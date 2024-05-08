寵妻無極限！菲新郎霸氣送上「百萬現鈔地毯」　披在新娘肩上嗨翻

SANA ALL NA LANG! WATCH: A groom gave Php 1 million cash gift to his wife on their wedding day, leaving their guests in awe of the groom's generous surprise. When asked why he decided to give this amount as his gift to his wife, John Clavecillas said he believes in the wedding ceremony about giving of the arrhae, which means "earnest money" or as a promise of prosperity. "It says there, 'I give you this arrhae, as a pledge of my dedication to your welfare.' So in this line po inaalay ko po ang savings ko para po sa welfare ng wife ko, para po hindi na po siya mag-iisip sa finances namin in the near future as a married couple." What a way to kick off married life! : Lester Dave Verano/John Clavecillas