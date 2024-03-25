　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

匈牙利拉力賽悲劇！賽車失控「衝出跑道」　4觀眾被撞死

記者葉睿涵／編譯

匈牙利24日在舉辦拉力賽（rallying）時，一輛賽車突然衝出路面，撞向在一旁觀賽的群眾，造成4人死亡，至少8人受傷。

外媒引述警方聲明指出，目前當局還不清楚造成這起事故的原因，但網上流出的現場影片顯示，涉事賽車在道路上突然失去牽引力，在偏離賽道後衝出路面，撞向在一旁觀賽的群眾。

匈牙利國家救護車服務中心指出，當局派出了8輛救護車和4架救援直升機趕赴現場救援。截至目前為止，這起意外已造成了4人喪命，而現場被撞的民眾中，包括一名兒童在內的2人身受重傷，另有6人傷勢較輕。所有傷者現已被送院治療。

報導稱，這起意外發生於多瑙河（Danube River）附近的拉巴特蘭鎮（Labatlan）和巴約特鎮之間的一起拉力賽中。拉力賽是在公共或私人道路上，使用改裝過的汽車進行比賽。與其他賽車不同，拉力賽不是在賽道上進行，而是在點到點之間的賽段上比賽。

關鍵字：

匈牙利拉力賽賽車車禍

