Claude語音模式上線測試！手機App將支援語音查詢與日曆摘要

▲Claude的「語音模式（Voice Mode）」現已進入Beta測試階段。（圖／Claude）
記者吳立言／綜合報導
Anthropic今（28日）宣布，旗下AI助理Claude的「語音模式（Voice Mode）」現已進入Beta測試階段，並已在行動App上釋出。使用者可透過語音啟動Claude，進行如「摘要行事曆」或「搜尋文件」等互動操作。
We're rolling out voice mode in beta on mobile.— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) May 27, 2025
Try starting a voice conversation and asking Claude to summarize your calendar or search your docs. pic.twitter.com/xVo5VHiCEb
目前語音模式僅支援英文，未來幾週內將開放給所有方案用戶。用戶可透過Claude的行動應用程式進行體驗。
Anthropic表示，語音模式的推出，是其強化Claude助理互動體驗的一部分，期望透過更自然的語音交流，擴展AI在日常生活與工作情境中的實用性。
此項功能與目前ChatGPT、Perplexity等競爭產品所提供的語音對話能力接近，預期將提升Claude在行動裝置上的使用時長與黏著度。
