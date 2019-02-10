澳洲撤居留權　大陸富豪黃向墨：一個中國符合當地法律

▲中國深圳玉湖集團創辦人黃向墨（Huang Xiangmo）被澳洲政府取消永久居留權。（圖／CFP）

記者馬叔安／綜合報導

大洋洲中國和平統一促進聯盟主席黃向墨被澳洲政府拒絕入籍申請兼取消永久居留簽證，他在週五（2月8日）聲明，對自己受到的對待表示遺憾與失望，承認一個中國、希望台海和平，這是澳大利亞自1972 年以來的外交政策，大洋洲統促聯盟與他的相關言行，完全符合澳洲外交政策及澳洲法律。

《立場報導》指出，黃向墨曾向澳洲政黨捐贈巨額金錢，並且在 2018 年 12月的時候在香港收到了他澳洲永久居留權被取消的通知，同時也收到了一份澳洲安全情報局出具的原因說明，認為他「順從於」外國干涉澳洲的活動，且在以往曾有「意願」實施類似行為。

據了解，自從澳洲執政黨去年發起反北京干預運動後，黃向墨的案件是澳洲政府首次對涉嫌替中國執行滲透活動的人採取行動。 而他的案例也讓外界質疑澳洲的工黨與聯盟黨是否該退還黃向墨過去5五年捐贈價值 270 萬元澳幣（約新台幣５5900萬元）的政治獻金。

黃向墨強調，自己於 2018 年上半年開始，聚焦於香港、泰國、美國、英國等地的投資；下半年已經順利按既定規劃完成澳洲玉湖集團的代際傳承，回到香港定居，安心快樂，「我本人在澳洲玉湖集團早已不再持有任何股份，不再擔任股東、董事或其它任何職務。」

黃向墨聲明全文

1. I am grateful to all my friends for your words of kindness from Australia and around the world. Please accept my sincere apology for not being able to thank every one of you in person.

感謝澳大利亞及世界各地朋友的關心，收到的問候太多，無法一一致謝，抱歉。

2. I also appreciate the effort made by the friends in the media. You have my understanding and the highest respect for pursuing the noble practice of journalism with passion and devotion.

感謝世界各地的媒體朋友，對於一切為新聞理想而奮鬥的記者，我完全理解、並深深致敬。

3. It is profoundly disappointing to be treated in such a grotesquely unfair manner. The decision of visa cancellation was made based on unfounded speculations that are prejudiced and groundless.This is not the Australia that I believe in,the Australia of freedom, democracy, rule-of-law and fairness, but I keep my faith in law and justice.

我十分遺憾、也十分失望，遭遇瞭如此不公平的對待，弔銷簽證的理由依據 “莫須有”的某種猜測，充滿偏見、毫無依據。這完全不符合我心目中的自由、民主、法治、公平的澳大利亞，但我依然相信法律、相信正義。

4. It is therefore gratifying to see confirmation in ASIO documents that I have never acted in any way in violation of the Australian laws and regulations.

在ASIO 的相關文件中，確認了本人沒有任何觸犯澳大利亞法律法規的情形，對此我表示欣慰。

5. According to ASIO, the key allegation is that I am committed to promoting the peaceful reunification of China as the current chairman of the Oceanic Alliance of Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China (OAPPRC) and previously the chairman of the Australian Council for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China(ACPPRC).

在ASIO 的相關文件中，最為關鍵的，是指責本人擔任大洋洲中國和平統一促進聯盟主席、及此前擔任澳大利亞中國和平統一促進會會長，致力於推動中國和平統一。

However, this is in line with Australia's diplomatic position since 1972, that Australia respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and supports peaceful cross-strait relations, a one-China position confirmed by successive Australian Governments ever since, without objection by any Government,Labour or Liberal. The words and actions by OAPPRC and myself have accorded with Australia's very own diplomatic position. It also happens to be my own firm personal belief that a divided China or a conflicted Taiwan Strait will not be in the best interests of Australia and even more so, should not become the policy of the Australian government.

但是，承認一個中國、希望臺海和平，這是澳大利亞自1972 年以來的外交政策，從未有任何一屆澳大利亞政府（無論工黨或自由黨）對此有任何異議。大洋洲統促聯盟與本人的相關言行，完全符合澳大利亞外交政策及澳大利亞法律。我也相信，中國分裂、臺海戰亂，將不可能有利於澳大利亞的利益，更不應該成為澳大利亞的政策。

OAPPRC and ACPPRC are local community organisations lawfully registered in Australia by Australian Chinese members from across the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and the Southeast Asian countries. OAPPRC and ACPPRC are neither affiliated with,nor funded by,any foreign governments. No Australian government agency, including ASIO, has ever raised any objections in this regard.

大洋洲統促聯盟及澳大利亞中國和平統一促進會，都是當地華人在澳大利亞合法註冊成立的社團組織，囊括了來自大陸、台灣、香港、澳門及東南亞各國的華裔，不隸屬於任何外國政府，也不接受任何外國政府的資助。對此，包括ASIO 在內，任何澳大利亞政府機構從未表示過異議。

If I am penalised for promoting the peaceful reunification of China,such penalty is against Australia's own diplomatic position and international commitment as well as Australia's fundamental principles of cultural diversity and freedom of speech.Consequently, it inflicts confusion on all Australians who honour the one-China position and support peaceful cross-strait relations.

