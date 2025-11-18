載剛果官員「包機墜毀」！降落衝出跑道瞬間起火　恐怖畫面曝

▲ 飛機中後段幾乎完全燒毀。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
剛果民主共和國一架載有礦業部長卡班巴（Louis Watum Kabamba）等政府高官的包機，17日上午約11時在柯威齊機場（Kolwezi Airport）降落時發生重大意外，客機衝出跑道盡頭並起火燃燒，畫面十分驚險。
Plane of Congo’s minister CRASHES after mine disaster visit— RT (@RT_com) November 17, 2025
The Embraer ERJ-145LR overshot the runway catching fire. Minerals Minister Kabamba and some 20 others were onboard
NO INJURIES were reported, miraculously
The plane came back from Kinshasa, where 49 ppl died last week pic.twitter.com/EoX2VRmFQn
There are landing videos... and then there's this one.— Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) November 17, 2025
A super long landing with a noticeably higher approach speed than normal.
Earlier today, new footage captured the final moments of the Embraer ERJ-145 that crashed while landing at Kolwezi Airport in the DRC. The ERJ-145LR,… pic.twitter.com/TKyLSGCwOo
《太陽報》報導，這架由安哥拉Airjet營運的巴西航空工業公司（Embraer）包機，載著剛果政府代表團準備降落29號跑道時突然無法剎車，以機腹著地滑行衝出跑道，機尾部分瞬間陷入火海，濃煙直衝天際。
有乘客拍下著陸過程中飛機內部情形，可見機上人員驚慌失措。目擊者拍攝的影片則顯示，靠近出口的乘客從飛機前段階梯迅速逃離，受困機艙中後段的官員則被迫從機翼緊急逃生，多人抱著行李跳下機翼摔落地面。
礦業部長顧問尼恩博（Isaac Nyembo）證實，「飛機在降落過程中衝出跑道。」所幸意外未造成人員死亡或重傷，但整架飛機幾乎全毀，事故原因仍在調查中。
63歲的卡班巴原定前往柯威齊附近的卡隆多礦場（Kalondo Mine），處理15日造成逾30名銅礦工人死亡的礦坑橋樑倒塌事故，據報是軍方人員開火引發工人恐慌所致。
