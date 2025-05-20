NotebookLM手機App正式上線　支援PDF、YouTube一鍵整理筆記

▲NotebookLM行動版App正式上線。（圖／AppStore）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

Google旗下AI筆記工具NotebookLM今（20日）正式推出行動版App，並已於今早開始逐步推送。官方表示，這次上線的為「最小可行產品（MVP）」版本，雖功能尚未齊備，但核心體驗已可使用，未來將持續擴充新功能。

NotebookLM是一款整合AI協助筆記整理與知識管理的工具，此次推出的手機版應用程式提供三大亮點功能，讓用戶隨時隨地管理資料與與AI對話。

Listen to Audio Overviews offline: You can download your Audio Overviews for offline playback and listen to them anytime anywhere. Also, offline or not, you can play them in the background while still using your device-- perfect for all you multi-tasking overachievers ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/l4rHjWiRWE — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) May 19, 2025

★離線播放音訊摘要

用戶現在可下載AI自動生成的Audio Overview（音訊摘要），在無網路情況下仍可隨時播放，並「支援背景播放」模式，讓使用者一邊操作其他應用程式，一邊吸收資訊，特別適合習慣多工處理的使用者。

Add sources from anywhere on your device: When viewing a website, PDF, or YouTube video, regardless of the app you’re in, just tap the share icon and select NotebookLM to add it as a new source.



We're starting with these three inputs, but adding new input types soon! ???? pic.twitter.com/3G1ix3jq6i — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) May 19, 2025

★全系統來源新增整合

無論用戶當下是在看網站文章、PDF 文件，還是YouTube 影片，只要點選「分享」功能並選擇NotebookLM，即可將該內容新增為筆記來源。此功能大幅提升內容蒐集與管理的便捷性，目前支援三種輸入來源，官方也預告將陸續開放更多格式。

Interactive Audio Overviews: When you have connectivity, tap "Join" to ask the AI hosts a question, request clarification, or steer them in a new direction. You can even use this as an opportunity to have a chat with the hosts or ask them to tell you a joke ???? pic.twitter.com/2ghtzcQ44k — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) May 19, 2025

★互動式音訊體驗

在網路連線狀態下，用戶可透過「Join」功能與AI主持人即時互動。不僅能提問、要求進一步解釋，還能引導 AI 探索不同主題，甚至請主持人講笑話、輕鬆聊天，打造更有溫度的AI對話體驗。

目前行動版 NotebookLM 尚未提供完整桌面版功能，但已展現強大潛力。未來是否能支援更多筆記管理、摘要精煉、資料串連等功能，值得期待。