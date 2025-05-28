Claude語音模式上線測試！手機App將支援語音查詢與日曆摘要

▲Claude的「語音模式（Voice Mode）」現已進入Beta測試階段。（圖／Claude）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

Anthropic今（28日）宣布，旗下AI助理Claude的「語音模式（Voice Mode）」現已進入Beta測試階段，並已在行動App上釋出。使用者可透過語音啟動Claude，進行如「摘要行事曆」或「搜尋文件」等互動操作。

We're rolling out voice mode in beta on mobile.



Try starting a voice conversation and asking Claude to summarize your calendar or search your docs. pic.twitter.com/xVo5VHiCEb