澤連斯基感謝拜登　提供烏克蘭120億美元軍援

▲烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）感謝拜登提供烏克蘭120億美元的軍援。（圖／路透社）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基10月1日發文，感謝美國總統拜登簽署了一項法案，批准向烏克蘭提供超過120億美元（約新台幣3800億）的額外支持，「感謝美國對烏克蘭人民的強而有力的聲援」。

澤倫斯基強調，這項法案得到美國國會兩院的支持，讚賞美國人民對烏克蘭的這一強有力的聲援行動

Thank you @POTUS for signing into law $12.35 bln in supplemental support for The day before, the bill was backed by both houses of Congress. We appreciate this powerful act of solidarity of the ???????? people with ????????. And the bicameral and bipartisan support of our state. 1/2