影片曝！烏無人機進攻克里米亞　轟爆俄20億「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」

▲▼烏克蘭聲稱其無人機轟掉了俄羅斯黑海艦隊在克里米亞附近的謝爾蓋·科托夫號。（組圖／翻攝自X）

▲烏克蘭聲稱其無人機轟掉了俄羅斯黑海艦隊在克里米亞附近的謝爾蓋·科托夫號巡邏艦。（組圖／翻攝自X）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

烏克蘭軍情部門5日指出，烏克蘭無人機在被俄軍佔領的克里米亞（Crimea）附近，成功擊毀一艘俄羅斯黑海艦隊的巡邏艦，並對這艘艦艇的船尾、右舷和左舷造成了嚴重損毀。

綜合路透社與法新社報導，烏克蘭情報機構5日在Telegram透露，烏克蘭的特種部隊第13組在克赤海峽（Kerch Strait）附近，以馬古拉V5海上無人機（Magura V5）對俄羅斯黑海艦隊發動攻擊，並成功擊毀了俄軍的巡邏船「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」（Sergey Kotov）。

相關文章還透露，「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」的造價約為6500萬美元（約新台幣20億元），但烏克蘭這一次的攻擊成功摧毀了「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」的船尾、右舷和左舷，使其嚴重受損。

烏克蘭總統的幕僚長耶爾馬克（Andriy Yermak）隨後也在Telegram發文，聲稱俄羅斯黑海艦隊在克里米亞的存在就是佔領的象徵，「這是不可接受的」。烏克蘭的態度進一步凸顯了克里米亞半島的地緣政治緊張，以及烏克蘭對其領土主權的堅定立場。

烏克蘭軍方的行動也對克里米亞半島的交通產生了影響。克里米亞一名俄羅斯官員指出，克里米亞和俄羅斯大陸之間的橋樑被迫暫停了火車服務，公路交通也在事發後暫停了數小時，直至台灣時間下午3時左右才重新開放。不過，這些報導尚未得到路透社等外媒的獨立證實。

軍武國際軍武烏克蘭俄羅斯克里米亞半島Sergey KotovMagura V5

