海地規模5.3地震傳災情　至少2死50傷

Video of Haitians in the streets in Les Cayes, Haiti, following5.3-magnitude earthquake Monday.— Lunionsuite(@LunionSuite) January 24, 2022
"Haiti Civil Protection office is still assessing damages in the Nippes and reporting at least one death and some damage and lots of panic.' - Miami Herald
[styl_pozop286/IG] https://t.co/mfQAa1Y2Xa
文／中央社太子港24日綜合外電報導
海地西南部今天一早發生規模5.3地震，官員告訴法新社，地震造成至少2死，且陸續發生多起餘震。
▲海地5.3地震。（圖／翻攝USGS）
在首都太子港（Port-au-Prince）以西130公里的濱海小鎮昂薩沃（Anse-a-Veau），牆壁倒塌造成一名女子喪生；從昂薩沃往南20公里，山崩造成另一人死亡。
這次地震震央在尼普斯省（Nippes），當地民防首長表示，有近200棟住家遭毀，另外約600棟受損。援救團隊通報，約50人受傷。
這次地震發生在當地時間上午8時16分（台灣時間24日晚間9時16分），連太子港都有感，之後又發生十多次餘震，包括短短1小時內記錄到一起規模5.1餘震。
