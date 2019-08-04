　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

老家就在德州！民主黨新星激動哽咽　中斷競選行程提早返家

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲ 歐洛克受訪時情緒激動。

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國德州艾爾巴索(El Paso)3日賣場爆發大規模槍擊案，目前已有多名民主黨人士表態，抨擊全美槍枝協會的擁槍政策。而家鄉在艾爾巴索的民主黨總統參選人歐洛克（Beto O`Rourke）聽聞消息後情緒激動，不但落淚且聲音變得有些顫抖，宣布縮短內華達州與加州的競選行程，提早返家，「我要與我的家人、家鄉在一起。」

CNN報導，在槍擊案的消息傳出後，歐洛克隨即打電話給妻子愛咪（Amy），確認她與女兒莫莉（Molly）的狀況，得知2人平安無事；同時，他也在推特發文提到，「這真的令人心碎，艾爾巴索的人民要注意安全，隨著我們不斷更新訊息的同時，也請聽從緊急救援人員的指示。」

只不過，歐洛克在媒體鏡頭面前忍不住激動情緒，說話聲音變得有些顫抖，眼眶含淚。

「我感到很哀痛，想到就覺得難受」，歐洛克坦言，「艾爾帕索是全世界最堅強的地方，這個地區將團結在一起，我將立刻趕回去陪在我家人身旁，陪伴我的家鄉。」

談及若成為總統，將如何打擊槍枝暴力？歐洛克表示，全民的直接行動與倡議都能在法律通過這一塊幫上忙，無論是槍枝暴力或是現今社會討論的許多問題，每個人都承擔著責任。

事實上，這起槍擊案也引起許多民主黨總統參選人的關注。

前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）強調槍擊案是種病態的現象，主張打擊全美槍枝協會（NRA）與相關業者。紐澤西州參議員布克（Cory Booker）則支持槍枝改革，呼籲要在另個社區、下一位國人死亡之前做出改變。麻州參議員華倫（Elizabeth Warren）則警告，「我們必須現在就要動起來，來終結國內的槍枝暴力氾濫。」

ET快訊
泰國公開賽／周天成化解4個冠軍點　3局逆轉奪冠！
女友16歲妹趴沙發！他「後面騎上」抱上床強X　瞎喊：是在玩
賴琳恩出門「不穿好衣服」大腿全看光　網驚：喝愛玉最好穿這樣

關鍵字：沃爾瑪,槍擊,德州槍擊,德州,歐洛克,北美要聞

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

終於圓夢！　法發明家2度挑戰「飛行滑板」橫越英吉利海峽成功

男憂鬱症求救…逮捕過程中亡　警見他沒呼吸大笑：該起床上學囉

出遊注意！罕見高溫轟炸南韓已2死　高鐵軌道「曬到膨脹」47班誤點

她藏攝影機想拍毛小孩　回家看片驚見20歲室友「裸抱逼狗O交」

老家就在德州！民主黨新星激動哽咽　中斷競選行程提早返家

聽到咀嚼聲就抓狂暴怒！　「恐音症」男4年沒跟家人講話

等電梯對到眼！　她出門上班慘遭噁男鄰居拖回家「性侵後勒死」

快訊／伊朗扣押外籍油輪　官媒：向特定國家走私燃料

美國10大致命槍案洗牌！光是德州就有4起　血洗沃爾瑪列第8

她戰勝乳癌一家3人看海慶祝　「岩壁崩塌」被擊中當場死亡

他「挨餓57hrs」全身家當剩3元 暴雨天拋尊嚴乞討：只想吃飯...

