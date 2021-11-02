　
即／阿富汗首都連2爆至少15死34傷　傳武裝份子闖入軍醫院

▲▼ 阿富汗首都連2爆。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲爆炸現場飄出陣陣濃煙。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

阿富汗首都喀布爾（Kabul）2日一間軍醫院附近發生2起爆炸，且在爆炸發生之前，當地就已經傳出陣陣槍響，外傳至少15人死亡、34人受傷。塔利班內政部發言人稍早證實，一處爆炸地點就在軍醫院入口處。目前尚未有組織宣稱犯案，外傳有武裝份子闖入醫院。

綜合CNN、路透報導，事發地點就在當地擁有400床位的軍醫院「Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military」附近，依據網路流傳的照片，爆炸現場飄出陣陣濃煙。

臨時政府內政部發言人霍斯提（Qari Saeed Khosty）表示，當局已出動安全部隊到現場，但現階段還沒有確切傷亡數字。目擊者稱，部分伊斯蘭國（IS）武裝份子進入醫院，與安全部隊發生衝突。

超勵志！23歲就買下新北1+1房 「薪水不到3萬月存2萬」網讚翻

超勵志！23歲就買下新北1+1房 「薪水不到3萬月存2萬」網讚翻
李承鉉台上撫摸老婆戚薇..最後親下去！　彩排不敢摸..工作人員：你們是合法夫妻

李承鉉台上撫摸老婆戚薇..最後親下去！　彩排不敢摸..工作人員：你們是合法夫妻

長舌正妹「用口技」收服帥哥！ 嘴一張...男生瞪大眼、衣服秒脫

長舌正妹「用口技」收服帥哥！ 嘴一張...男生瞪大眼、衣服秒脫

東京地鐵驚傳揮刀縱火釀17傷！　乘客爬窗逃...小丑男微笑等被捕

東京地鐵驚傳揮刀縱火釀17傷！　乘客爬窗逃...小丑男微笑等被捕

貨車突往右擠騎士險被「夾殺」他怒理論反被吼：騎那麼快幹嘛

貨車突往右擠騎士險被「夾殺」他怒理論反被吼：騎那麼快幹嘛

