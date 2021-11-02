即／阿富汗首都連2爆至少15死34傷　傳武裝份子闖入軍醫院

▲爆炸現場飄出陣陣濃煙。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

阿富汗首都喀布爾（Kabul）2日一間軍醫院附近發生2起爆炸，且在爆炸發生之前，當地就已經傳出陣陣槍響，外傳至少15人死亡、34人受傷。塔利班內政部發言人稍早證實，一處爆炸地點就在軍醫院入口處。目前尚未有組織宣稱犯案，外傳有武裝份子闖入醫院。

Purported video shows attackers at the entrance gate of Daud Khan Hospital in #Kabul moments after the explosions. Several casualties feared. #Taliban sources have claimed that #ISKP may be behind this terror attack.#Talibans #Kabul #KabulBlast #KabulHospital #ISIS_K pic.twitter.com/Dr4kHaSDU7 — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) November 2, 2021

綜合CNN、路透報導，事發地點就在當地擁有400床位的軍醫院「Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military」附近，依據網路流傳的照片，爆炸現場飄出陣陣濃煙。

臨時政府內政部發言人霍斯提（Qari Saeed Khosty）表示，當局已出動安全部隊到現場，但現階段還沒有確切傷亡數字。目擊者稱，部分伊斯蘭國（IS）武裝份子進入醫院，與安全部隊發生衝突。

Explosion and shooting in Kabul

This is the deplorable situation of the Afghan people pic.twitter.com/1B5UYXKME2 — وزیراحمد ستیز (@WazirAhmadsitiz) November 2, 2021

Footage: A group of attackers attack on Sardar Daud hospital in Kabul. They are in clash with the Taliban guard at the entrance of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/7HTzt15LMg — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) November 2, 2021

★《宇宙人外信》：中英日韓四聲道，時事閒聊學單字★

Spotify｜KKBOX｜SoundOn｜Apple Podcast｜