再當一次新娘！阿嬤婚紗初體驗 全程少女心爆棚...祖孫情感動網

驚見綠蠵龜「慘卡岩縫中」殘喘 情侶30分鐘猛力狂推送牠回家

回家發現床上5隻奶貓翻肚甜睡！他傻眼完默默收編

2個月「飲食+重訓」菜單全公開 他狂減10%體脂變身魔鬼筋肉人

超萌雙胞胎大毛鬧脾氣狂跺腳　妹妹二毛一旁看了...無奈白眼

王力宏《好聲音》太欣賞男選手！　強制讓3位導師全轉身...一看都傻了XD

到哪都要看！她邊游泳邊追劇　抬頭捷1小時...網驚：高高手！

劉以豪暖牽手.擋太陽「我永遠都在」　郭雪芙主動擁抱：謝謝你喜歡過我！

國道擋鳴笛救護車近2分鐘遭狂叭 駕駛疑「切不出去」警：吊銷駕照

終於圓夢！　法發明家2度挑戰「飛行滑板」橫越英吉利海峽成功

男憂鬱症求救…逮捕過程中亡　警見他沒呼吸大笑：該起床上學囉

出遊注意！罕見高溫轟炸南韓已2死　高鐵軌道「曬到膨脹」47班誤點

她藏攝影機想拍毛小孩　回家看片驚見20歲室友「裸抱逼狗O交」

老家就在德州！民主黨新星激動哽咽　中斷競選行程提早返家

聽到咀嚼聲就抓狂暴怒！　「恐音症」男4年沒跟家人講話

等電梯對到眼！　她出門上班慘遭噁男鄰居拖回家「性侵後勒死」

快訊／伊朗扣押外籍油輪　官媒：向特定國家走私燃料

美國10大致命槍案洗牌！光是德州就有4起　血洗沃爾瑪列第8

她戰勝乳癌一家3人看海慶祝　「岩壁崩塌」被擊中當場死亡

花蓮兒少展現自我！「夢想天空」K歌大賽唱出好聲音

韓國瑜桃園拜宮廟　楊梅警友贈新「仙」飲品慰勉執勤警

不斷更新／高國輝二壘安打先馳得點　4局富邦1：0桃猿

孩子常發呆？醫揭恐是「兒童型癲癇」...舔嘴＆噘嘴＝警訊

最近性格越來越怪…他默默從9樓陽台跳下　太太目擊一切抱兒哭斷腸

泰國公開賽／周天成化解4個冠軍點　3局逆轉奪冠！

隋棠女兒Lucy穿泳裝自拍Q炸！　甜笑曬日光浴…網融化：妹妹可以出道了

5歲女童「沒牽到弟弟手」哭鬧！　慘遭狠父「甩耳光＋4度猛踢」噴飛倒地

終於圓夢！　法發明家2度挑戰「飛行滑板」橫越英吉利海峽成功

時尚垃圾桶要價近4萬　台灣限量6個有錢還要搶快

國際熱門新聞

德州槍擊前「小男孩衝賣場」狂吼..

小男孩口腔長肉包　醫劃開驚見「..

他3歲目睹「爸槍殺媽」沒人信　..

21歲槍手長相曝光！德州商場槍..

亂丟家電…墨鏡男被罰「撿回來」

美大兵封英雄　拔槍護孩躲屠殺

德州商場槍擊　傳18人死亡

浮潛1小時　她美背冒2巨型水泡

美再加關稅　德媒：反幫中國的忙

10歲女偷開媽媽車買麥當勞　下..

快訊／俄亥俄州槍響10死、16..

「捕」乳類動物？女模遭大象襲胸

性侵11歲小妹入獄　他遭私刑「..

80歲婦死屍筆直坐好　眼鼻口被..

更多熱門

相關新聞

聽咀嚼聲就抓狂　他4年沒跟家人說話

來自美國聖地牙哥的墨菲（Derrol Murphy）具有嚴重的「恐音症（Misophonia）」，只要聽見咀嚼、清喉嚨或者按壓彈簧原子筆蓋的聲音，就會瞬間抓狂暴怒。他和前男友因此分手，4年無法和家人聚餐，但是已經逐漸學會和心理障礙共處，公開發聲希望引起更多人的重視。

