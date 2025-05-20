　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
AI科技 AI大趨勢 AI生活 數位應用 3C科技

NotebookLM手機App正式上線　支援PDF、YouTube一鍵整理筆記

▲▼NotebookLM。（圖／Appstore）

▲NotebookLM行動版App正式上線。（圖／AppStore）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

Google旗下AI筆記工具NotebookLM今（20日）正式推出行動版App，並已於今早開始逐步推送。官方表示，這次上線的為「最小可行產品（MVP）」版本，雖功能尚未齊備，但核心體驗已可使用，未來將持續擴充新功能。

NotebookLM是一款整合AI協助筆記整理與知識管理的工具，此次推出的手機版應用程式提供三大亮點功能，讓用戶隨時隨地管理資料與與AI對話。

★離線播放音訊摘要
用戶現在可下載AI自動生成的Audio Overview（音訊摘要），在無網路情況下仍可隨時播放，並「支援背景播放」模式，讓使用者一邊操作其他應用程式，一邊吸收資訊，特別適合習慣多工處理的使用者。

★全系統來源新增整合
無論用戶當下是在看網站文章、PDF 文件，還是YouTube 影片，只要點選「分享」功能並選擇NotebookLM，即可將該內容新增為筆記來源。此功能大幅提升內容蒐集與管理的便捷性，目前支援三種輸入來源，官方也預告將陸續開放更多格式。

★互動式音訊體驗
在網路連線狀態下，用戶可透過「Join」功能與AI主持人即時互動。不僅能提問、要求進一步解釋，還能引導 AI 探索不同主題，甚至請主持人講笑話、輕鬆聊天，打造更有溫度的AI對話體驗。

目前行動版 NotebookLM 尚未提供完整桌面版功能，但已展現強大潛力。未來是否能支援更多筆記管理、摘要精煉、資料串連等功能，值得期待。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

05/18 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
410 2 4317 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
王文洋豪宅奪走女大生第一次　價碼曝光
震撼同框！「嵐」櫻井翔現身總統府　專訪賴清德
三峽3死車禍「肇事翁無酒駕」　警不排除這些原因釀禍
王文洋生子風暴擴大　女大生現身全說了
40歲女騎士接孩下課遭暴衝車撞飛亡！！兒癡等卻接噩耗
撞死3人　78歲翁「說完4字」陷昏迷

