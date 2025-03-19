　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

愛爾蘭「市中心超市」怪事瘋傳　網紅拍片：以前是醫院停屍間

位於都柏林賈維斯街購物中心地下室的特易購連鎖超市，是當地靈異傳說不斷的景點。（示意圖／翻攝Google Map）

▲位於都柏林賈維斯街購物中心地下室的特易購連鎖超市，是當地靈異傳說不斷的景點。（示意圖／翻攝Google Map）

文／CTWANT

愛爾蘭首都都柏林的鬧區，有一座靈異傳說不斷的大型超市，不少人都曾在網上提到，在超市內某些地方，比如乳製品貨架前會感到一股突如其來的寒意。周邊工作的居民們，每個人都能夠繪聲繪影的說出好幾個關於貓、修女、或者靈異體驗的故事。而這一切的原因，是因為這座大型超市所在的建築，在許久前確實是當地的一家醫院。而這座位於地下室的超市，位置正好是當年醫院的停屍間。一名網紅拍片揭露了這段歷史，不過不僅沒有讓人覺得毛骨悚然，反倒讓不少去過該地的網友興奮留言：「哇喔，這可解釋了很多事！」

據《每日郵報》報導，位於都柏林賈維斯街購物中心（Jervis Shopping Centre）地下室的連鎖超市特易購（Tesco），雖然地處都市鬧區，但不少顧客都曾表示在超市內購物「感覺有種奇怪的能量」。

近日，一名網紅在TikTok上拍片揭露了這間超市的過去，表示這間超市所在的建築，原本是一間叫做賈維斯街醫院（Jervis Street Hospital）的老牌醫院。這家醫院原本位於1公里外的庫克街（Cook Street），由6名外科醫生在1718年共同創立，並且在1796年搬遷到了如今賈維斯街購物中心建築的位置，之後一直營運到1987年才宣告關閉，並且很快在90年代被重新開發，成為了如今的購物中心。

而這間靈異傳說不斷的特易購超市，則位於購物中心的地下室，這名網紅指出，這間地下室的位置，原本正好是賈維斯街醫院用於停放死者遺體的停屍間。

影片曝光後，不少當地網友對這段歷史表示驚訝，卻也同時鬆了一口氣，因為他們總算知道自己在逛這間超市裡的怪異感覺究竟從何而來，「原來如此，我一直覺得那裡很奇怪，卻說不上來為什麼！」、「總算知道我為什麼總是在那間超市感到不舒服了」、「我在一間停屍間工作，我得說那間特易購確實有同樣的氣息。」

事實上，整條賈維斯街都是當地小有名氣的靈異地點，網路上十分容易搜到當地網友發起的討論串，比如在reddit上，就有一條討論串提到自己是在購物中心裡工作的員工，他與同事時常感覺到有看不見的貓貓在蹭他們的腿，「牠不是特別可怕，所以我們已經習慣了。」

也有曾是大樓內運動用品店的店員分享，店裡的儲藏室常常在一夜過後被弄得一團糟，讓他對當地鬧鬼一是深信不疑。還有一名頗有年紀的網友指出，上面那名網友服務的運動用品店，位置大概是舊的兒童病房，（所以可能不能指望孩子們多懂得收拾）；而另一間連鎖服飾店，則是過去的精神病院。這則發言又引起了更多的討論，認為如果有人能蒐集資料，把各種靈異現象與原本的醫院單位連結比對，感覺應該會很有趣。

@lovindublin Did ya know that Jervis shopping centre used to be a hospital? We recently spotted a video doing the rounds on TikTok showing the spooky looking lift area which used to house the morgue- so we decided to grab our magnifying glasses and do some digging. In 1718 six Dublin surgeons, appalled by the miserable conditions of the sick poor in the city, opened the first voluntary hospital in the UK and Ireland on Cook Street. They were totally funded through charity, and the doctors gave their time without charge. They could only hold 8 or 9 beds, and demand was so high that they moved to Inns Quay in 1728, where they could accommodate 50 patients. When plans for the 4 courts were announced in 1786, the hospital had to move once more to Jervis Street, in 1796. The hospital finally closed in 1987 to become part of Beaumont Hospital, and the site was redeveloped to become the Jervis Shopping Centre that we all know and love today - with only the facade of the original hospital remaining. Since then, there have been multiple accounts of reported ghost sightings in the shopping centre and offices that share the building There have been multiple sightings of one ghost in particular - a tall lady dressed in a long grey dress with a large period nurses hat, who walks where the children’s ward once was. The story goes that she went to sleep one night whilst on duty and a child passed away - she never forgave herself, so she still walks the ward at night. Have you experienced any supernatural encounters in the shopping centre? Let us know in the comments below???? #Dublin #dublintiktok #dublincity #ireland #irish #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #ghost #ghoststories ♬ original sound - Lovin Dublin

新版「地產大亨」砍紙鈔改用APP　家長怒：孩子怎麼學算數？
婚前公婆答應不催生！婆婆「送1物」人妻秒崩潰痛哭　氣到懷孕了也不想講
#動保處 沒入 #比特犬 現場曝！ #Lucky 戴嘴套拒絕入籠

金秀賢在金賽綸家中影片曝光　《橫豎》喊話：拜託發聲明

飼主稱「 #比特犬 會開窗」 網抓包關鍵7秒+1動作

#比特犬 安置到 #動保處 ！ 情緒緊張不斷吠叫

勝利現身杭州夜店　一堆保鑣幫擋鏡頭

