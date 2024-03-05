影片曝！烏無人機進攻克里米亞　轟爆俄20億「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」

▲烏克蘭聲稱其無人機轟掉了俄羅斯黑海艦隊在克里米亞附近的謝爾蓋·科托夫號巡邏艦。（組圖／翻攝自X）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

烏克蘭軍情部門5日指出，烏克蘭無人機在被俄軍佔領的克里米亞（Crimea）附近，成功擊毀一艘俄羅斯黑海艦隊的巡邏艦，並對這艘艦艇的船尾、右舷和左舷造成了嚴重損毀。

Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" was destroyed in Crimea The Main Intelligence Directorate officially confirmed the destruction of the ship. The agency reports that as a result of an attack by Magura V5 naval drones, the Russian ship was damaged in the stern, starboard and… pic.twitter.com/aqeSYQNFkD

綜合路透社與法新社報導，烏克蘭情報機構5日在Telegram透露，烏克蘭的特種部隊第13組在克赤海峽（Kerch Strait）附近，以馬古拉V5海上無人機（Magura V5）對俄羅斯黑海艦隊發動攻擊，並成功擊毀了俄軍的巡邏船「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」（Sergey Kotov）。

相關文章還透露，「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」的造價約為6500萬美元（約新台幣20億元），但烏克蘭這一次的攻擊成功摧毀了「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」的船尾、右舷和左舷，使其嚴重受損。

Russian warship "Sergey Kotov" sinks to the bottom of the Black Sea after a successful Ukrainian attack!



On the night of March 4-5, 2024, the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Group 13" attacked the patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian… pic.twitter.com/AJ2EePUleb