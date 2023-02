女大生烤吐司「燒掉整間廚房」　焦黑慘況曝光

▲整個廚房區域都遭受波及,燒成一片焦黑。(圖/翻攝自推特/London Fire Brigade)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

英國倫敦一名女大生嘗試烤起司吐司來吃,但卻因錯誤使用吐司機,把整個廚房燒成一片焦黑,天花板破大洞、地上都是碎片,現場慘況如今也曝了光。

This was the aftermath of a fire at a student accommodation block in #AveryHill caused by a toaster placed on its side to make cheese on toast. Please don't do this - only use electrical products for their designated use https://t.co/T47fh3u7Pf © @laurabaden pic.twitter.com/ciZEyEYicc