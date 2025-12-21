　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

墨西哥機師「反鎖駕駛艙」拒飛！　向乘客廣播：公司欠薪5個月

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲據信這名機師遭欠薪拒飛。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

墨西哥一名機長不滿被公司拖欠5個月薪水及差旅費，在飛機準備起飛、旅客已經登機的狀態下，把自己反鎖駕駛艙且拒飛，更透過廣播告訴向機上乘客，「除非他們支付我們應得的薪水，否則這架飛機不會起飛」。

@vvega_mily #magnicharters #AICM ♬ sonido original - Mily Vega????

法新社報導，事件發生在墨西哥城的貝尼托華雷茲國際機場（Benito Juarez International Airport），就在19日這天，這架客機原定飛往該國東南部加勒比海度假勝地坎昆（Cancun），但機長卻拒絕執行飛行任務，原因是公司拖欠薪水。

根據社群媒體流傳的影片，機師自稱是3個孩子的父親，已經在這間航空公司服務將近3年，「我為你們感到抱歉，因為你們不應該承受這些。」

這起事件引發民航當局關注並展開調查。當地媒體指出，事後這名機長遭拘留。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

12/19 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
482 1 7014 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
快訊／UG董事長鞠躬哽咽道歉！
全台模仿張文留言逾20則！　刑事局撂重話
張文砍人逃逸「監視器出包」？　北捷認1組故障
警遭疑追張文裝備不足　所長哽咽：同仁下班來不及領就到現場
警南西誠品追張文畫面曝！　逆向衝上手扶梯搜索
自稱北捷恐攻案同夥！　43歲嘴秋作業員遭逮畫面曝

