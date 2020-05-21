蔡英文第二任賀禮　美宣布售台1.8億美元MK-48 AT重型魚雷

▲總統蔡英文520就職典禮。（圖／總統府提供）

國際中心／台北報導

在總統蔡英文與副總統賴清德正式就職之際，美國國務院今天宣布批准對台軍事銷售，將出售18枚MK-48 AT重型魚雷與相關設備，金額達1.8億美元（約台幣54 億元）。據了解，這款雷達使用「噴泵式」推進器而非傳統螺旋槳，最高時速達55節，可攻擊水下800公尺的目標，性能十分優異。

美國國務院政治軍事局（U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs）發布新聞稿指出，國務院已經批准對台「對外軍事銷售」（Foreign Military Sales），出售18枚MK-48 Mod6 AT重型魚雷（MK-48 Mod6 AT HWT）與相關設備，金額為1.8億美元。美國國防安全合作署（DSCA）已於今天正式知會國會。

國務院政軍局隨後透過官方推特宣布這項軍售時表示，在歡迎總統蔡英文本週第2任宣誓就職之際，值得記住的是，美國為何長期以來認為台灣是一股良善力量，以及美國為何致力於支持其國防。美方這次對台軍售項目除了18枚魚雷外，還包括備料、支援與測試設備、運輸器、培訓與技術後勤支援等。

值得注意的是，美國國務院政治軍事局之後又連發多條貼文，祝賀蔡英文總統展開第2任任期，「值此蔡英文總統本周就職第2任期，令人值得記住的是，美國為何長期以來視台灣為一股造福人民的良善力量，以及我們為何致力於支持台灣的國防。」

As we welcome @iingwen’s inauguration for her 2nd presidential term this week, it’s worth remembering why the US has long considered Taiwan a force for good-and why we are committed to supporting its defense. #PMisDefenseDiplomacy -- https://t.co/Kq0MthVM00 pic.twitter.com/RsPlBah0u3 — Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) May 20, 2020

Today’s notification of a proposed $180m #FMS sale of torpedoes is the latest example of how we support Taiwan with maritime defense and help contribute to effective defense of the island -https://t.co/Tj4iDxf5Ud pic.twitter.com/WfDGpust8u — Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) May 20, 2020

Other major US defense sales in recent years to Taiwan include F-16C/D Block 70 Aircraft; Stinger Air Defense; M1A2T tanks--these reflect how @StateDeptPM is helping Taiwan modernize its defense forces and safeguard the island pic.twitter.com/YFab2rJBmn — Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) May 20, 2020

For over 40 years and 7 U.S. presidents, who have been joined by overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, America will keep Taiwan secure and free from coercion, so it can confidently engage in dialogue with the PRC. pic.twitter.com/Yv9O3MARH9 — Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) May 20, 2020