若我因推動中國和平統一而受罰，既違背了澳大利亞的外交政策及國際承諾，也不符合澳大利亞多元文化及言論自由的基本精神，並且也對恪守一個中國立場、希望臺海和平的所有澳大利亞人構成了困擾。

6. It is also pointed out in ASIO documents that my business and family ties to China could constitute threats.In the age of globalisation,especially in Australia, a nation of immigrants,it is both common and normal to have overseas business and family ties.There are a large number of Australian companies in China,and the scale of their foreign investments far exceeds mine. It will be outright ridiculous to suspect that they are therefore amenable to being manipulated by a certain foreign government.

在ASIO 的相關文件中，也質疑我在中國的商業關系、親屬關系等可能構成威脅。在一個全球化的時代，尤其作為移民國家的澳大利亞，有海外商業關系和親屬關系是十分普遍與正常的。澳大利亞在華也有許多企業，其投資應該遠大於本人，若據此懷疑他們更易被某國政府操縱，一定是荒謬的。

7. Sadly,in recent years,particularly over the past few days,certain media outlets have opted to attack Australian Chinese, including myself, with baseless allegations and sheer lies. They always claim to have been supplied with information from intelligence agencies and senior government sources.The claims, if untrue,should bring shame to the reputable Australian journalism,as the said media outlets are proven to have been continuously engaged in news fabrication; if some are true, they implicate that there is a material leak of personal information from government officials holding positions at the Intelligence, intentionally violating security and privacy law and regulation - a grave security threat indeed.

For these reasons, I hereby call on the intelligence agencies to provide clarification on the situation, and urge the relevant government departments to initiate a rigorous investigation process for any leak of classified information, which is the right and only way to safeguard the national security of Australia.

最近幾天及過去數年來，我及其它不少在澳華人，多次遭到某些媒體的毫無根據、甚至顛倒黑白的攻擊。這些媒體宣稱其得到了來自情報部門的信息，若並不屬實，可證明相關媒體編造假新聞，這是對頗有聲譽的澳大利亞媒體的抹黑；若屬實，則說明情報部門內部有人知法犯法，泄露安全機密及個人隱私，這才是更為嚴峻的安全威脅。我在此鄭重呼籲情報部門對此予以澄清，呼籲相關部門進行嚴肅調查，這才是對澳大利亞國家安全的保護。

8. The political donations I made years ago have not been part of the grounds established by ASIO, yet certain journalists have been citing intelligence sources to produce sensationalized stories. I would like to make the following clarifications:

至於我多年前的政治捐款，雖然在ASIO 的相關文件中並未提及，但某些宣稱獲得了情報部門泄露信息的記者卻大肆炒作。在此我願再次說明：

1) Political donation as a means of exercising the right to political participation is available to Australian Chinese and all ethnic groups alike.

華人政治捐款，是依法參政，與其他族裔完全相同；

2) All donations related to myself were made in strict accordance with the Australian laws and regulations, as ironically corroborated by years of aggressive yet futile attacks by certain media outlets.

與我有關的所有政治捐款，都完全符合澳大利亞法律，這已經為多年來積極而無效的媒體抹黑所證明；

3) All donations related to myself were made at the request of the receiving political parties and their representatives as opposed to being proactive offerings. The only voluntary donations I have initiated myself were made to wonderful charity causes and these amounts far exceed my political donations.

與我有關的所有政治捐款，都是應相關政黨和政治人物的懇求而捐贈的，並非我主動捐獻；我只給相應的慈善機構主動捐獻，且數額大於政治捐款；

4) I chose to decline all political donation requests and ceased all political donations as of July 1st,2016.

自2016 年7 月1 日之後，我已經拒絕了所有政治捐款請求，停止任何政治捐款；

5) If any of the past donations I made was deemed inappropriate by any political party or political figure, I again propose the option for them to duly return the amount donated without the need to pay any interest.The returned money will be then donated to Australian charitable organisations accordingly.

相關政黨及政治人物若真認為他們主動索要的捐款是不合適的，我再次呼籲他們可以、也應當退還給我，不必支付任何利息。收到退款後我將把這些捐款改捐慈善機構；

6) As previously reported in The Australian, I in fact advocated for an overhaul of the political donation system1, and it is still my belief that a reform is necessary to better protect the rights and interests of all stakeholders of the country, including the political parties and politicians, donors, and the public in general.

我曾經在 The Australian (澳洲人報) 上呼籲對政治捐款制度進行改革①。我至今依然相信，只有進行相應的改革，才能更好地保障公眾、政黨及政治人物、捐款者等各方的權益。

9. The year 2018 was a fruitful one to me. In the first half of the year, I started to focus on my investments in Hong Kong, Thailand, the United States and the United Kingdom. In the second half of the year, I followed through the family succession plan for Yuhu Group Australia, no longer hold any position or shares at the company, and have returned to a peaceful and happy life in Hong Kong.

我於2018年上半年開始，聚焦於香港、泰國、美國、英國等地的投資；下半年已經順利按既定規劃完成澳洲玉湖集團的代際傳承，回到香港定居，安心快樂。我本人在澳洲玉湖集團早已不再持有任何股份，不再擔任股東、董事或其它任何職務。

10. I will keep in close contact with my friends in Australia from all walks of life and will visit Australia at the appropriate time with the suitable identification.

我將與澳大利亞的各界朋友們繼續保持密切的關系，也會在合適的時間以合適的身份訪問澳大利亞。