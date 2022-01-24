　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】《魔獸》開發商被「收購」英文怎麼說？

▲▼微軟（Microsoft Corp.）近日宣布一項687億美元（約新台幣1.9兆元）的協議，收購美國遊戲巨擘動視暴雪公司（Activision Blizzard Inc.）。（圖／路透社）

▲ 微軟宣布以687億美元收購美國遊戲巨擘動視暴雪公司。（圖／路透社）

文／李海碩

近期遊戲界最熱門的新聞，無非是微軟（Microsoft）收購美國遊戲開發商動視暴雪（Activation Blizzard），不僅創下微軟創立至今最大交易規模，也是遊戲業史上最大收購案。微軟為何要進行這場收購呢？背後的策略與目的是什麼？讓我們來從相關新聞學英文！

怎麼描述這起收購？

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

Microsoft Corp announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc, a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher.
（微軟宣布收購遊戲開發與互動娛樂內容出版品領導者動視暴雪的計畫。）

企業收購或是併購是多益測驗中經常會出現的標準情境，要了解這方面的單字，至少要學會三組字詞merge (v.)／merger (v.)、acquire (v.)／acquisition (n.)、以及joint venture。

merge「併」購，也有「聯姻」的概念；acquire「收」購，是「併吞」的概念。但是因為近代這兩者的界線已經越來越模糊，所以業界目前常以「M&A（Merger & Acquisition）」來統稱。joint venture則是創投，與前兩者是截然不同的概念。

The parties involved failed to reach a consensus in the final negotiation, and the merger is called off.
（各方在最終談判中未能達成共識，故取消併購。）

本次收購對微軟有什麼好處？

This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.
（本次併購將會加速微軟遊戲事業在手遊、電腦、主機、與雲端平台上的成長，並將提供元宇宙的建構元素。）

微軟在主機遊戲（console）產業上因為Xbox已有一片天，但透過動視暴雪，不但可以在平台上更廣，更能透過「IP版權」的擴張，獲得元宇宙中各式各樣的發展機會。accelerate除了有「加速」的意思，在商業英文中也常用accelerator代表創業「加速器」的概念。

Numerous ventures have launched accelerators for blockchain start-ups.
（許多創投都為區塊鏈新創公司推出了加速器。）

本次交易花了多少錢？

Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision Blizzard’s net cash. When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.
（微軟將會以每股95美元的價格併購動視暴雪，在這項全現金、估值687億美金的交易中，亦涵蓋動視暴雪目前的淨現金。當交易完成時，從營收來看，微軟將會成為世界上第三大的遊戲公司，僅次於騰訊與Sony。）

這段文章中有許多商業英文必學的單字。Stock是「股票」，share是「股份」，一張股票通常是1000股，所以股市經常提到的EPS就是earnings per share「每股盈餘」意思。

transaction「交易」是TOEIC測驗中幾乎每回都會出現的單字，來自於動詞transact。net本來的意思是「網子」，大寫Net代表Internet（網路）。但當在商業字中加上net，就有「淨」的意思，例如net profit「淨獲利」、net loss「淨損失」。

revenue的意思是「營收」，profit則是扣除所有的成本與開銷之後的「獲利」，因此revenue可以判斷出一間企業有多大，但若要看會不會賺錢就要知道profit才行。

The company said that the profit for Q4 will increase by 11% as the customers have increased due to closed borders.
（該司宣稱第四季獲利將會成長11%，因客戶在邊界關閉的狀況下有所增長。

本次收購會造成團隊異動嗎？

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.
（Bobby Kotick將會持續擔任動視暴雪的執行長，他與帶領的團隊會聚焦在強化公司文化與加速企業成長上。當交易完成後，動視暴雪企業將會向對微軟遊戲部執行長Phil Spencer負責。）

所有企業都知道若要進行M&A（併購），那最重要的問題就是在「一山不容二虎」的狀況下，會有哪些人事調整。不過這次併購的結果其實很不錯，因為主要的團隊都還留著。

close the deal「交易完成」，英文中的deal就是商業條件的「說定」，所以若確定方案可行，或要表達說定了，就可以說it’s a deal。口語中更常以deal一個單字來代表。

A: Deal?（說定了嗎？）
B: Deal!（說定了！）

因為英文也講究押韻，常用同樣結尾的字來增加音韻美感，因此表達「達成協議」也可以用seal the deal來形容；若「打破約定」則用break the deal。口語中也常用deal-breaker來形容「談判中造成失敗的要素」。

The outrageous salary expectation will be the deal-breaker in most interviews.
（過於離譜的薪資期望在大多面試中都會成為談判破裂的關鍵。）

The company is prepared to invest more to seal the deal.
（該司已經準備好投入更多資金以達成交易。）

台灣有許多Activation Blizzard的忠實玩家，筆者也是。願能看到這個在歷史上曾經如此茁壯的公司，在這次併購之後繼續茁壯，重返榮光。

【多益模擬試題】

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI), a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.

Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision Blizzard’s net cash. When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush,” in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the world with nearly 10,000 employees.

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.

