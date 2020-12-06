　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

猛PO阿里山風景照！英駐台記者點名「疫情後必訪台灣」：太美了

▲▼英國媒體《每日電訊報》（The Telegraph）駐台記者史密斯（Nicola Smith）分享阿里山美景。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲史密斯（Nicola Smith）分享阿里山美景。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

阿里山美景向來吸引國內外觀光客朝聖，就連英國媒體《每日電訊報》（The Telegraph）駐台記者史密斯（Nicola Smith）也不例外。她昨（5）日在推特發出阿里山一系列美景照及影片，秀出台灣山林雲霧繚繞的壯觀景緻及美麗日落，吸引外媒記者留言盛讚。

史密斯5日下午3時左右，先是發出2張阿里山雲霧繚繞的照片及一段日落的12秒影片，並在貼文標註「#台灣」（#Taiwan）及「#阿里山」（#Alishan），直呼眼前風景非常美。當日晚間，她再度PO出4張照片，全是雲霧環繞山區的景緻，向網友喊話「等到疫情大流行結束後，你們一定要來台灣一趟」。

在阿里山一系列美景被分享至推特後，讓許多網友感到驚嘆，大讚「這看起來好像瑞士」、「（阿里山）在我的旅遊清單上」、「好漂亮，尤其是那天空和雲彩的顏色」。此外，這也吸引《泰晤士報》政治編輯埃利奧特（Francis Elliott）前來留言，「什麼都阻止不了我們過去！」（Just try to stop us!）

另名來自印度的莎娜（Sana Hashmi）也轉發史密斯的推文，同時分享4張阿里山的藍天、日落、雲霧美景照，並強烈建議網友能到台灣，親眼見證阿里山的美。

猛PO阿里山風景照！英駐台記者點名「疫情後必訪台灣」：太美了

猛PO阿里山風景照！英駐台記者點名「疫情後必訪台灣」：太美了

