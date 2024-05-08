　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

寵妻無極限！菲新郎霸氣送上「百萬現鈔地毯」　披在新娘肩上嗨翻

▲▼寵妻無極限！菲新郎霸氣送上「百萬現鈔地毯」　披在新娘肩上嗨翻。（圖／翻攝臉書）

▲新郎送上「百萬現鈔」地毯，之後索性披在新娘身上。（圖／翻攝臉書）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

菲律賓一段婚禮影片在網路上爆紅，只見儀式進行到一半，新郎突然拿出100萬披索（約新台幣56.5萬）鈔票製成的「地毯」送給妻子，甚至直接披在新娘肩上，引起現場賓客興奮尖叫。

這場婚禮4月27日舉辦在菲律賓瓦倫西亞市（Valencia City），相關畫面被婚禮主持人萊斯特（Lester Dave Verano）分享至網路上後，造成轟動。

根據影片，新郎約翰（John Clavecillas）試圖把「現金地毯」鋪在走道上，卻因為太長、空間不夠，索性當作披肩，披在妻子肩上。新娘牙買加（Jamaica）不敢置信，她起初摀住嘴巴，之後笑得開懷，幾度頻頻拭淚。

Groom gives 1 million pesos cash gift to wife on their wedding day!

SANA ALL NA LANG! WATCH: A groom gave Php 1 million cash gift to his wife on their wedding day, leaving their guests in awe of the groom's generous surprise. When asked why he decided to give this amount as his gift to his wife, John Clavecillas said he believes in the wedding ceremony about giving of the arrhae, which means "earnest money" or as a promise of prosperity. "It says there, 'I give you this arrhae, as a pledge of my dedication to your welfare.' So in this line po inaalay ko po ang savings ko para po sa welfare ng wife ko, para po hindi na po siya mag-iisip sa finances namin in the near future as a married couple." What a way to kick off married life! : Lester Dave Verano/John Clavecillas

The Filipino Times 發佈於 2024年4月30日 星期二

約翰接受《菲律賓人時報》（The Filipino Times）採訪時，提及西班牙婚禮傳統「婚幣」（arrhae）象徵的承諾與責任，他強調，與妻子結婚不是衝動決定，而現金也代表愛與支持的有形承諾，「我想要向我們的家人和親戚表示……這是很久以前就計畫好的，我存了100萬披索來支持未來的家庭，就是最好的證明。」

約翰坦言沒想過影片會爆紅，面對部分批評聲浪，他認為「就像我告訴我老婆的那樣，讓我們用更遠大的角度看待我們的婚姻，我們很幸福，我們的家人和親戚都很開心，最重要的是，我們在上帝的祝福下結婚了。」夫妻倆計畫把這筆錢投入房地產，「我們從這筆投資中獲得的利息，將作為緊急狀況下的保險，也將確保我們即將出生的孩子的未來。」

 
