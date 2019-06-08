　
濃霧壟罩！雪梨秒變「空中之城」　網擔心：這樣怎麼找尼莫啦

國際中心／綜合報導

澳洲雪梨8日早上被驚人的濃霧壟罩，雪梨歌劇院等知名景點更是難以用肉眼看到，整個雪梨彷彿變成「空中之城」，部分地區能見度僅幾百公尺，機場能見度更不到500公尺，導致部分航班延誤1至2小時。澳洲氣象局表示，雪梨連日大雨，濕度上升後，在夜間降溫時形成霧氣。

從照片可以看到，整個雪梨的地標建築都模糊不清，只能看見高樓頂部，整座城市就像漂浮在空中一樣。氣象專家麥金托斯表示，雪梨連日降雨導致空氣中的溼度提高，到了夜間溫度降低後，大量的霧氣就會形成，「這些濃霧應是在東部近郊形成，在微風的推動下，才逐漸壟罩整個雪梨。」

網友看到此也景紛紛表示，「霧大成這樣更難找到尼莫了」、「好像電影中的場景」、「應該不是霧霾吧」、「有種世界末日感」。

儘管濃霧已經在中午前散去，但也造成當地航空交通大亂，機場發言人表示，國際航線平均延誤30分鐘，國內航線則延誤1至2小時，直到下午才陸續恢復正常。

關鍵字：雪梨,,濃霧

解放軍3艦艇駛入雪梨花園島軍港

解放軍海軍第31批護航編隊崑崙山艦、許昌艦、駱馬湖艦3日抵達澳洲花園島（Garden Island）的海軍基地，預計進行5天的友好訪問。澳洲總理莫里森（Scott John Morrison）表示，這3艘中國艦艇的抵達屬於一次「中澳互訪」。