1. Which is correct?
(A) When it comes to revenue, Microsoft will become the world’s largest gaming company after this merger.
(B) The CEO of Activision Blizzard will be replaced by Phil Spencer.
(C) The acquisition will also include Activision’s monetary assets.
(D) The acquisition only includes franchises from Blizzard Activision and Microsoft.

2. The underlined word “closes” is closest to the meaning of
(A) turn off
(B) shut down
(C) complete
(D) cover the opening

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。題目問哪個選項描述正確？(A)微軟將會成為第三大，而非最大；(B) CEO不會被取代，而是改為向Phil Spencer負責；(D)經營權也有包含King Soft的Candy Crush。故(C)為正確答案。

1. 正解為(C)。文中的closes句意是「成交」的意思，故(C)為正解。(A)關閉，(B)關門，(D)把打開的地方關上（實體關上）。

附註：
本文最後文章中所使用的內容與分拆到各段的例句取自於微軟官方新聞稿，並在不改寫句子的前提之下僅刪除部分段落，以避免曲解語意與文章過長。官方新聞稿連結如下所示：https://reurl.cc/LpXQQL

延伸閱讀》春節拜年必備英文祝賀語 除了Happy New Year還有哪些說法？

►愛馬仕護唇膏打折了！手刀搶

ET快訊
男友上電視「懷裡摟的是別人」　她看球賽才知被綠
「最高賠10萬」防疫保單太夯網站塞爆　新安產發3點聲明
學生畢業入半導體當螺絲釘！薪資狂電月領12萬教授　業界：要檢
余皓然跑銀行「被猛盯」　脫口罩一看崩潰：好想哭
口腔癌「最愛找上5種人」　不吃檳榔也中鏢
Sandy喜餅曝光！　手繪喜帖、禮盒「綁紅線」原因超巧