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 AI科技最新 全站最新

OpenAI Codex登陸ChatGPT iOS App　支援程式碼即時編輯與推送

NotebookLM手機App正式上線　支援PDF、YouTube一鍵整理筆記

公司天天開會還愛用AI？統計研究警告：無效開會小心拖垮企業！

微軟宣布AI Agents時代來臨　3大面向「扮演中立平台」攜手Grok

I／O 2025前夕曝光　Google傳將推全新AI影片編輯工具「Flow」

OpenAI團隊揭秘GPT-5整合計畫　All in One模型即將登場

#北大國小 旁汽車暴衝4命危！多名學童躺地CPR #三峽

【嚇傻】汽車從旁擦過時速70↑　父接女兒下課險遭撞 #三峽 #北大國小

目擊 #三峽 恐怖車禍！ #北大國小 女師哭了

【差一步就是我】三峽轎車暴衝奪3命　國三女目睹同學遭撞飛！ #三峽 #車禍

【根本閃不掉！】轎車高速衝進人群！ #三峽 3女學生斑馬線遭撞

【失控狂衝140米】三峽轎車闖紅燈猛撞　撞擊瞬間畫面曝！

三峽嚴重車禍釀3死1命危 恩主公醫院說明

高雄深夜2起停電！　人孔蓋爆響居民怨：熱死了

三峽北大國小旁重大車禍！　導護張老師哽咽說明經過

【破窗而入】神農大帝出巡撞破玻璃！ 飲料店闆娘：急喝奶茶？ #雲林

OpenAI Codex登陸ChatGPT iOS App　支援程式碼即時編輯與推送

NotebookLM手機App正式上線　支援PDF、YouTube一鍵整理筆記

公司天天開會還愛用AI？統計研究警告：無效開會小心拖垮企業！

微軟宣布AI Agents時代來臨　3大面向「扮演中立平台」攜手Grok

I／O 2025前夕曝光　Google傳將推全新AI影片編輯工具「Flow」

OpenAI團隊揭秘GPT-5整合計畫　All in One模型即將登場

「大改款TOYOTA Corolla」化身帥氣轎跑！預想圖引爆討論　預計明年見

麥當勞1組合竟成「偏頭痛解方」？　一票人喊真的有效

李唯楓又爆「勾搭女助理」偷接案！擺爛違約4罪狀曝光　前妻嫌軟爛閃離

小孟老師／520天蠍異性狂來電！　巨蟹甜蜜擁抱閃不停

台中下一個醫療黃金圈　換屋族超前部署北屯「市醫特區」

OpenAI Codex登陸ChatGPT iOS App　支援程式碼即時編輯與推送

川普批拜登「太晚揭露病情」　質疑白宮醫生：有人沒講實話

去年分手樂團主唱！　李沐低調戀上施柏宇「2個月後又分開」

三峽車禍3死12傷　家屬當面向賴清德請命：別讓70歲以上的人開車

股市大跌也不怕　部落客辣媽靠一招睡好覺

【直擊】黃仁勳演講5000人滿座！ 蔣萬安現身背板見北市府 #黃仁勳

AI科技熱門新聞

微軟宣布AI Agents時代來臨　

會議成癮、AI氾濫正在拖垮你公司

NotebookLM手機App正式上線

OpenAI團隊揭秘GPT-5整合計畫

GPT-4.1重磅登場！

Gemini Advanced現可連接GitHub倉庫

Google傳將推全新AI影片編輯工具Flow

Cursor Pro推學生一年免費福利

台積電：AI機器人10年後將達13億台

聯發科：人形機器人3個月變聰明一次

AI激戰！DeepSeek使用率腰斬

AI軍備賽旺十年　「茅山道士」醜小鴨變天鵝

Google宣布Android生態系三大升級

DeepSeek使用率腰斬！一票噓：GPT就夠

更多熱門

相關新聞

Google傳將推全新AI影片編輯工具Flow

Google傳將推全新AI影片編輯工具Flow

Google傳出將在即將到來的I/O開發者大會上，正式發表一項全新AI影片編輯工具「Flow」。這項產品近日已在Google Labs的實驗平台中短暫上線，標語為「激發你內心說故事的人，生成影片」，預示其為一款面向創作者、教育工作者與行銷人員的影片生成工具。

DeepSeek使用率腰斬！一票噓：GPT就夠

DeepSeek使用率腰斬！一票噓：GPT就夠

Google搜尋首頁將改頭換面？

Google搜尋首頁將改頭換面？

Google宣布Android生態系三大升級

Google宣布Android生態系三大升級

Google十年首度更新「G」圖示

Google十年首度更新「G」圖示

關鍵字：

NotebookLMGoogle

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

撞死3人　78歲翁「說完4字」陷昏迷

40歲女騎士接孩下課...遭暴衝車撞飛死亡！

三峽肇事翁曾獲「模範父親」　里長曝平時背景：不可能酒駕

三峽翁奪3命　竟是「違規慣犯」停路口紅線

即／三峽「同班3女學生」2死1重傷　家屬大哭

78歲翁撞死3人「昏迷」抽血結果曝　暴衝原因調查中

21歲壯男「揮拳痛揍女牙醫」　診所滿地血畫面曝

三峽翁暴衝前1分鐘影片曝光　網疑肇逃

最新畫面曝光！三峽3女學生斑馬線上遭撞擊

影／賴清德探視三峽車禍事故傷者　俯身蹲地、緊握家屬雙手慰問

王文洋生子風暴擴大　女大生現身全說了

黃仁勳「明牌背板」又來了　11家大廠被強調

三峽3死車禍「肇事翁無酒駕」　警方不排除這些原因釀禍

快訊／現場畫面曝！北大國小旁汽車暴衝4命危　多名學童躺地CPR中

前處長輕生宿舍移轉卡關　外交部苦求遺孀陷兩難

更多

最夯影音

更多

#北大國小 旁汽車暴衝4命危！多名學童躺地CPR #三峽

【嚇傻】汽車從旁擦過時速70↑　父接女兒下課險遭撞 #三峽 #北大國小

目擊 #三峽 恐怖車禍！ #北大國小 女師哭了

【差一步就是我】三峽轎車暴衝奪3命　國三女目睹同學遭撞飛！ #三峽 #車禍

【根本閃不掉！】轎車高速衝進人群！ #三峽 3女學生斑馬線遭撞

熱門快報

爽抽東南亞不限航點機票

爽抽東南亞不限航點機票

即日起至6/11止，下載新聞雲APP，抽星宇航空東南亞不限航點機票，一人中獎，兩人同行！

新聞雲APP語音新聞

新聞雲APP語音新聞

一鍵開聽！解放雙手雙眼，隨時隨地掌握新聞，輕鬆接收最新消息！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面