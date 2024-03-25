匈牙利拉力賽悲劇！賽車失控「衝出跑道」　4觀眾被撞死

#WATCH 4 individuals lost their lives, and a minimum of 7 others sustained injuries during an incident at a rally in northern #Hungary on Sunday, reports Reuters— Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) March 25, 2024
According to authorities, a race car veered off-course, striking spectators. The cause of the accident remains… pic.twitter.com/oJ2gT1pXDF
記者葉睿涵／編譯
匈牙利24日在舉辦拉力賽（rallying）時，一輛賽車突然衝出路面，撞向在一旁觀賽的群眾，造成4人死亡，至少8人受傷。
外媒引述警方聲明指出，目前當局還不清楚造成這起事故的原因，但網上流出的現場影片顯示，涉事賽車在道路上突然失去牽引力，在偏離賽道後衝出路面，撞向在一旁觀賽的群眾。
Four people were killed and at least eight injured when a race car drifted off-road and hit spectators at a rally in northern Hungary, authorities said https://t.co/KdgHtYhjOn pic.twitter.com/XIxMxchiSP— Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2024
匈牙利國家救護車服務中心指出，當局派出了8輛救護車和4架救援直升機趕赴現場救援。截至目前為止，這起意外已造成了4人喪命，而現場被撞的民眾中，包括一名兒童在內的2人身受重傷，另有6人傷勢較輕。所有傷者現已被送院治療。
報導稱，這起意外發生於多瑙河（Danube River）附近的拉巴特蘭鎮（Labatlan）和巴約特鎮之間的一起拉力賽中。拉力賽是在公共或私人道路上，使用改裝過的汽車進行比賽。與其他賽車不同，拉力賽不是在賽道上進行，而是在點到點之間的賽段上比賽。