iPhone銷售崩跌　分析：民眾不買3萬元手機

美10大致命槍案洗牌　沃爾瑪列第8

她戰勝乳癌出遊　被海灘岩壁砸死

德州槍擊　FBI展開國內恐怖主義調查

讀者迴響

發燒話題

颱風即時 元朗事件 U12世界盃 艾成王瞳 王令麟 林書豪 京阿尼 大稻埕煙火 聖地牙哥動漫展 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 王令麟 三上悠亞 韓國瑜 李榮浩楊丞琳 ØZI 世大運 9m88 王令麟 長榮罷工 登革熱 獅子王 花木蘭 味全龍 寶可夢Pokemon 王令麟 滴妹 范冰冰李晨分手 黃曉明Angelabay 宋仲基宋慧喬 詹詠然 王陽明 王令麟 福衛七號 蕭亞軒 謝忻不倫阿翔 江明學 許智傑 吳宗憲 王令麟 林志玲結婚 地震 羅志祥于大夢 東大門夜市燒毀 蒼井優閃婚 王令麟 喬喬 隨機殺人 具荷拉 許志安 秦偉性侵 復仇者聯盟 王令麟 郭台銘 總統大選 張敏 陳偉殷 中職轉播 愛山林 王令麟 潤娥 山下智久 吳慷仁 歐陽娜娜 王令麟 雞排妹 TWICE 木曜4超玩 冰與火之歌 統一發票 勝利退演藝圈 王令麟 台新金控 甲山林 王柏融 中國信託慈善基金會 理科太太 有馬妹 王令麟 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 乙武洋匡 大金冷氣 王令麟 橋本有菜 國泰世華 國泰金 唐鳳家暴 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 王令麟 習近平 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 和泰汽車 東森房屋 王令麟 防彈少年團BTS 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 網紅空姐 王令麟 周子瑜 袁惟仁昏迷 膝蓋痛 九二共識 王令麟 信義房屋 董梓甯 頂新 王令麟 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 王令麟 吉澤明步 大金空調 東森自然美 黃瀞瑩 王令麟 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 聲林之王 迪麗熱巴 王令麟 希爾思評價 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 王令麟 川普 東森購物 吳建豪離婚 威力彩 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 王令麟 波多野結衣 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 周杰倫昆凌 隋棠 尼斯湖水怪 王令麟 聲林之王 希爾思 乃木坂46 新垣結衣 王令麟 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 廖人帥 吳奇隆劉詩詩 王令麟 停班停課 館長練喻軒 任達華 台灣民眾黨

熱門新聞

男每天灌4瓶麥香紅…健檢報告曝

阿桑「這是博愛座」　孕婦翻白眼回應…她默默走回

她走心嗆蕾菈「以為自己了不起」

唐綺陽2019下半年工作運大公開！

雷／男友KTV摟女老闆！郭雪芙認跟他「睡過了」

小嫻剪耳下1cm激短髮！

23歲重機兒過彎自撞亡　母哭提國賠控護欄害命

德州槍擊前「小男孩衝賣場」狂吼：有人要開槍！

新北男邀12歲少女「病房激戰SOD」下場曝光

即／台中親親戲院驚傳隨機砍人

浩子深夜PO文「感覺好陌生」逼哭網友

林正英「御用小殭屍」爆中邪消失20年

保全擋人車可罰6000　社區群組崩潰

高雄女13歲當媽：想跟他結婚　18歲爸下場揭曉

獨／林昶佐8月低調帶黃捷赴美募款

更多

最夯影音

更多

他「挨餓57hrs」全身家當剩3元 暴雨天拋尊嚴乞討：只想吃飯...

再當一次新娘！阿嬤婚紗初體驗 全程少女心爆棚...祖孫情感動網

驚見綠蠵龜「慘卡岩縫中」殘喘 情侶30分鐘猛力狂推送牠回家

回家發現床上5隻奶貓翻肚甜睡！他傻眼完默默收編

2個月「飲食+重訓」菜單全公開 他狂減10%體脂變身魔鬼筋肉人

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

逃離辦公室 成為大海的子民

「化妝品、漂亮衣服都不需要，給我一件比基尼就夠了。」台灣美人魚開創事業第二春。

戀夏30天 加碼好禮大方送

夏日活動加碼抽好禮！快揪好友加入播吧LINE@免費送airpods、SOGO禮券

《街舞2》驚見百老匯表演

小豬創作魂爆發！街舞版《大娛樂家》《暮光之城》《火影忍者》《花木蘭》錯過可惜

輕鬆看新聞 三百萬大獎加碼大放送！

看新聞蒐集金幣，日抽7-11冰美式，週抽Apple MacBook、iPad等大獎！

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面