國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

載剛果官員「包機墜毀」！降落衝出跑道瞬間起火　恐怖畫面曝

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲ 飛機中後段幾乎完全燒毀。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

剛果民主共和國一架載有礦業部長卡班巴（Louis Watum Kabamba）等政府高官的包機，17日上午約11時在柯威齊機場（Kolwezi Airport）降落時發生重大意外，客機衝出跑道盡頭並起火燃燒，畫面十分驚險。

《太陽報》報導，這架由安哥拉Airjet營運的巴西航空工業公司（Embraer）包機，載著剛果政府代表團準備降落29號跑道時突然無法剎車，以機腹著地滑行衝出跑道，機尾部分瞬間陷入火海，濃煙直衝天際。

有乘客拍下著陸過程中飛機內部情形，可見機上人員驚慌失措。目擊者拍攝的影片則顯示，靠近出口的乘客從飛機前段階梯迅速逃離，受困機艙中後段的官員則被迫從機翼緊急逃生，多人抱著行李跳下機翼摔落地面。

礦業部長顧問尼恩博（Isaac Nyembo）證實，「飛機在降落過程中衝出跑道。」所幸意外未造成人員死亡或重傷，但整架飛機幾乎全毀，事故原因仍在調查中。

63歲的卡班巴原定前往柯威齊附近的卡隆多礦場（Kalondo Mine），處理15日造成逾30名銅礦工人死亡的礦坑橋樑倒塌事故，據報是軍方人員開火引發工人恐慌所致。

11/16 全台詐欺最新數據

