快訊／衣索比亞航空ET302驚傳墜機！157人生死未卜

國際中心／綜合報導

衣索比亞航空公司（Ethiopian Airlines）證實，該公司一架載有149名乘客與8名機組人員的波音737班機（航班ET302）10日在飛往肯亞首都奈洛比（Nairobi）時墜毀。而衣索比亞總理穆罕默德（Abiy Ahmed）也在自己的官方推特證實這項消息。

▲▼（圖／翻攝自推特／Kevin Chang）

▲ET302路徑圖。（圖／翻攝自推特／Kevin Chang）

穆罕默德10日在推特上公開這項噩耗，並代表政府與衣索比亞人民向機上旅客與旅客家屬致哀，表達最深刻的慰問。據了解，墜機意外發生在當地時間10日上午8時44分，當時ET302正要從衣索比亞首都阿迪斯阿貝巴（Addis Ababa）飛往肯亞奈洛比，怎知卻在航經阿迪斯阿貝巴東南方62公里處的比修福圖鎮（Bishoftu）時發生墜機意外。

快訊／衣索比亞航空波音737客機墜毀！機上有157人

