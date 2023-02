爸爸的最後擁抱！搬出遺體赫見「肉身護兒」　震撼畫面曝光

▲模糊處為父親遺體,當救援人員發現父子兩人時,父親以身體保護兒子,讓兒子得存活。(圖/翻攝自Ihlas News)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

土耳其與敘利亞的規模7.8強震迄今奪走1.6萬條性命。在最新曝光的救援影片中,一具男性遺體被挖出,死者以身體保護兒子。男童當時被發現時奇蹟似仍活著,被送往醫院。

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

The moment when a Father a True Hero covered his Son with his body during a tragic earthquake. As it turned out, this saved his life, the son is alive. Salute to this Father & all the Humanitarian Workers. pic.twitter.com/Dlb78KaNky