘

22歲正妹遭當街割喉　恐怖男友判死刑

韓國瑜陷婚外情　「王小姐」忙著這件事

吸笑氣上癮　17歲女玩壞脊髓神經

柯文哲拍桌吼　台北市政府被竊聽

快訊／SJ前預備成員爆輕生

七爺坐店門口2天　她收到夫訊息「出事了」

教官偷吃陸生影片曝！柯文哲冷臉想「砍」人

告吳子嘉誹謗　謝震武提醒韓國瑜

送女友賣淫　軟飯男「不知她去幹嘛」

大學教官偷吃馬尾陸生！摸腿深吻全曝光

《木曜》五月天特輯出意外　泱泱大哭

幼兒園午餐突換三明治！2孩回家狂喊餓她氣炸

林義守「210億投資」今全喊卡

更多

最夯影音

更多

爆高雄副市長包庇親妹偽造文書　藍議員酸韓：我知你忙著選總統

熱血「指揮哥」遇火警支援疏導 霸氣守護消防水帶：不要壓管子

北宜超狂漂移！超車失控衝向山壁　華麗自轉「車頭炸裂」保桿噴飛

女騎士「起立蹲下＋忘情擺臀」高速狂飆下秒放開雙手做體操

明日花綺羅不滿意孫生Size　羞談持久度「感覺他時間比較短」

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【北市降降降】

屋主急售大降價?！ 屋主大降價！多筆低於實價登錄，雙北各大區都有，要買趁現在。

這就是街舞2易烊千璽燃炸

羅志祥.易烊千璽.吳建豪.韓庚battle炸現場!每周日20:00台灣網路獨家

輕鬆看新聞 三百萬大獎加碼大放送！

看新聞蒐集金幣，日抽7-11 50元購物金，週抽掃地機器人、SOGO禮券等大獎！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面