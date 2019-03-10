快訊／衣索比亞航空ET302驚傳墜機！157人生死未卜

國際中心／綜合報導

衣索比亞航空公司（Ethiopian Airlines）證實，該公司一架載有149名乘客與8名機組人員的波音737班機（航班ET302）10日在飛往肯亞首都奈洛比（Nairobi）時墜毀。而衣索比亞總理穆罕默德（Abiy Ahmed）也在自己的官方推特證實這項消息。

▲ET302路徑圖。（圖／翻攝自推特／Kevin Chang）

穆罕默德10日在推特上公開這項噩耗，並代表政府與衣索比亞人民向機上旅客與旅客家屬致哀，表達最深刻的慰問。據了解，墜機意外發生在當地時間10日上午8時44分，當時ET302正要從衣索比亞首都阿迪斯阿貝巴（Addis Ababa）飛往肯亞奈洛比，怎知卻在航經阿迪斯阿貝巴東南方62公里處的比修福圖鎮（Bishoftu）時發生墜機意外。

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.