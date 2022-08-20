索馬利亞首都飯店遇襲！槍手引爆汽車炸彈後闖入　巡樓掃射致10死

Update: We just heard two huge explosions inside the Hayat Hotel. Police blocked the main KM4 junction as heavily armed counter terror units were deployed in the scene. Civilians running to shelter. pic.twitter.com/xFprgBgPec — Abdalle Ahmed Mumin (@Cabdalleaxmed) August 19, 2022

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

東非國家索馬利亞一家飯店在當地19日遭襲，一群身份不明的武裝分子在飯店外引爆2枚炸彈後衝入大樓，拿下飯店的控制權，造成至少10人死亡、9人受傷。外媒目前還未掌握受害者的身份，但伊斯蘭極端組織青年黨（al-Shabab）聲稱對此次襲擊負責。

▲索馬利亞飯店19日遭襲，造成至少10人死亡。（圖／路透）

綜合路透與美聯社報導，索馬利亞首都摩加迪修（Mogadishu）的哈亞特飯店（Hayat Hotel）在19日晚間2次遭砲火攻擊，當地警方表示，一群身份不明的武裝分子對著飯店扔了2枚汽車炸彈，其中一枚擊中了飯店附近的障礙物，另一枚則擊中飯店大門。飯店發生爆炸後，這群武裝分子衝入大樓，並迅速控制住飯店。

BREAKING: Following an attack that began with blasts, gunmen stormed the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu, and casualties were reported.



A senior police official was among those injured in the hotel attack. pic.twitter.com/ERt9gzyt00 — BNN Somalia (@BNNSomalia) August 19, 2022

安全部隊趕到現場後，救出了多名成人與兒童。急救服務負責人告訴路透社，他們目前已抬走了至少9名傷患。警方隨後嘗試將所有武裝分子制伏，不過截至20日早上，安全部隊試圖與最後一批槍手交涉時，現場仍可聽到零星的槍聲。外媒相信，目前仍有不少武裝分子躲在飯店內，但不清楚飯店頂樓究竟還有多少武裝分子。

報導稱，目前已有至少10人在這場襲擊中受害。當時正在大廳喝茶的目擊者侯賽因（Abdullahi Hussein）表示，他在聽到爆炸聲後，現場突然就傳出一陣槍聲，「我立即衝回房間，但武裝分子也跟著上樓開始掃射，我一直躲在房裡不敢出去，直到安全部隊來救我為止」。

侯賽因透露，他在離開飯店時，看到「有幾具屍體被放置在飯店接待處」，但外媒目前還未掌握受害者的身份。伊斯蘭極端組織青年黨聲稱對此次襲擊負責，該組織此前已多次襲擊索馬里政府官員經常到訪的地方。