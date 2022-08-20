　
索馬利亞首都飯店遇襲！槍手引爆汽車炸彈後闖入　巡樓掃射致10死

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

東非國家索馬利亞一家飯店在當地19日遭襲，一群身份不明的武裝分子在飯店外引爆2枚炸彈後衝入大樓，拿下飯店的控制權，造成至少10人死亡、9人受傷。外媒目前還未掌握受害者的身份，但伊斯蘭極端組織青年黨（al-Shabab）聲稱對此次襲擊負責。

▲▼索馬里飯店遭襲。（圖／路透）

▲索馬利亞飯店19日遭襲，造成至少10人死亡。（圖／路透）

綜合路透與美聯社報導，索馬利亞首都摩加迪修（Mogadishu）的哈亞特飯店（Hayat Hotel）在19日晚間2次遭砲火攻擊，當地警方表示，一群身份不明的武裝分子對著飯店扔了2枚汽車炸彈，其中一枚擊中了飯店附近的障礙物，另一枚則擊中飯店大門。飯店發生爆炸後，這群武裝分子衝入大樓，並迅速控制住飯店。

安全部隊趕到現場後，救出了多名成人與兒童。急救服務負責人告訴路透社，他們目前已抬走了至少9名傷患。警方隨後嘗試將所有武裝分子制伏，不過截至20日早上，安全部隊試圖與最後一批槍手交涉時，現場仍可聽到零星的槍聲。外媒相信，目前仍有不少武裝分子躲在飯店內，但不清楚飯店頂樓究竟還有多少武裝分子。

▲▼索馬里飯店遭襲。（圖／路透）

報導稱，目前已有至少10人在這場襲擊中受害。當時正在大廳喝茶的目擊者侯賽因（Abdullahi Hussein）表示，他在聽到爆炸聲後，現場突然就傳出一陣槍聲，「我立即衝回房間，但武裝分子也跟著上樓開始掃射，我一直躲在房裡不敢出去，直到安全部隊來救我為止」。

侯賽因透露，他在離開飯店時，看到「有幾具屍體被放置在飯店接待處」，但外媒目前還未掌握受害者的身份。伊斯蘭極端組織青年黨聲稱對此次襲擊負責，該組織此前已多次襲擊索馬里政府官員經常到訪的地方。

