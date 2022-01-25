　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

海地規模5.3地震傳災情　至少2死50傷

文／中央社太子港24日綜合外電報導

海地西南部今天一早發生規模5.3地震，官員告訴法新社，地震造成至少2死，且陸續發生多起餘震。

▲▼海地5.3地震傳災情 至少2死50傷。（圖／翻攝USGS）

▲海地5.3地震。（圖／翻攝USGS）

在首都太子港（Port-au-Prince）以西130公里的濱海小鎮昂薩沃（Anse-a-Veau），牆壁倒塌造成一名女子喪生；從昂薩沃往南20公里，山崩造成另一人死亡。

這次地震震央在尼普斯省（Nippes），當地民防首長表示，有近200棟住家遭毀，另外約600棟受損。援救團隊通報，約50人受傷。

這次地震發生在當地時間上午8時16分（台灣時間24日晚間9時16分），連太子港都有感，之後又發生十多次餘震，包括短短1小時內記錄到一起規模5.1餘震。

►愛馬仕護唇膏打折了！手刀搶

ET快訊
不清零直接共存？專家曝4條件　嘆：還看不到盡頭
快訊／館長直播辱吳宗憲「吃洨」　判賠80萬並公開道歉
小彬彬負債2000萬→超狂CEO！　轉行生財秘訣曝
遭家暴牆寫紅字「死媽寶」　台南Josh火速驗傷！
30分鐘預約一半！北市今開放「春節疫苗」專案　釋2.5萬BN
納豆腦出血開刀！常見6症狀曝　醫籲「3少1多」護血管
快訊／學生確診！桃園增1校停課14天　感染源不明
快篩專案啟動！　鄭文燦：採檢人數將突破7萬3千人
快訊／桃園一日採檢7679人！　結果出爐

