【英語多益通】《魔獸》開發商被「收購」英文怎麼說？

▲ 微軟宣布以687億美元收購美國遊戲巨擘動視暴雪公司。（圖／路透社）

文／李海碩

近期遊戲界最熱門的新聞，無非是微軟（Microsoft）收購美國遊戲開發商動視暴雪（Activation Blizzard），不僅創下微軟創立至今最大交易規模，也是遊戲業史上最大收購案。微軟為何要進行這場收購呢？背後的策略與目的是什麼？讓我們來從相關新聞學英文！

怎麼描述這起收購？

Microsoft Corp announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc, a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher.

（微軟宣布收購遊戲開發與互動娛樂內容出版品領導者動視暴雪的計畫。）

企業收購或是併購是多益測驗中經常會出現的標準情境，要了解這方面的單字，至少要學會三組字詞merge (v.)／merger (v.)、acquire (v.)／acquisition (n.)、以及joint venture。

merge「併」購，也有「聯姻」的概念；acquire「收」購，是「併吞」的概念。但是因為近代這兩者的界線已經越來越模糊，所以業界目前常以「M&A（Merger & Acquisition）」來統稱。joint venture則是創投，與前兩者是截然不同的概念。

The parties involved failed to reach a consensus in the final negotiation, and the merger is called off.

（各方在最終談判中未能達成共識，故取消併購。）

本次收購對微軟有什麼好處？

This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.

（本次併購將會加速微軟遊戲事業在手遊、電腦、主機、與雲端平台上的成長，並將提供元宇宙的建構元素。）

微軟在主機遊戲（console）產業上因為Xbox已有一片天，但透過動視暴雪，不但可以在平台上更廣，更能透過「IP版權」的擴張，獲得元宇宙中各式各樣的發展機會。accelerate除了有「加速」的意思，在商業英文中也常用accelerator代表創業「加速器」的概念。

Numerous ventures have launched accelerators for blockchain start-ups.

（許多創投都為區塊鏈新創公司推出了加速器。）

本次交易花了多少錢？

Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share , in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision Blizzard’s net cash. When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue , behind Tencent and Sony.

（微軟將會以每股95美元的價格併購動視暴雪，在這項全現金、估值687億美金的交易中，亦涵蓋動視暴雪目前的淨現金。當交易完成時，從營收來看，微軟將會成為世界上第三大的遊戲公司，僅次於騰訊與Sony。）

這段文章中有許多商業英文必學的單字。Stock是「股票」，share是「股份」，一張股票通常是1000股，所以股市經常提到的EPS就是earnings per share「每股盈餘」意思。

transaction「交易」是TOEIC測驗中幾乎每回都會出現的單字，來自於動詞transact。net本來的意思是「網子」，大寫Net代表Internet（網路）。但當在商業字中加上net，就有「淨」的意思，例如net profit「淨獲利」、net loss「淨損失」。

revenue的意思是「營收」，profit則是扣除所有的成本與開銷之後的「獲利」，因此revenue可以判斷出一間企業有多大，但若要看會不會賺錢就要知道profit才行。

The company said that the profit for Q4 will increase by 11% as the customers have increased due to closed borders.

（該司宣稱第四季獲利將會成長11%，因客戶在邊界關閉的狀況下有所增長。

本次收購會造成團隊異動嗎？

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.

（Bobby Kotick將會持續擔任動視暴雪的執行長，他與帶領的團隊會聚焦在強化公司文化與加速企業成長上。當交易完成後，動視暴雪企業將會向對微軟遊戲部執行長Phil Spencer負責。）

所有企業都知道若要進行M&A（併購），那最重要的問題就是在「一山不容二虎」的狀況下，會有哪些人事調整。不過這次併購的結果其實很不錯，因為主要的團隊都還留著。

close the deal「交易完成」，英文中的deal就是商業條件的「說定」，所以若確定方案可行，或要表達說定了，就可以說it’s a deal。口語中更常以deal一個單字來代表。

A: Deal?（說定了嗎？）

B: Deal!（說定了！）

因為英文也講究押韻，常用同樣結尾的字來增加音韻美感，因此表達「達成協議」也可以用seal the deal來形容；若「打破約定」則用break the deal。口語中也常用deal-breaker來形容「談判中造成失敗的要素」。

The outrageous salary expectation will be the deal-breaker in most interviews.

（過於離譜的薪資期望在大多面試中都會成為談判破裂的關鍵。）

The company is prepared to invest more to seal the deal .

（該司已經準備好投入更多資金以達成交易。）

台灣有許多Activation Blizzard的忠實玩家，筆者也是。願能看到這個在歷史上曾經如此茁壯的公司，在這次併購之後繼續茁壯，重返榮光。

【多益模擬試題】

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI), a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.

Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision Blizzard’s net cash. When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush,” in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the world with nearly 10,000 employees.

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.

1. Which is correct?

(A) When it comes to revenue, Microsoft will become the world’s largest gaming company after this merger.

(B) The CEO of Activision Blizzard will be replaced by Phil Spencer.

(C) The acquisition will also include Activision’s monetary assets.

(D) The acquisition only includes franchises from Blizzard Activision and Microsoft.

2. The underlined word “closes” is closest to the meaning of

(A) turn off

(B) shut down

(C) complete

(D) cover the opening

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。題目問哪個選項描述正確？(A)微軟將會成為第三大，而非最大；(B) CEO不會被取代，而是改為向Phil Spencer負責；(D)經營權也有包含King Soft的Candy Crush。故(C)為正確答案。

1. 正解為(C)。文中的closes句意是「成交」的意思，故(C)為正解。(A)關閉，(B)關門，(D)把打開的地方關上（實體關上）。

附註：

本文最後文章中所使用的內容與分拆到各段的例句取自於微軟官方新聞稿，並在不改寫句子的前提之下僅刪除部分段落，以避免曲解語意與文章過長。官方新聞稿連結如下所示：https://reurl.cc/LpXQQL

