影片曝！烏無人機進攻克里米亞　轟爆俄20億「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」

烏克蘭軍情部門5日指出，烏克蘭無人機在被俄軍佔領的克里米亞（Crimea）附近，成功擊毀一艘俄羅斯黑海艦隊的巡邏艦，並對這艘艦艇的船尾、右舷和左舷造成了嚴重損毀。
Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" was destroyed in Crimea— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2024
The Main Intelligence Directorate officially confirmed the destruction of the ship. The agency reports that as a result of an attack by Magura V5 naval drones, the Russian ship was damaged in the stern, starboard and… pic.twitter.com/aqeSYQNFkD
綜合路透社與法新社報導，烏克蘭情報機構5日在Telegram透露，烏克蘭的特種部隊第13組在克赤海峽（Kerch Strait）附近，以馬古拉V5海上無人機（Magura V5）對俄羅斯黑海艦隊發動攻擊，並成功擊毀了俄軍的巡邏船「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」（Sergey Kotov）。
相關文章還透露，「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」的造價約為6500萬美元（約新台幣20億元），但烏克蘭這一次的攻擊成功摧毀了「謝爾蓋·科托夫號」的船尾、右舷和左舷，使其嚴重受損。
Russian warship "Sergey Kotov" sinks to the bottom of the Black Sea after a successful Ukrainian attack!— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 5, 2024
On the night of March 4-5, 2024, the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Group 13" attacked the patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian… pic.twitter.com/AJ2EePUleb
烏克蘭總統的幕僚長耶爾馬克（Andriy Yermak）隨後也在Telegram發文，聲稱俄羅斯黑海艦隊在克里米亞的存在就是佔領的象徵，「這是不可接受的」。烏克蘭的態度進一步凸顯了克里米亞半島的地緣政治緊張，以及烏克蘭對其領土主權的堅定立場。
烏克蘭軍方的行動也對克里米亞半島的交通產生了影響。克里米亞一名俄羅斯官員指出，克里米亞和俄羅斯大陸之間的橋樑被迫暫停了火車服務，公路交通也在事發後暫停了數小時，直至台灣時間下午3時左右才重新開放。不過，這些報導尚未得到路透社等外媒的獨立證實。
