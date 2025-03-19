愛爾蘭「市中心超市」怪事瘋傳　網紅拍片：以前是醫院停屍間

▲位於都柏林賈維斯街購物中心地下室的特易購連鎖超市，是當地靈異傳說不斷的景點。（示意圖／翻攝Google Map）
愛爾蘭首都都柏林的鬧區，有一座靈異傳說不斷的大型超市，不少人都曾在網上提到，在超市內某些地方，比如乳製品貨架前會感到一股突如其來的寒意。周邊工作的居民們，每個人都能夠繪聲繪影的說出好幾個關於貓、修女、或者靈異體驗的故事。而這一切的原因，是因為這座大型超市所在的建築，在許久前確實是當地的一家醫院。而這座位於地下室的超市，位置正好是當年醫院的停屍間。一名網紅拍片揭露了這段歷史，不過不僅沒有讓人覺得毛骨悚然，反倒讓不少去過該地的網友興奮留言：「哇喔，這可解釋了很多事！」
據《每日郵報》報導，位於都柏林賈維斯街購物中心（Jervis Shopping Centre）地下室的連鎖超市特易購（Tesco），雖然地處都市鬧區，但不少顧客都曾表示在超市內購物「感覺有種奇怪的能量」。
近日，一名網紅在TikTok上拍片揭露了這間超市的過去，表示這間超市所在的建築，原本是一間叫做賈維斯街醫院（Jervis Street Hospital）的老牌醫院。這家醫院原本位於1公里外的庫克街（Cook Street），由6名外科醫生在1718年共同創立，並且在1796年搬遷到了如今賈維斯街購物中心建築的位置，之後一直營運到1987年才宣告關閉，並且很快在90年代被重新開發，成為了如今的購物中心。
而這間靈異傳說不斷的特易購超市，則位於購物中心的地下室，這名網紅指出，這間地下室的位置，原本正好是賈維斯街醫院用於停放死者遺體的停屍間。
影片曝光後，不少當地網友對這段歷史表示驚訝，卻也同時鬆了一口氣，因為他們總算知道自己在逛這間超市裡的怪異感覺究竟從何而來，「原來如此，我一直覺得那裡很奇怪，卻說不上來為什麼！」、「總算知道我為什麼總是在那間超市感到不舒服了」、「我在一間停屍間工作，我得說那間特易購確實有同樣的氣息。」
事實上，整條賈維斯街都是當地小有名氣的靈異地點，網路上十分容易搜到當地網友發起的討論串，比如在reddit上，就有一條討論串提到自己是在購物中心裡工作的員工，他與同事時常感覺到有看不見的貓貓在蹭他們的腿，「牠不是特別可怕，所以我們已經習慣了。」
也有曾是大樓內運動用品店的店員分享，店裡的儲藏室常常在一夜過後被弄得一團糟，讓他對當地鬧鬼一是深信不疑。還有一名頗有年紀的網友指出，上面那名網友服務的運動用品店，位置大概是舊的兒童病房，（所以可能不能指望孩子們多懂得收拾）；而另一間連鎖服飾店，則是過去的精神病院。這則發言又引起了更多的討論，認為如果有人能蒐集資料，把各種靈異現象與原本的醫院單位連結比對，感覺應該會很有趣。
