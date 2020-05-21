　
蔡英文第二任賀禮　美宣布售台1.8億美元MK-48 AT重型魚雷

▲▼總統蔡英文520就職典禮。（圖／總統府提供）

▲總統蔡英文520就職典禮。（圖／總統府提供）

國際中心／台北報導

在總統蔡英文與副總統賴清德正式就職之際，美國國務院今天宣布批准對台軍事銷售，將出售18枚MK-48 AT重型魚雷與相關設備，金額達1.8億美元（約台幣54 億元）。據了解，這款雷達使用「噴泵式」推進器而非傳統螺旋槳，最高時速達55節，可攻擊水下800公尺的目標，性能十分優異。

美國國務院政治軍事局（U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs）發布新聞稿指出，國務院已經批准對台「對外軍事銷售」（Foreign Military Sales），出售18枚MK-48 Mod6 AT重型魚雷（MK-48 Mod6 AT HWT）與相關設備，金額為1.8億美元。美國國防安全合作署（DSCA）已於今天正式知會國會。

國務院政軍局隨後透過官方推特宣布這項軍售時表示，在歡迎總統蔡英文本週第2任宣誓就職之際，值得記住的是，美國為何長期以來認為台灣是一股良善力量，以及美國為何致力於支持其國防。美方這次對台軍售項目除了18枚魚雷外，還包括備料、支援與測試設備、運輸器、培訓與技術後勤支援等。

值得注意的是，美國國務院政治軍事局之後又連發多條貼文，祝賀蔡英文總統展開第2任任期，「值此蔡英文總統本周就職第2任期，令人值得記住的是，美國為何長期以來視台灣為一股造福人民的良善力量，以及我們為何致力於支持台灣的國防。」

關鍵字：

軍售MK-48 AT重型魚雷台灣軍武

399元塑膠盒變柯基檔車專屬座　帥爸手工DIY...帶愛犬出門兜風去

399元塑膠盒變柯基檔車專屬座　帥爸手工DIY...帶愛犬出門兜風去
羅志祥520再發聲「謝罪周揚青」！　微博突發7000字「對不起我錯了」

羅志祥520再發聲「謝罪周揚青」！　微博突發7000字「對不起我錯了」

蔡英文親自拜訪陳時中辦公室！　內部擺一張床...網心疼：辛苦了

蔡英文親自拜訪陳時中辦公室！　內部擺一張床...網心疼：辛苦了

打拚4年...陳建仁向小英鞠躬道謝　5分鐘暖心影片歡送「最忙副總統」

打拚4年...陳建仁向小英鞠躬道謝　5分鐘暖心影片歡送「最忙副總統」

蔡英文就職演說感謝防疫英雄！ 重申8字原則：不接受一國兩制

蔡英文就職演說感謝防疫英雄！ 重申8字原則：不接受一國兩制

