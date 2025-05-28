　
AI科技 AI大趨勢 AI生活 數位應用 3C科技

Claude語音模式上線測試！手機App將支援語音查詢與日曆摘要

▲▼Claude語音模式。（圖／Claude）

▲Claude的「語音模式（Voice Mode）」現已進入Beta測試階段。（圖／Claude）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

Anthropic今（28日）宣布，旗下AI助理Claude的「語音模式（Voice Mode）」現已進入Beta測試階段，並已在行動App上釋出。使用者可透過語音啟動Claude，進行如「摘要行事曆」或「搜尋文件」等互動操作。

目前語音模式僅支援英文，未來幾週內將開放給所有方案用戶。用戶可透過Claude的行動應用程式進行體驗。

Anthropic表示，語音模式的推出，是其強化Claude助理互動體驗的一部分，期望透過更自然的語音交流，擴展AI在日常生活與工作情境中的實用性。

此項功能與目前ChatGPT、Perplexity等競爭產品所提供的語音對話能力接近，預期將提升Claude在行動裝置上的使用時長與黏著度。

婚後才是考驗！12星座「婚姻神隊友」指數排行榜

凱基證券「AI助理」展現未來券商新風貌　為投資人打造財富「智」勝策略

大火帶走4人命！汐止絕美豪宅掛售　倖存屋主嘆：看緣分

台中水湳經貿園區從共善理念到建築實踐　詩性建築、數位科技創造未來城市永續願景

川普警告普丁「玩火」　俄高層回嗆：真正該怕的是第三次世界大戰

勇士因柯瑞拉傷腿筋爭冠夢碎　柯爾轟聯盟「為錢犧牲球員健康」

白宮再出手！取消哈佛大學1億美元合約　補助恐續凍

陳傑憲台語俚語炎上深夜道歉！　辣妻黑底白字丟警告「再亂講話」

輝達進駐台灣「黃仁勳喊一句話」　台積電、聯發科挫咧等

被酸該退休！衛少驚傳多處韌帶撕裂＋骨折　已動刀等不及復出

【默契的擊掌】領完餐弟弟突然伸手！店員秒get到

anthropicClaudeAI

