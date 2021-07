影片曝光！夜襲刺殺海地總統　暗殺小隊在他私人住宅外集結

▲海地總統和第一夫人2018年曾訪問台灣。(資料照/記者林敬旻攝)



記者王致凱/綜合報導

海地總統摩依士(Jovenel Moïse)7日驚傳遇刺身亡,震驚國際社會。網路上流傳一段其私人住宅外的監視器畫面,拍到數名槍手在摩依士住所外走動的畫面。之後影片畫面轉黑,但仍可聽見現場槍聲大作,顯然是有組織的暗殺行動。

Here are the mercenaries that assassinated the tyrant of #Haiti. They were Spanish speaking! Who hired them? Where was his security? Clearly, he was taken out by the same entities (local bourgeoisie mafia or foreign imperialists) that imposed him on the people. pic.twitter.com/6JKjgeBD2n