【英語多益通】大聯盟結束「封館」英文不是lockdown！

▲ 美國職棒大聯盟。（圖／取自免費圖庫Pexel）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

美國職棒大聯盟解封！去年（2021）12月2日開始，大聯盟因勞資談判破局，未能簽下新的勞資集體協約，球隊聯盟展開長達99天的封館（lockout）。今年3月在球團和球員公會（MLBPA）勞資雙方同意新版協議後，暫時為封館危機劃下句點，新球季預計4月8日開打，棒球迷們也終於可以觀賞期盼已久的球賽了。本次就讓我們從新聞報導，來認識多益測驗相關字吧！

lockout封館、lockdown封城

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

lockout是由lock、out 兩個字組成，意思即是「鎖在外面」，在本次情境中就是「不允許員工進入工作場合（除非同意某些條件）」， lock (v)也可跟其它單字搭配，如新冠肺炎爆發時政府下令封城lockdown (n)；另外lock someone up指的是「把人關進監獄」。

The lockout finally came to end when the two sides reached a deal.

（當雙方達成協議，封館也終於結束了。）

John was locked out of the house because he left without his keys in the morning.

（John 今早忘了帶鑰匙出門所以他被鎖在屋外。）

People spent more time on the internet during lockdowns .

（封城期間人們花更多的時間在網路上。）

Some people think that sex offenders should be locked up indefinitely.

（部分人認為性侵犯應該被永久監禁。）

negotiate、bargain協商

In a startling turnabout after more than three months of largely stagnant negotiations , Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association reached agreement Thursday on a new collective bargaining agreement that will significantly impact the game, capping a five-day stretch of lengthy bartering that resulted in the chance to salvage a full, 162-game season. (USA Today)

（長達三個多月膠著談判後有驚人的轉圜，大聯盟球團和球員工會終於在星期四達成了新版勞資協議，結束了長達5天的協商，新的協議對未來球賽有相當大的影響，但在新的協議下，球季也將繼續維持162場。）

MLB勞資雙方在三月初展開了密集談判協商（negotiate），這詞另外還可以用bargain (v)「討價還價」來形容， 兩個字都是多益測驗高頻出現的單字，bargain當名詞時還可解釋為「便宜、划算的東西」，也就是 a good deal。

The negotiation hit a deadlock since neither side wanted to give in.

（因為雙方都不願讓步，協商陷入僵局。）

You can usually find some good bargains during the clearance sale.

（你通常可以在清倉拍賣時找到一些便宜的東西。）

這段報導還用了形容詞 stagnant「停滯的」來形容協商，要表達薪水停滯很多年沒增漲時，就可以用stagnant來形容，動詞為stagnate (v)。

According to the report, surging gas prices and stagnant wages will have a great impact on the middle class.

（根據報導，油價上漲和薪水停滯將對中產階級造成巨大的衝擊。）

agreement「協議、同意」也是多益常見的單字，職場生活中有不少場合需要簽署同意書和合約，類似的單字還有pact (n)「合約、協議」。

After five days of tough negotiations, the delegates from both countries have signed a trade pact .

（在五天的艱困談判後，兩國代表簽署了貿易協定。）

The season will for the first time include a full-time designated hitter in the National League and conclude with expanded playoffs,…(USA today)

（本賽季將首次在國家聯盟全面實施代打制度並擴大到季後賽。）

designate (v)「指定，指派」也可以用在designated driver「指定代駕」。expand (v)則是「擴大」的意思，經常形容擴展店面、擴大服務等情境。

Visitors to the company should park their cars in the designated area only.

（訪客只能將車停在指定的區域。）

A&G, the chain convenience store, is planning to expand its services to attract more customers.

（A&G連鎖便利商店計畫擴展服務來吸引更多的顧客。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. ________ the economic slowdown, the company decided to proceed with their expansion plan.

(A) Despite

(B) Although

(C) Because

(D) However

2. In the meeting, Sarah Langston ________ to organize the workshops on “Digital Revolution”.

(A) designates

(B) is designating

(C) was designated

(D) designated

解析：

1. 正解為(A)。本題為文法題，「公司決定進行辦公室擴充計畫」和前面「______經濟成長減緩」有非預期的關係，因此表示「因果」關係的副詞如because並不符合句意。 副詞「儘管」符合語意，但 although 後面需要接子句，故(A)「儘管」為正確答案。

2. 正解為(C)。本題為文法題，Sarah在句中是「被指派來辦工作坊」，因此要選擇被動式，故(C)為正確答案。。

延伸閱讀》It’s Sho-Time！大谷翔平代言收入是年薪2倍！英文用endorsement