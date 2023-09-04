直擊海葵驚人威力！英國追風者直奔太魯閣　暴雨猛炸浪花翻滾

▲外國追風者雷諾斯（James Reynolds）在花蓮記錄颱風「海葵」登陸台東後的畫面。（圖／翻攝自X／@EarthUncutTV）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

為追蹤海葵颱風的動向，英國長期關注天氣現象的追風者雷諾斯（James Reynolds）2日趕到台東，記錄颱風在當地登陸的畫面。4日上午，雷諾斯來到了花蓮太魯閣國家公園，並在社群平台X（前稱推特）帶著網友直擊海葵颱風的驚人威力。

雷諾斯首先在上午10時13分發布影片指出，目前太魯閣國家公園內的河流湍急，他在現場也不時可以聽見巨石被急流沖到下游後發出的巨響。從雷諾斯拍攝的畫面可見，當地現在風強雨驟，河流被暴雨轟炸後水位也迅速暴漲，奔騰的浪花不斷拍打礁岩。

Water cascading off the shear cliffs that make up Taiwan’s typhoon shredding east coast - nowhere else like this on in world! #typhoon #Haikui pic.twitter.com/xIkKnl8iyb

隨後，雷諾斯再發布影片，大讚被颱風肆虐的台東出現了「世上絕無僅有」的美麗畫面。影片中，雷諾斯拍到了東海岸峭壁出現各式瀑布驟然衝下的景象，只見有的瀑布水勢洶湧，有的則如涓涓細流，還不時濺起波光閃閃的水花。

上午11時，雷諾斯來到了清水斷崖的崇德隧道附近，鏡頭早已被狂風暴雨打得一片霧茫茫，筆直的道路上空無一人，而聳立在不遠處的高山上，大雨也沿著山壁傾瀉而下，並發出震耳的轟鳴，可見現場雨勢極大。

雷諾斯的影片下方，有不少人對他「追風」的行為表示敬佩，同時也有人感謝他幫助人們躲過了可怕的颱風，還有人提醒雷諾斯在拍攝颱風畫面的當兒也要注意安全。

And that’s a wrap - for those just logging on, here’s a recap as powerful #typhoon #Haikui crashed into SE #Taiwan earlier this afternoon. The storm is still bringing a deluge to many parts of the island. This was one of the most high intensity precip storms I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/VaLIJ7P7vq