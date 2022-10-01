　
澤連斯基感謝拜登　提供烏克蘭120億美元軍援

▲▼烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）。（圖／路透社）

▲烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）感謝拜登提供烏克蘭120億美元的軍援。（圖／路透社） 

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基10月1日發文，感謝美國總統拜登簽署了一項法案，批准向烏克蘭提供超過120億美元（約新台幣3800億）的額外支持，「感謝美國對烏克蘭人民的強而有力的聲援」。

澤倫斯基強調，這項法案得到美國國會兩院的支持，讚賞美國人民對烏克蘭的這一強有力的聲援行動

澤倫斯基補充說，這個法案為國防項目提供資金，並為烏克蘭提供強有力的直接預算支持，這種幫助比以往任何時候都更加重要，「我們必須繼續共同反對俄羅斯聯邦的侵略」。

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基申請快速加入北約，反制俄羅斯宣布烏東4區公投入俄，併入領土以及核武威脅。對此美國總統拜登也公開怒嗆普丁，美國和北約（NATO）不會被普丁的威脅嚇倒，而且他們已做好保衛北約「每一寸領土」的準備。

俄羅斯烏克蘭俄烏衝突烏克蘭危機俄烏戰爭StopRussia

