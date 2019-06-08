濃霧壟罩！雪梨秒變「空中之城」　網擔心：這樣怎麼找尼莫啦

Heavy fog in Sydney causes airline delays and commuter chaos:https://t.co/5nWFB7o7ke#Aviation #Airport pic.twitter.com/rBQycu60px — SpeedBird (@SpeedBird_NCL) 2019年6月8日

國際中心／綜合報導

澳洲雪梨8日早上被驚人的濃霧壟罩，雪梨歌劇院等知名景點更是難以用肉眼看到，整個雪梨彷彿變成「空中之城」，部分地區能見度僅幾百公尺，機場能見度更不到500公尺，導致部分航班延誤1至2小時。澳洲氣象局表示，雪梨連日大雨，濕度上升後，在夜間降溫時形成霧氣。

Fog alert in Sydney today, travel safe! pic.twitter.com/sNdZggHvrP — Dr Hillary Ray (@HillaryRayLaw) 2019年6月8日

Sydney is engulfed in clouds of thick fog, obscuring iconic landmarks and causing airport chaos https://t.co/Xgrdw6Fw56 pic.twitter.com/bsm1vjfvfN — Entertaining WE (@hindustanAbi) 2019年6月8日

Fog blanketing Sydney is causing commuter chaos this morning with a handful of Qantas, Virgin Australia and Tigerair flights in and out of the city delayed, cancelled or rerouted. https://t.co/aL4dMO5M1j pic.twitter.com/TuYzWC17Bj — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) 2019年6月8日

從照片可以看到，整個雪梨的地標建築都模糊不清，只能看見高樓頂部，整座城市就像漂浮在空中一樣。氣象專家麥金托斯表示，雪梨連日降雨導致空氣中的溼度提高，到了夜間溫度降低後，大量的霧氣就會形成，「這些濃霧應是在東部近郊形成，在微風的推動下，才逐漸壟罩整個雪梨。」

網友看到此也景紛紛表示，「霧大成這樣更難找到尼莫了」、「好像電影中的場景」、「應該不是霧霾吧」、「有種世界末日感」。

Sydney bound flights from @AdelaideAirport delayed by up to 2hrs due to the fog. #Qantas #VirginAustralia pic.twitter.com/eNwHBK2Afx — Michael Smyth (@MichaelSmyth_) 2019年6月7日

儘管濃霧已經在中午前散去，但也造成當地航空交通大亂，機場發言人表示，國際航線平均延誤30分鐘，國內航線則延誤1至2小時，直到下午才陸續恢復正常。