載剛果官員「包機墜毀」！降落衝出跑道瞬間起火　恐怖畫面曝

▲ 飛機中後段幾乎完全燒毀。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

剛果民主共和國一架載有礦業部長卡班巴（Louis Watum Kabamba）等政府高官的包機，17日上午約11時在柯威齊機場（Kolwezi Airport）降落時發生重大意外，客機衝出跑道盡頭並起火燃燒，畫面十分驚險。

Plane of Congo’s minister CRASHES after mine disaster visit The Embraer ERJ-145LR overshot the runway catching fire. Minerals Minister Kabamba and some 20 others were onboard NO INJURIES were reported, miraculously The plane came back from Kinshasa, where 49 ppl died last week pic.twitter.com/EoX2VRmFQn

There are landing videos... and then there's this one.



A super long landing with a noticeably higher approach speed than normal.



Earlier today, new footage captured the final moments of the Embraer ERJ-145 that crashed while landing at Kolwezi Airport in the DRC. The ERJ-145LR,… pic.twitter.com/TKyLSGCwOo