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

強生警告俄國勿開戰！入侵烏克蘭將引「痛苦和血腥的閃電戰」

5萬觀眾爆踩踏意外！非洲國家盃足賽8死50傷　「瘋擠窄門」影片曝

每百人擁120槍！美「大規模槍擊淪日常」狠奪2千命　死亡輪迴無解

8500美軍戒備中「隨時部署東歐」　五角大廈：俄國無意緩解局勢

法國警告冬奧選手赴北京「個資恐外洩」　建議刪除政治敏感內容

海地規模5.3地震傳災情　至少2死50傷

快訊／南韓新冠疫情炸裂！今增8571例破紀錄 Omicron成主流病毒株

美F-35C戰機降落失敗撞航母！　飛行員在內7人受傷

金融時報：共軍出沒東部外海　台灣恐須修改作戰計畫

英相強生「派對門」醜聞連環爆！　封城期間在官邸開生日趴

《認哥》沒剪光宋智雅...收視成「今年最爛」　可愛熱舞+嗲音重現「走吧小狗！」不勝唏噓QQ

《全明星3》黃沐妍直播失言：MVP亂頒！　遭出征急道歉…林敬倫笑「罰寫100遍」

「載孕妻」蘇花改隧道被攔車！　阿伯譙3字經...再撂2大嬸助陣

納豆動完腦出血手術...人在加護病房！　醫院多人守候經紀人無奈：別打擾其他家屬

「蒜頭接班狗」拍桌討肉肉　美容師差點掉淚：真的好像

《我吃了那男孩一整年的早餐》正式預告

米克斯露長腿挺滑嫩屁屁　嫵媚回眸媽呆掉：太性感

賺年終！夫妻嗨玩「蒙眼鏟錢」他全槓龜、陸妻連撈爽拿萬元

納豆傳腦出血送醫開刀　舅舅侯友宜致電關心

聽到開門聲！貼心柴微笑迎接　叼小床給馬麻：趕快躺下休息❤

強生警告俄國勿開戰！入侵烏克蘭將引「痛苦和血腥的閃電戰」

5萬觀眾爆踩踏意外！非洲國家盃足賽8死50傷　「瘋擠窄門」影片曝

每百人擁120槍！美「大規模槍擊淪日常」狠奪2千命　死亡輪迴無解

8500美軍戒備中「隨時部署東歐」　五角大廈：俄國無意緩解局勢

法國警告冬奧選手赴北京「個資恐外洩」　建議刪除政治敏感內容

海地規模5.3地震傳災情　至少2死50傷

快訊／南韓新冠疫情炸裂！今增8571例破紀錄 Omicron成主流病毒株

美F-35C戰機降落失敗撞航母！　飛行員在內7人受傷

金融時報：共軍出沒東部外海　台灣恐須修改作戰計畫

英相強生「派對門」醜聞連環爆！　封城期間在官邸開生日趴

重陽橋兩派人馬談判　他義氣相挺左小腿中彈！友人丟下他跑了

他現金買透天「喊話比較大聲？」　內行搖頭：絕不給殺價

強生警告俄國勿開戰！入侵烏克蘭將引「痛苦和血腥的閃電戰」

「台南Josh」遭家暴案件曝光！　謝和弦無奈嘆：男生要保護自己

明天開喝！新開手搖店連2天「3大指定飲品買1送1」

西西帕斯又違規接受場外指導吞警告　主審：轉告你爸別再這樣

春節不打烊！新北加開疫苗機動接種站　服務時段、名額看這裡

「人氣男星」替補金宣虎加入《兩天一夜》　PD認證：呆傻有活力

永然法律生活營開辦！名律師線上帶領高中學員認識法律

5萬觀眾爆踩踏意外！非洲國家盃足賽8死50傷　「瘋擠窄門」影片曝

夫帶女員工回家嘿咻1個月12次！　妻反擊交4片光碟「主臥室錄影」

國際熱門新聞

快篩前出現1症狀　恐已染Omicron

烏克蘭緊張　北約派軍艦軍機赴東歐

德國驚傳校園槍擊　傷亡人數不明

美F-35C戰機撞航母！　飛行員在內7人受傷

譚德塞：今年有望結束疫情嚴重階段

北約：美國考慮調西歐部隊到東歐

加強劑驚爆恐怖副作用　她打完急住院6天！

海德堡大學槍擊案1死3傷　凶嫌自盡亡

烏克蘭將領驚爆「俄入侵時機」：與北京有關

海德堡大學槍手身分曝！　作案動機調查中

男友上電視摟別人　她看球才知被綠

金融時報：共軍出沒東部外海　台須改作戰計畫

出現2種症狀要注意　英更新Omicron常見症狀

布吉納法索總統逃過刺殺　軍隊稱和平掌權

更多熱門

相關新聞

地震包該裝什麼食物？營養師點名「這1物必備」

地震包該裝什麼食物？營養師點名「這1物必備」

臺灣位於環台平洋地震帶上，地震活動頻繁，也曾造成重大傷害。很多人會思考是否需準備「緊急防災用品包 （Disaster Supply Kits）」？雖然地震發生時，臺灣不一定會有斷糧危機；但在必須盡快撤離或等待救援的緊急狀況下，你可能沒辦法買食物或必須用品，這時「緊急防災用品包」就派上用場！大家都知道地震包裡必定裝有食物，但該裝什麼食物也是一門學問。

網憂「新加坡式建築」不安全　結構大師：買前釐清一件事

網憂「新加坡式建築」不安全　結構大師：買前釐清一件事

16:22東部海域規模4.0地震　宜蘭最大震度3級

16:22東部海域規模4.0地震　宜蘭最大震度3級

規模6.0強震襲菲律賓　暫無海嘯警報

規模6.0強震襲菲律賓　暫無海嘯警報

九州芮氏6.4地震　最大震度5強

九州芮氏6.4地震　最大震度5強

關鍵字：

海地地震

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

台南Josh被老婆家暴　嗆他死媽寶

納豆遭爆「放腦室外引流管」保命！

女友確診「同住3天+床戰」他卻沒被感染！列3原因

納豆傳腦出血開刀...醫院多人守候　經紀人無奈發聲

港籍妻產後成植物人！夫淚控台中婦產科

快訊／宋智雅突發「黑衣憔悴」道歉片！

納豆經紀人「粉專底下」曝病況真相！　看侯友宜PO文超慌

總統府鮮肉憲兵6年崩壞　對比照震撼千人

又1縣市變色！最新本土地圖曝　今年確診達300例

486先生解約衝股市！9位數定存曝網嚇傻

納豆動完手術人在加護病房！　「工作已請假」最新病況曝光

張庭神隱1個月現身了？　攜女兒痛哭求原諒網看傻

女友激情後「突然唱國歌」　網破解玄機

茄子蛋《浪子回頭》男星3年婚變！老婆突發單身宣言

網轟「海漂蘭姆酒賣盤子價！」　台酒問：我們碼頭工月領三千人民幣嗎？

更多

最夯影音

更多
《認哥》沒剪光宋智雅...收視成「今年最爛」　可愛熱舞+嗲音重現「走吧小狗！」不勝唏噓QQ

《認哥》沒剪光宋智雅...收視成「今年最爛」　可愛熱舞+嗲音重現「走吧小狗！」不勝唏噓QQ
《全明星3》黃沐妍直播失言：MVP亂頒！　遭出征急道歉…林敬倫笑「罰寫100遍」

《全明星3》黃沐妍直播失言：MVP亂頒！　遭出征急道歉…林敬倫笑「罰寫100遍」

「載孕妻」蘇花改隧道被攔車！　阿伯譙3字經...再撂2大嬸助陣

「載孕妻」蘇花改隧道被攔車！　阿伯譙3字經...再撂2大嬸助陣

納豆動完腦出血手術...人在加護病房！　醫院多人守候經紀人無奈：別打擾其他家屬

納豆動完腦出血手術...人在加護病房！　醫院多人守候經紀人無奈：別打擾其他家屬

「蒜頭接班狗」拍桌討肉肉　美容師差點掉淚：真的好像

「蒜頭接班狗」拍桌討肉肉　美容師差點掉淚：真的好像

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

1/10-2/28料理之王3海選報名開跑！料理夢想舞台，徵的就是你！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

剖析新年各大關卡，無論走春景點，親友逼供，開運掃除等，讓你一手掌握春節大小事!

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

【毛孩】福氣過好年

【毛孩】福氣過好年

毛毛商城百元紅包大放送，還推出虎年貓狗福氣好禮組，滿額再送百元購物金，馬上逛！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面