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

天生雙陰道走紅！　27歲情色網美「宣布引退」尋找真愛

明知寶寶活不了「她仍堅持生下來」　只為了救更多人

墨西哥機師「反鎖駕駛艙」拒飛！　向乘客廣播：公司欠薪5個月

55%確診男曾買春！「日本1縣」公布梅毒患者人數　創新高

18歲正妹店員拍片爆紅！　粉絲湧家樂福朝聖「店長急聘保全」

槍擊奪命！澳洲將默哀1分鐘　總理下令檢討警政情報體系

白宮官網被駭了？　驚見「理財網紅直播」長達8分鐘

驚奇發現！為適應地球暖化、食物短缺　格陵蘭北極熊「基因進化」

英老婦坐輪椅「起飛前斷氣」　乘客悚憶1幕怒控：讓死者登機？

澳紐遇襲3原則「逃、躲、報」手機要靜音　專家：單列撤離勿手牽手

誠品南西目擊者曝慘況　恐攻男隨機傷人「一路砍人追上樓」

57歲勇男挺身擋恐攻男遭刺不治　妻淚憶夫：平時就富正義感

北捷恐攻震撼全台　警專教官教自保：跑就對了

圍捕畫面曝光！張文奔頂樓「彎腰秒開門閂」　7警荷槍追上樓

北捷女學生狂奔「2秒成生死分界線」！

記者與嫌犯擦身過畫面

北市恐攻過後 蔣萬安下指令　北市警局每天部署1050警力維安

北捷善導寺站外傳隨機攻擊！1男接近女路人、攔車猛踹被壓制

張文行凶前折返租屋處縱火！火光狂竄畫面曝光

南西誠品成恐攻煉獄　民眾獻花致哀

天生雙陰道走紅！　27歲情色網美「宣布引退」尋找真愛

明知寶寶活不了「她仍堅持生下來」　只為了救更多人

墨西哥機師「反鎖駕駛艙」拒飛！　向乘客廣播：公司欠薪5個月

55%確診男曾買春！「日本1縣」公布梅毒患者人數　創新高

18歲正妹店員拍片爆紅！　粉絲湧家樂福朝聖「店長急聘保全」

槍擊奪命！澳洲將默哀1分鐘　總理下令檢討警政情報體系

白宮官網被駭了？　驚見「理財網紅直播」長達8分鐘

驚奇發現！為適應地球暖化、食物短缺　格陵蘭北極熊「基因進化」

英老婦坐輪椅「起飛前斷氣」　乘客悚憶1幕怒控：讓死者登機？

澳紐遇襲3原則「逃、躲、報」手機要靜音　專家：單列撤離勿手牽手

蕭美琴赴長老教會提北市隨機襲擊事件　祈禱上帝讓百姓重獲力量

鑿牆偷走700萬元黃金！陸賊把贓物「埋自家祖墳墓碑」

都更後「便宜小吃店都沒了」　他嘆機能變差！大票反搖頭

小小消防員衝鋒出擊！南消五大防火體驗營　數百親子闖關學保命

花蓮紅牌重機疑高速闖紅燈！攔腰猛撞自小客　騎士頭部重創慘死

籃籃主持網讚翻！要求嚴苛認「還不夠好」　2026年新年期許曝光

老屋翻新踩最大雷！　女屋主崩潰：花錢買教訓

悼北捷死者秀品牌挨轟　UG董事長哽咽鞠躬道歉：我承擔責任

為張文隨機殺人案罹難者默哀　黃國昌：盼彼此能用善良克服恐懼

天生雙陰道走紅！　27歲情色網美「宣布引退」尋找真愛

【北捷隨機攻擊】張文扔煙霧彈持刀傷人　父母無奈：2年多沒聯繫了

國際熱門新聞

酷澎完了？南韓9座物流中心啟動無薪假

徒手替騎士止血　日記者完成愛滋預防投藥

淫魔富商！14歲少女被騙做性愛按摩

UG插旗美國爆「開業3天急關門」內幕曝光

日母子4人陳屍住家　警排除他殺

余先生為何衝向死神　神經學研究曝真相

日阿公「公廁上廁所」遭變態中國男性侵

印度高速列車衝撞象群！7頭大象當場慘死

快訊／南非槍擊　至少10人喪命

2台籍車手「赴日詐騙」遭逮　竟都未滿20歲

美俄佛州對話登場！　澤倫斯基：美國應該對俄施加更多壓力

美提議與烏俄在邁阿密三方談判

日本永住權條件更難了　擬加設「日文門檻」

史上首位！　馬斯克身價突破7000億美元

更多熱門

相關新聞

UG插旗美國爆「開業3天急關門」內幕曝光

UG插旗美國爆「開業3天急關門」內幕曝光

台灣知名手搖飲料UG樂己（UG Tea） 進軍美國，本月初在加州的聖蓋博市（San Gabriel）開業，吸引大票人潮，光單日訂單就超過1000份，如今卻因1原因突暫停營業。

美國再度扣押油輪畫面曝光

美國再度扣押油輪畫面曝光

美俄佛州對話登場！　澤倫斯基：美國應該對俄施加更多壓力

美俄佛州對話登場！　澤倫斯基：美國應該對俄施加更多壓力

男換腎染狂犬病亡　竟與捐贈者有關

男換腎染狂犬病亡　竟與捐贈者有關

美情報示警　普丁想吞掉整個烏克蘭

美情報示警　普丁想吞掉整個烏克蘭

關鍵字：

墨西哥機長欠薪北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

首位遇難者余先生　友人澄清真實身分

網嗆台中新光三越殺50人　玖壹壹春風發聲

張文父母得「變賣家產」賠償？　律師解答

「全台最後1家十盛」12/26關門　官網有新動作

Google將永久停用暗網報告

張文原始計畫更駭人！汽油彈誤燃意外阻止屠殺

第一視角曝光！騎士死前「緊握1畫面」太痛心

即／PO文「張文我兄弟」嗆攻高雄車站　男大生被逮

貼文「張文我兄弟」釀恐慌被逮！男大生轉傳原因曝

今「冬至+天赦日」80年一遇　最強招財法曝

北捷女學生奔逃2秒差　沈春華：就是生與死

今冬至4生肖財運旺到2026　「6禁忌」愛愛傷元神

網問「一堆人看到長刀不跑？」　北教大副教授秒懂：我遇過

張文平板電腦全破　詳盡擬定犯案時間

《ETtoday》陳以昇拍攝張文隨機殺人「血腥42秒」

更多

最夯影音

更多
誠品南西目擊者曝慘況　恐攻男隨機傷人「一路砍人追上樓」

誠品南西目擊者曝慘況　恐攻男隨機傷人「一路砍人追上樓」
57歲勇男挺身擋恐攻男遭刺不治　妻淚憶夫：平時就富正義感

57歲勇男挺身擋恐攻男遭刺不治　妻淚憶夫：平時就富正義感

北捷恐攻震撼全台　警專教官教自保：跑就對了

北捷恐攻震撼全台　警專教官教自保：跑就對了

圍捕畫面曝光！張文奔頂樓「彎腰秒開門閂」　7警荷槍追上樓

圍捕畫面曝光！張文奔頂樓「彎腰秒開門閂」　7警荷槍追上樓

北捷女學生狂奔「2秒成生死分界線」！

北捷女學生狂奔「2秒成生死分界線」！

熱門快報

全民搶寶用加倍券 陪你過聖誕

全民搶寶用加倍券 陪你過聖誕

禮物拿到手軟！快用加倍券，好禮通通來，中獎機會翻倍 Nice Nice

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

假日怎麼安排？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，輕鬆運動一下！

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

黑巧克力的超能力—可可多酚

黑巧克力的超能力—可可多酚

「文里補習班」開課啦！今天就讓可可多酚幫你的健康生活更加「酚」~

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 服務條款 著作權聲明 免責聲明 AI 使用準則 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面