影片曝！法國白朗峰雪崩4死9傷　覆蓋範圍逾1公里

An avalanche occurred on the Armansette glacier in the French Alps.— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) April 9, 2023
At least four people died, nine more were injured. Mostly they are hiking tourists. Rescuers are looking for survivors.
記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導
法國白朗峰（Mont Blanc）西南側9日發生雪崩，內政部長達馬寧（Gerald Darmanin）指出，已知4人死亡，另外還有9人受傷。
▲白朗峰雪崩覆蓋範圍廣。（圖／路透）
路透社報導，白朗峰上的「Armancette」冰川在9日中午發生雪崩，上薩瓦省（Haute-Savoie）政府發言人寇匡（Emmanuel Coquand）表示，遇難的是當時正在滑雪的人，當局目前仍在努力辨識遇難者身分。
寇匡指出，此次雪崩覆蓋範圍為1.05公里，約在海拔高度3500公尺處，雪崩原因仍待調查。
法國總統馬克宏發布推文，救難隊仍在進行搜救當中，他也對遇難者及家屬表達慰問之意。
