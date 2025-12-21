墨西哥機師「反鎖駕駛艙」拒飛！　向乘客廣播：公司欠薪5個月

▲據信這名機師遭欠薪拒飛。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

墨西哥一名機長不滿被公司拖欠5個月薪水及差旅費，在飛機準備起飛、旅客已經登機的狀態下，把自己反鎖駕駛艙且拒飛，更透過廣播告訴向機上乘客，「除非他們支付我們應得的薪水，否則這架飛機不會起飛」。

法新社報導，事件發生在墨西哥城的貝尼托華雷茲國際機場（Benito Juarez International Airport），就在19日這天，這架客機原定飛往該國東南部加勒比海度假勝地坎昆（Cancun），但機長卻拒絕執行飛行任務，原因是公司拖欠薪水。

根據社群媒體流傳的影片，機師自稱是3個孩子的父親，已經在這間航空公司服務將近3年，「我為你們感到抱歉，因為你們不應該承受這些。」

這起事件引發民航當局關注並展開調查。當地媒體指出，事後這名機長遭拘留。

A captain from the Mexican airline MagniCharters kept today's flight grounded at the Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez CDMX due to the airline's 5-month debt for per diem allowances.



In the video, the pilot, who had a scheduled flight to Cancún, is seen explaining that the… pic.twitter.com/oPDUHmBtWs