影片曝！法國白朗峰雪崩4死9傷　覆蓋範圍逾1公里

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

法國白朗峰（Mont Blanc）西南側9日發生雪崩，內政部長達馬寧（Gerald Darmanin）指出，已知4人死亡，另外還有9人受傷。

▲法國白朗峰雪崩。（圖／路透）

▲白朗峰雪崩覆蓋範圍廣。（圖／路透）

路透社報導，白朗峰上的「Armancette」冰川在9日中午發生雪崩，上薩瓦省（Haute-Savoie）政府發言人寇匡（Emmanuel Coquand）表示，遇難的是當時正在滑雪的人，當局目前仍在努力辨識遇難者身分。

寇匡指出，此次雪崩覆蓋範圍為1.05公里，約在海拔高度3500公尺處，雪崩原因仍待調查。

法國總統馬克宏發布推文，救難隊仍在進行搜救當中，他也對遇難者及家屬表達慰問之意。

法國總統馬克宏與歐盟執委會主席范德賴恩一同訪中國，歐洲輿論給予兩人表現相反評價。歐洲議員包瑞翰稱馬克宏訪中是「完全的災難」，也有學者批他對台海說法「天真」。