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

每日本土新增降到15例　林氏璧點出1重點：只是暴風雨前的喘息

包裹超材被拒收！他怒公審店員「別家都給寄」　網：有人要倒楣了

【英語多益通】《魔獸》開發商被「收購」英文怎麼說？

圓山飯店危機解除！全員工篩檢陰性　餐廳明起恢復營運

星巴克連2日列確診者足跡　業者已清消

高雄港紅區再增2處採檢站　交通部5指示！今拚完1.2萬人快篩

納豆傳腦出血送醫！營養師曝「5大中風前兆」懶人包：年輕人也會

快訊／桃園中壢國小「預防性停課一天」　3校4同住學生採檢出爐

當心腦中風！　天冷泡溫泉「2大地雷飲食」別碰

春節前加碼開設2處集中接種站　林右昌：7200劑疫苗供民眾施打

澎恰恰直播亮存摺「已賺3000萬！」　債主們Call in正面槓上「提醒他還錢」

曾是年收300萬王牌業務！小哥哥艾理遭騙 「欠下巨債」跌谷底…街訪翻身

軟萌女兒嫌棄爸鬍子讓刮掉　剃後狂告白：你很帥我愛你

獨／咪妃「熱戀3個月閃嫁」型男老公　掏2克拉鑽戒「無求婚儀式感」：旁邊還是廁所！

泱泱大讚盧廣仲「做男朋友很OK耶！」　兩人台南約會...他羞認：滿心動的！

賺年終！夫妻嗨玩「蒙眼鏟錢」他全槓龜、陸妻連撈爽拿萬元

耐心男用「泡麵編織成毛衣」　筷子+牙籤搞定！吃貨都服了

黑狗國道上被撞無助癱倒路中　司機一把抱上車30秒救援成功

隔天要拍戲…「3工作人員吵整晚」 茵芙怒轟：沒公德心！結局超毛

炎亞綸見持修「偽裸照」問：可看下方嗎？　他3天不敢回...「假裝沒發生過」XD

每日本土新增降到15例　林氏璧點出1重點：只是暴風雨前的喘息

包裹超材被拒收！他怒公審店員「別家都給寄」　網：有人要倒楣了

【英語多益通】《魔獸》開發商被「收購」英文怎麼說？

圓山飯店危機解除！全員工篩檢陰性　餐廳明起恢復營運

星巴克連2日列確診者足跡　業者已清消

高雄港紅區再增2處採檢站　交通部5指示！今拚完1.2萬人快篩

納豆傳腦出血送醫！營養師曝「5大中風前兆」懶人包：年輕人也會

快訊／桃園中壢國小「預防性停課一天」　3校4同住學生採檢出爐

當心腦中風！　天冷泡溫泉「2大地雷飲食」別碰

春節前加碼開設2處集中接種站　林右昌：7200劑疫苗供民眾施打

每日本土新增降到15例　林氏璧點出1重點：只是暴風雨前的喘息

宥勝為愛下廚！從零開始學剁雞　情人節煮大餐快崩潰

爆紅「比臉大巨型美妝蛋」網笑翻！　保證拍一次就完妝超省時間

木村拓哉宣布噩耗「最愛家人」凌晨離世！　愛妻曝動過10幾次手術

媽寶6行為曝光「開口閉口都是媽」！律師揭陷阱：有些初期是暖男

半導體防疫升級！世界先進、旺宏跟進台積電腳步　啟動「居家、異地辦公」

不熟路況讓友酒駕釀1死1傷　台中小黃司機稱「不知他有喝酒」挨罰

知名男星跨年耍大牌「讓人淋雨Re稿」　吳宗憲一看身分認很熟：不可能

余皓然跑銀行「被行員猛盯」！　回家「脫口罩」一看崩潰：好想哭

全台農漁會年貨禮盒　板橋農會消費滿5000送200抵用券

糊塗人夫拍水龍頭邀功！正宮一看竟抓到「全裸小三」

生活熱門新聞

女友確診「同住3天+床戰」他卻沒被感染！列3原因

桃園、高雄宣布：有1症狀就醫強制採檢

本土爆發升三級？醫憂「這3行業」遇斷崖式衝擊

最新本土確診地圖曝　遍布7縣市

她穿小可愛打第三劑！發抖「被注射」12秒影片讓網超暈

「立陶宛萊姆酒」來台貴3.6倍！網傻：世界大盤子

周末本土衝破百例　3招查「我家附近有無足跡」

婆婆怕封城　急討萬元紅包「明早就要看到匯款」！

今轉雨！年假全台變天時間曝　下波強冷空氣探10度

快訊／高雄足跡爆量！夢時代、全聯入列

2022「大破財」4生肖！專家：當心被騙光

今本土15例、境外36例！

即／桃園再增21處足跡！

未來一周像春天！2波水氣＋冷空氣報到

更多熱門

相關新聞

微軟砸1.9兆收購動視暴雪　Netflix高層這樣說

微軟砸1.9兆收購動視暴雪　Netflix高層這樣說

微軟近期以700億美元（約新台幣1.9兆元）價格收購動視暴雪，對此，Netflix營運長Greg Peters認為，「這是微軟對訂閱制商業模式的認可，也是Netflix長時間在娛樂產業倡導的事」。

微軟收購動視暴雪是樁好交易嗎？

微軟收購動視暴雪是樁好交易嗎？

暴雪Boss曝光最新動向

暴雪Boss曝光最新動向

微軟收購動視暴雪…索尼股價重挫

微軟收購動視暴雪…索尼股價重挫

加速元宇宙布局！微軟砸近2兆併動視暴雪　統一FANG+ETF有獲利撐腰成首選

加速元宇宙布局！微軟砸近2兆併動視暴雪　統一FANG+ETF有獲利撐腰成首選

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益收購微軟魔獸世界Activation Blizzard

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

快訊／納豆驚傳「腦出血」送醫開刀急救！

台北女灑738萬！15個愛馬仕全是假貨

女友確診「同住3天+床戰」他卻沒被感染！列3原因

《全明星3》黃沐妍：MVP亂頒！網友怒出征

百萬網紅2年前賣年菜「結果臭酸」！

快訊／國1「2大車追撞」噴對向　紫爆回堵7公里

桃園、高雄宣布：有1症狀就醫強制採檢

本土爆發升三級？醫憂「這3行業」遇斷崖式衝擊

張庭神隱1個月現身了？　攜女兒痛哭求原諒網看傻

快訊／北市公布「高風險4場域」皇池溫泉上榜　急尋確診足跡重疊者

快訊／媽媽曬衣服！新莊2歲女童墜樓慘死

金毛犬遭列安樂名單　緊抱救援人

最新本土確診地圖曝　遍布7縣市

「全明星雙帥」主持3個月喊卡！陳漢典接收

趁大掃除斷捨離！專家曝9大必丟物

更多

最夯影音

更多
澎恰恰直播亮存摺「已賺3000萬！」　債主們Call in正面槓上「提醒他還錢」

澎恰恰直播亮存摺「已賺3000萬！」　債主們Call in正面槓上「提醒他還錢」
曾是年收300萬王牌業務！小哥哥艾理遭騙 「欠下巨債」跌谷底…街訪翻身

曾是年收300萬王牌業務！小哥哥艾理遭騙 「欠下巨債」跌谷底…街訪翻身

軟萌女兒嫌棄爸鬍子讓刮掉　剃後狂告白：你很帥我愛你

軟萌女兒嫌棄爸鬍子讓刮掉　剃後狂告白：你很帥我愛你

獨／咪妃「熱戀3個月閃嫁」型男老公　掏2克拉鑽戒「無求婚儀式感」：旁邊還是廁所！

獨／咪妃「熱戀3個月閃嫁」型男老公　掏2克拉鑽戒「無求婚儀式感」：旁邊還是廁所！

泱泱大讚盧廣仲「做男朋友很OK耶！」　兩人台南約會...他羞認：滿心動的！

泱泱大讚盧廣仲「做男朋友很OK耶！」　兩人台南約會...他羞認：滿心動的！

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

1/10-2/28料理之王3海選報名開跑！料理夢想舞台，徵的就是你！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

剖析新年各大關卡，無論走春景點，親友逼供，開運掃除等，讓你一手掌握春節大小事!

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

【毛孩】福氣過好年

【毛孩】福氣過好年

毛毛商城百元紅包大放送，還推出虎年貓狗福氣好禮組，滿額再送百元購物金，馬上逛！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面